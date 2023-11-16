Australia Vs South Africa Semi-Final: Pat Cummins Grabs Stunning Catch To Dismiss Dangerous Quinton De Kock In ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Watch

Australia captain Pat Cummins pulled off a fantastic back-pedalling catch to dismiss the in-form Quinton de Kock on Thursday, November 16. Cummins' catch put South Africa in early trouble in the semi-final encounter of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. (Match Blog | Scorecard | Streaming | Preview | Key Battles)

Aussie seamer Josh Hazlewood bowled a good-length delivery which de Kock tried to loft straight, but ended up mistiming it. The ball went very high up and Cummins, who was stationed at mid-on, ran backwards, kept his eye on the ball all the time, and grabbed a stunner. You can watch the video of the spectatcular catch below.

Earlier, South Africa won the toss and chose to bat first against Australia amid overcast conditions at the Eden Gardens, in their semi-final clash of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Thursday, November 16. The winner of this match will face hosts India, who beat New Zealand by 70 runs the previous night, in the final on Sunday.

South Africa inducted left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi in the XI at the expense of pacer Lungi Ngidi. Australia made two changes, including explosive batter Glenn Maxwell and left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc, and leaving out Marcus Stoinis and Sean Abott.



The match promises to be a mouthwatering one, given both teams' recent as well as past performances. The Proteas and Aussies have lost just two games each in the nine-match league phase, and seem to be battle-ready for the big one.

Australia lost their first two games but are on a seven-match winning streak, which includes a mind-boggling victory against Afghanistan enabled by Glenn Maxwell's logic-defying double century. South Africa, on the other hand, suffered a crushing 243-run loss at the hands of India in their penultimate league game but bounced back with a comfortable win over the Afghans.

History favours Australia big time, however. They are five-time champions in the showpiece tournament, having won it in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015. What's more, the Aussies have lost just one of the eight ODI World Cup semi-finals they have contested.

Contrastingly, South Africa are known as the perennial underperformers for their dismal track record in the marquee event. Before this year's tournament, the Proteas have qualified for the 50-over World Cup semi-finals four times, but have never progressed beyond. On top of that, they have twice faced agonizingly close defeats against Aussies - in 1999 and 2007.

Playing XIs

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.