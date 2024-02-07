Stake Legal In Texas 2024? How To Use Stake.us In Texas

Stake.us is a sweepstakes casino that is considered legal to operate in almost all US states. In this article, you’ll find out whether Stake.us is legal in Texas, and whether you can get your hands on the latest welcome bonus. Currently, you can unlock 250,000 Gold Coins, a $25 no deposit bonus, and a 5% rakeback by simply becoming a new member of Stake.us and entering the exclusive bonus code ‘TOPVIPBONUS.
Pros and Cons
Over 500 casino-style games
Stake.us Promo & Bonus Code
As a new member of Stake.us, you’ll be able to unlock a sizable new customer offer. To redeem, you’ll simply need to enter the exclusive promotional code ‘TOPVIPBONUS’ at the registration stage.
During this stage, you’ll also be expected to enter some basic personal details and create a username and password. After entering your code, you can then submit your request.
Before you can use your 250,000 Gold Coins, a $25 no-deposit bonus, and add a 5% rakeback bonus to your account, you’ll need to verify your details. From here, you can then head to the casino-style gaming lobby, load up your favorite titles, and log in the very next day to pick up another daily login bonus.
Is Stake.us legal in Texas?
Sweepstakes casinos allow you to explore the online casino experience without ever making a cash purchase. You also won’t be able to win money directly by playing at a sweepstakes casino; however, you can choose to play for fun or the chance to redeem prizes. As you can see, they work in a different way than real-money online casinos, and they are licensed completely differently, too.
So, if you were wondering about the legality of Stake.us in Texas, you’ll be pleased to hear that all is above board. In fact, Stake.us is available in most parts of the US. Only the following seven states are excluded at the point at which this article has been written.
Idaho
Kentucky
Michigan
Nevada
New York
Vermont
Washington
Does Stake.us pay real money?
As established, Stake.us is legal in Texas as it follows the sweepstakes model. In turn, you won’t be able to play directly with real money or receive real money for winning spins. Instead, the site makes use of two virtual currencies, better known as Gold Coins and Stake Cash.
Gold Coins are for entertainment purposes only. They can be unlocked for free as part of ongoing promotions, won while playing across the casino-style gaming lobby, or purchased as part of a Gold Coin package. They hold no real-world value and cannot be exchanged for prizes.
Alternatively, you can play with Stake Cash – another name for Sweepstakes Coins. Your SC is available for use on all promotional titles across the Stake.us gaming platform. Again, your SC does not directly hold any real-world value; however, they can be played through three times and then exchanged for gift vouchers, merchandise, and crypto prizes.
Can you win money playing at Stake.us in Texas?
No. You cannot use Stake.us in Texas like a real-money gambling platform. Instead, you’ll need to switch between Gold Coins and Stake Cash to alter how you play. Once you have switched to SC, you’ll be able to work your way through your coins and later look to redeem prizes.
As a random number generator is utilized, the outcomes of your spins cannot be predicted. However, the method of loading your games, setting your spin value, and playing on casino-style games mimics that of any top online casino.
Stake.us payment methods
As a sweepstakes casino, you will find that you are not required to make a purchase to play at Stake.us. The legality of Stake.us in Texas is based on this fact; however, that doesn’t mean you cannot make a purchase at all. In fact, Stake.us provides you with a number of popular cryptocurrencies to help purchase Gold Coins along the way. This table highlights the maximum purchase, minimum redemption, and expected deposit time.
Payouts: An in-depth Stake.us Texas Review
Although you do not legally need to make any kind of purchase to use Stake.us in Texas, you may well get yourself to a stage where you can exchange your Stake Cash for prizes.
Generally, when looking closer at real-user reviews, you’ll find that the redemption process is incredibly straightforward. The bulk of the feedback provided details a swift and responsive experience redeeming Stake Cash for prizes.
Of course, the odd negative comment can be found. However, this is often out of the hands of Stake.us and is due to a problem with the KYC and verification checks.
Does Stake.us really pay?
As mentioned throughout this Stake.us Texas review, you cannot directly win money or receive payouts at Stake.us. You can, however, look to exchange your Stake Cash for merchandise, digital cash prizes, and gift vouchers.
The process itself is incredibly straightforward, requiring you to play through your Stake Cash a set number of times before meeting the minimum redemption requirements. To help, a status bar is provided, highlighting when your Stake Cash has been played through fully. In this convenient table, you’ll find out all you need to know about making a prize redemption.
Before selecting how you wish to redeem your Stake Cash, please bear in mind that any merchandise will be forwarded to the residential address attached to your player account, while gift vouchers will be forwarded to the email address attached. Cryptocurrency prizes will work slightly differently, requiring you to pass further verification checks before inputting your wallet address and awaiting confirmation.
How to cashout on Stake.us: Exchange SC for real-world prizes
Although you cannot directly cashout at Stake.us in Texas, you can look to redeem your Stake Cash for prizes. This step-by-step will guide you through the process.
