Rupal Parab Gets Candid About What Goes Into Being A Great Chef

If you have a huge heart for delectable flavours and the kitchen is your best place, then you might love being a chef. But, is it easy to be one? While the majority claims so, ask the people who have spent their lives perfecting the right dexterities. From knife handling to presentation skills, the culinary world is not for the faint-hearted. However, if you really want to be a chef, then Bhiva Rajan Parab, aka chef Rupal Parab, will share with you some characteristics.



Just at the young age of 21, this chef has already achieved many titles, including Youngest Executive Chef in India and Qatar. He has also made it to the list of Asia's Top 10 Chefs. Seeing his accolades, aren't you keen to learn the traits of a great chef from him? Well, Rupal Parab has already listed a few.



1. Patience

He says, "Patience is the biggest treasure of a chef. You cannot prepare a dish with anxiety riding high in your mind. It is necessary to maintain calm and focus on the ingredients and techniques of your cooking." The steak or potatoes cannot be undercooked, and the spices cannot be extra. All these detailing require you to be patient.



2. Creativity

It's said that cooking is a blend of art and science. Thus, chef Rupal Parab asks you to be creative. Because if you follow those run-of-the-mill recipes, you won't stand a chance in the market. People like surprises, so delight them with that! Add your creativity to the dishes and make something unique.



3. Team Player

A great chef knows how to play on a team. Rupal says, "You cannot be a lone wolf, and there's a team working in the kitchen of a hotel. So, you will have to cooperate and work with the entire team."



Currently, Rupal Parab is working at GKM Hospitality in New Zealand. He is also looking forward to doing cooking shows.