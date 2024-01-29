Outlook Spotlight

Where Is Roobet Allowed: List Of Roobet Legal Countries

Curious about Roobet's legality? Explore the exclusive list of legal countries for Roobet in 2024. Ensure a secure gaming experience on this reputable online platform.

January 29, 2024

Among the many online casinos available on the internet in 2024, Roobet stands at the forefront and offers a comprehensive gambling experience for all types of players. Whether you are a seasoned player or a newcomer, Roobet caters to all with its wide range of games, including slots, table games, and live dealer options.

Despite being one of the best online casinos, this platform's availability varies globally due to different regulations and gambling laws in certain geographical locations. However, if you are looking to play on Roobet, it is important to know whether the platform is legally allowed in your country or state or not. If you are one of those prospective players wondering whether you are in the Roobet legal countries, you are in the right place. This guide will answer all your questions regarding restricted Roobet regions.

Where is Roobet Legal?

If you are looking to join Roobet, it is natural to wonder about the Roobet legal status in your country. If you are grappling with the same question, in this guide, we’ll provide you with a detailed overview of the countries where Roobet is legally accessible.

Countries Where Roobet Is Allowed

While Roobet might be restricted in many countries, here are some of the Roobet-allowed countries on which you can play on the platform. Do not that these are not all the countries where Roobet is allowed, since the platform can be accessed from more than a hundred different locations:

  • Argentina

  • Belgium

  • Canada

  • Cuba

  • Japan

  • Costa Rica

  • Bhutan

  • Bolivia

  • Brunei

  • Burkina Faso

  • Burundi

  • Cote d’Ivoire

  • Cabo Verde

  • Cameroon

  • Canada

  • Central African Republic

  • Chad

  • Chile

  • Colombia

  • Comoros

  • others

Countries where Roobet Is Blocked

Online casinos, like Roobet, are restricted in many countries. These restrictions are, most of the time, due to different gambling regulations that vary from one nation to another. Here are the restricted Roobet regions you can’t access the platform on:

  • Australia

  • Cyprus

  • Isle of Men

  • Austria

  • Bonaire

  • Gibraltar

  • Guernsey

  • Aruba

  • Belize

  • France

  • Curacao

  • the Netherlands

  • Saba

  • Statia

  • St. Maarten

  • Singapore

  • the United Kingdom

  • French Guiana

  • French Polynesia

  • Jersey

  • Luxembourg

  • Martinique

  • Reunion

  • Mayotte

  • Denmark

  • USA

Where is Roobet Legal in the US?

Despite being licensed and operated by the government of Curacao, there are certain countries that are not among the Roobet legal countries, including the US. Roobet is not legal in any of the 50 states in the US, and it is even federally illegal to access Roobet due to NETENT restrictions. On top of that, Roobet still hasn’t required the necessary state licenses or met the regulatory requirements to offer its services legally across the US.

Is Roobet Legal in the UK?

The UK is among the Roobet banned countries. The platform is restricted due to the stringent online gambling regulations in the country. Other than that, the UK, US, France, Spain, and Italy have also placed restrictions on playing any NetEnt online games.

Why Is the Roobet Region Blocked

One of the main reasons why Roobet is restricted in many countries is not due to the platform being unsafe. These restrictions are mostly due to the different stances of each country on online gambling. These views and laws are often formed due to cultural, legal, religious, and ethical considerations of each country. Read more on gamble-guide.com

FAQ

Where is Roobet Located?

Roobet is operated and licensed by the government of Curacao, the Dutch Caribbean island country near Venezuela. The platform is owned by Raw Entertainment B.V.

Is playing Roobet possible if I move from a banned to a permitted region?

If you move to any of the Roobet legal countries or regions, you can play Roobet without worrying about legal repercussions. 