Join Stake.us in Texas by visiting the mobile or desktop site
Work your way through the registration process and enter the exclusive bonus code ‘TOPVIPSBONUS’
Toggle between the two styles of play, shifting from Gold Coins to Stake Cash
Load up your favorite promotional titles and set your spin value
Continue to play until the progress bar reaches 100%
Select ‘Redeem’ from within the ‘Wallet’ section of the site
Decide on how you plan to exchange your Stake Cash (Merchandise, gift vouchers, or cryptocurrency prizes)
Confirm the value of Stake Cash you wish to exchange
Forward any additional documents or further details that have been requested
Submit your redemption request
Games at Stake.us: Find over 500 casino-style games to enjoy
Stake.us is home to one of the most impressive casino-style gaming lobbies around. You will find over 500+ immersive titles, covering everything from popular slots and table games to live casino game shows and instant wins.
Most of the portfolio is powered by the likes of Pragmatic Play and Hacksaw Gaming, including favored titles like Sweet Bonanza, Fire Stampede, and Gates of Olympus. Alongside renowned household favorites, you’ll also find a whole section devoted to Stake Originals. These titles have been created by the in-house development team and offer unique takes on classics like Plinko, Crash, and Dice.
Use Stake.us in Texas through your mobile browser
As things stand, you will not be able to use Stake.us in Texas through a dedicated mobile app. However, the site has been conveniently optimized to suit the smaller screens and can be accessed through your mobile browser.
Although boasting many of the same features and a very similar design, you will find that additional drop-down menus, smaller icons, and a completely scrollable lobby have now been introduced. You’ll find that a few tabs have been removed, allowing for a more streamlined experience. Plus, when it comes to gaming directly, you’ll also find that you can open your casino-style games in full-screen mode. Bonuses, races, tournaments, and any additional to the lobby are the same as those found on the desktop site.
Stake.us customer support: Responsive and reliable
Stake.us boasts a responsive support team that can be accessed in a range of ways. Should you be on the lookout for quick answers to the most common questions surrounding your account, you can head to the help center and begin scrolling through a stream of FAQs. The FAQs provided cover all sorts of important areas, including bonuses, registration, and prize redemptions. Answers are clear, concise, and allow you to request further assistance.
The main way to get in contact directly with Stake.us is through the live support channel. As you would expect, responses are swift, often resulting in resolved queries in less than ten minutes. Agents are professional and well-trained. Plus, you can always request a copy of the conversation for your own records.
Alternatively, you can get in contact with Stake.us through email or social media. These methods take a little longer to receive a response; however, you will rarely be waiting longer than 12 hours.
Website design: A clean user experience from start to finish
The desktop site is fairly busy, providing new users with plenty to get familiar with. Once you’ve taken everything in, you can login or register by clicking the relevant buttons in the top right-hand corner. From here, you’ll then be able to make use of the blues, grays, whites, and greens that help to make text and important areas quickly identifiable.
The main menu is on the left-hand side of your screen. You can either view icons or full details of Stake Originals, Slots, Promotions, Races, Raffles, and various other important sections of the site. On the other side of the screen, you’ll notice the Stake.us social forum. It is here that you’ll find plenty of great tips from like-minded bettors and the chance to discuss any winning spins you’ve landed along the way.
The rest of the site is then devoted to a scrollable screen filled with gaming opportunities. You can choose to filter by gaming category, input your favorites into the search bar, or simply scroll your way down the page. By the time you reach the bottom, you’ll then find a few important links to the VIP club, support links, and a table of recent winners.
Who owns Stake.us?
Stake.us is owned and operated by a company called Sweepsteaks Limited. The company launched back in August, 2022, and has since gone from strength to strength. Stake.us is legal in Texas and has offices in Dallas; however, they are primarily based in Cyprus.
How to delete your Stake.us account
While the need to delete your Stake.us account is relatively slim, you will find that the option is still available. To get the ball rolling, you’ll be required to send an email to the Stake.us support team directly.
In the header of the email, you will need to make sure that you enter ‘Account Closure’, followed by the reasons for closing your account and/or the duration you wish to do so for. Stake.us will aim to respond to your query within 24 hours to confirm that you still wish to close down your account, removing all Gold Coins, Stake Cash, and ongoing promotions.
Verdict - Stake.us is legal in Texas
Evidently, Stake.us is legal in Texas. As the platform follows the sweepstakes model, you’ll also find that they are legal to operate in 42 additional US states. To help get you started when playing online, you’ll also be able to release an impressive new customer offer that requires little more than the exclusive bonus code ‘TOPVIPBONUS’ to unlock.
Once entered, you’ll find 250,000 Gold Coins and a $25 no deposit bonus has been added to your account. You can use these virtual currencies to play on over 500 casino-style games before logging back in the next day to find a 5% rakeback bonus and a daily login added to your account. Please bear in mind that some casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you are encouraged to verify that the offering complies with your local laws.
Is Stake.us legal in Texas FAQ
Can you use Stake.us in Texas?
Yes. As a sweepstakes casino, the legality of Stake.us in Texas is not in question. Sweepstakes casinos fall into a different legal header from online gambling, making it completely legal to play in Texas.
Can I win money using Stake.us in Texas?
No. As established in this Stake.us Texas review, the popular sweepstakes casino makes use of virtual currencies instead. Gold Coins can be used to play for fun, while Sweepstakes Coins can later be exchanged for prizes.
Can I play at Stake.us in Texas through a dedicated app?
No. Although Stake.us is legal in Texas, you will not be able to play through a mobile app. You will, however, still be able to enjoy the experience on the go, through your mobile browser.
