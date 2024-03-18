Outlook Spotlight

Top 5 Trusted Online Casino Singapore Brands

Discover the Most Reputable Online Casinos in Singapore.

S
Spotlight Desk
March 18, 2024
March 18, 2024
       
Online Casino Singapore
info_icon

Living On The Edge? Online Casinos On Your Side!

We have examined a few reputable online casinos in Singapore that offer live casino games, slot machines, sports betting, lottery games, and other entertainment to make your search easier. While some have a smooth transaction process, some shine out for their payouts.

Here is a handy guide portraying the most reputable online casino Singapore.

Checklist of Top Trusted Online Casinos in Singapore

  • AW8 - Fair and reliable casino among all across Singapore

  • VIP9 - Incorporated with world-class live dealer options

  • BetaBet - Strong and authentic licensing from a reputable board

  • BK8 - Comes under the most rigorous security norms

  • 12Play - Ensures time playing is highly entertaining and safe

Review of Online Casinos Singapore

AW8

  • Establishment: 2018

  • License: PAGCOR

  • Welcome Bonus: 150% welcome bonus of up to SGD1500

  • Gaming Portfolio: 1500+

With the signing of Spain's top striker, Fernando Torres, AW8's craze among punters was immensely enhanced as the most trusted platform across Asia. SGD1500 as a 150% welcome bonus, SGD10 for free upon sign-up, and massive bounties with a 7-tier VIP transfer Plan are the hallmarks of customer-focused online casino Singapore AW8. The platform has two distinct lobbies: Score and TV, where users can watch live matches from all major leagues and receive real-time score updates. In addition to in-store promotions, AW8 offers substantial incentives on its mobile app. Make money on the fly!

Pros

  • Seize SGD2000 by depositing with Crypto or Quick Pay

  • Enough gaming library to keep you occupied for longer

  • Brand new titles from top developers lobby in the industry

Cons

  • Incorporates with limited payment options

  • Lack of FAQ section

IVIP9

  • Establishment: 2020

  • License: PAGCOR

  • Welcome Bonus: 300% Welcome Bonus up to SGD1600

  • Gaming Portfolio: 1000+

IVIP9 joins with game studios like Spadegaming, Microgaming, and Playtech, offering a vast selection of games from video slots to Fishing games. You will never be tired of enjoying their extensive game library; you can browse genres on their main landing page. Rich bonuses and promos are something that IVIP9 Casino derives great delight in offering to its customers. As a novice, you can triple your win with a 300% Welcome Bonus on Slots, Live games, Sportsbook, a 150% welcome bonus on 918Kiss and Mega88, and a 30% Evo Weekend bonus. The casino also deploys certificates from eCOGRA, BMM, Verisign, and iTech Labs, so all norms are carried out, and every game is fair. Effortless methods for funding and support staff are always there to lend a hand.

Pros

  • Trio Welcome offer with handsome SGDs

  • Deployment of industry certifications

  • Incepted with crypto payment gateways

Con

  • Only certain country players can get accessibility 

BetaBet
BetaBet
info_icon

BetaBet

  • Establishment: 2018

  • License: PAGCOR

  • Welcome Bonus: 120% Slot Welcome Bonus with SGD1000

  • Gaming Portfolio: 1500+

You can choose from an enormous range of slots, table games, and live dealers, all provided by over 40 reputable providers, including Pragmatic Play, Evolution Gaming, and Relax Gaming. By becoming BetaBet's member, you can explore many impressive perks. You won't pass up the opportunity to win alluring prizes and special deals, from loyalty benefits to a 120% Slot Welcome Bonus worth SGD 1000, Free SGD10 upon joining, and more. SafeCharge, Skrill, Neteller, Wire Transfer, Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, AstroPay, and EcoPayz can handle your funding without any hassles.

Pros

  • Newbies can avail of SGD 1000 in a welcome bonus + Free SGD10

  • Accessibility of High Stake games 

  • Myriad and swift payment options 

Con

  • SGD100,000 daily net limit could be a slight fall down

BK8

  • Establishment: 2015

  • Licence: Curacao

  • Welcome Bonus: 150% Welcome Bonus of up to SGD300

  • Gaming Portfolio: 2000+

Try your hand at BK8 with USDT or Bitcoin to attain your weekly bonus worth SGD888. An official partnership with a leading club in the Premier League, "Aston Villa," stacks its gaming library with a never-ending selection of slot machines, live dealer casino games, sports betting, etc. To elevate its audience, the website offers affiliate programs. In addition, BK8 offers 2 fishing games that are GG and PT Fishing games, where players can hook the fishes and rewards. The other standout feature of the website is its endless selection of slot games. With cool features like a leaderboard, VIP program, affiliate program, etc., BK8 is worth trying.

Pros

  • Integrated with 2FA, 128 encrypted security system 

  • Least minimum deposit of SGD10

  • Games with above industry standard RTPs

Con

  • A choppy customer support

12Play

  • Establishment: 2015

  • License: PAGCOR

  • Welcome Bonus: 100% Welcome Bonus up to SGD300

  • Gaming Portfolio: 250+

Indulge in their special daily cash drop event by competing in 12 Olympus slots on Pragmatic Play to enter and seize cash prizes worth up to SGD 60,000. The two new areas proposed for the website are 12Goal and 12Lottery, with various events and rewards. Gamers who are flush with cash are eligible for the VIP area. Live Casino is the most entertaining section of the 12Play online casino Singapore. The game-changing options that give you a casino experience, like Baccarat and Roulette, are available here. Players will have a great time at this casino because of the fantastic atmosphere and exceptional user experience.

Pros

  • New deals and hefty bounties with 12 Events 

  • Comes with high payout limits

  • Holds a formal license from PAGCOR 

Con

  • Could be more payment options added 

Aw8%20Vip%20transfer%20plan
Aw8 Vip transfer plan
info_icon

Conclusion

Never compromise with reliability when it comes to online casinos. The top Singapore casinos are magnets of fun. They offer numerous safe payment options, hundreds of fantastic games, and many promos. You are probably aware of the trusted online casino Singapore brands and the factors behind selecting them. You're ready to make the most of your online time when you combine this with a grasp of how the market operates. 

Our #1 pick for the trusted online casino in Singapore is AW8. With an amazing RTP of 96.72% for 7 Dragons, among the many high RTP table games available, there are over 1500 games to pick. All you have to do now is use our registration links to experience the wonder of real money online casino gambling with AW8.

The Home of Lady Luck!

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

Tags
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
PHOTOS