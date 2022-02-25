Friday, Feb 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

The Success Story of Young Fashion Designer and Entrepreneur Barry Kibwika aka Harnun

Harnun is the owner of a brand named - 'Sabaa and the 47th Dynasty.' His brand has the perfect collections of cloth with ancient and modern touch. Hailing from Africa and being inspired by the African way of life, Harnun wanted to give homage to what was once forgotten with a modern twist.

The Success Story of Young Fashion Designer and Entrepreneur Barry Kibwika aka Harnun
Fashion Designer Barry Kibwika aka Harnun

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Feb 2022 4:36 pm

When we glanced around several individual's success journey, it surprises us to the core the way they go beyond limits to pursue their dreams and turn into reality and at the same time inspires millions of people. The astonishing collaboration of social space, digital media and innovative technology has made their skills more efficient and effective. Grabbing the right opportunity at the right time and enhance one's talent is also an art to become master of their field. When we talk about fashion world, it is the most fascinating and competitive domain experiencing tremendous dynamic changes. Meet one such renowned personality of the fashion industry - Barry Kibwika aka as Harnun.

Harnun is a self-made man. All that he has achieved today is purely on the basis of his talent, skills and pro knowledge of his field. His patience's and hard work paid off amazingly. Today he owns a brand named - "Sabaa" and "The 47th Dynasty." His brand has the perfect collections of cloth with ancient and modern touch. Hailing from Africa and being inspired by the African way of life, Harnun wanted to give homage to what was once forgotten with a modern twist. Understanding the African cultural trends, Harnun wanted to reclaim his cultural essence through the way they dress. He opines that "First of all, I would like to mention the sense of patience that I have developed through the years right since the time I began designing. This patience has always given me more courage to face the challenges and allowed me to go with the flow in a fiercely competitive industry," says the young entrepreneur.

In addition to being an ace fashion designer and entrepreneur, Harnun is also the author of the 47th Dynasty Kemetic Spiritual books collection and has released his new book named being "Return back to self-love". He is also an Kemetic yoga teacher with his brand "Sakhem Yoga" and dreams to create a spiritual community with cultural identity that practices meditation, yoga and spirituality. 

For more details, follow him on Instagram: @harnunofficial and also visit his website: https://www.sabaaofficial.com/

Related stories

Meet Arjun Nair, The Omelette Man Of India

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight Barry Kibwika Fashion Designer Entrepreneur Harnun Fashion African Culture Fashion World
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Outlook Spotlight

Nurturing The Innovative Social Impact Startups In Asia

Nurturing The Innovative Social Impact Startups In Asia

BLive Music: How A Three Year Old Independent Music Label Is Making The Right Noises

OKX Referral Code NEW100 For $30 Referral Bonus 2022

Felix Sim's Play-To-Earn Platform Salad Ventures Raises $13.5M

Popeye, With His Youtube Channel Popeyes Picks Becomes The Next-Gen NFT Crypto Content Creator

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Women's self help group quietly does what needs to be done

Fightback Through Self-Reliance

Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.

Straight From The World War II Manual

India's Yuzvendra Chahal takes the bat from Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera and swings after India won the first Twenty20 international cricket match against Sri Lanka in Lucknow.

IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: India Crush Sri Lanka By 62 Runs

The poll lit view of Gorakhpur city.

Political Mood In Gorakhpur Ahead Of Polls

Hrithik Roshan is all set to play the role of Vedha in the upcoming Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha'. The role was earlier portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi.

'Vikram Vedha' To 'Bachchhan Pandey': Here Are Five South Characters Recreated By Bollywood Actors

Damaged radar arrays and other equipment is seen at Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine.

Ukraine On Edge Amid Russian Offensive