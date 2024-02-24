REC Limited, a Maharatna CPSE under the Ministry of Power hosted a workshop titled ‘Integrated Digital Platform for Power Distribution Sector’ at its Corporate Office, Gurugram on Thursday. The workshop was focused on highlighting the importance of the Integrated Web platform, primarily developed to operationalize the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) and to familiarise with the usage of the platform to regularly update and monitor the progress under the scheme.
The workshop witnessed the participation of more than 200 attendees from all state DISCOMs, Program Management Agencies (PMAs) and REC-TPQMAs and other stakeholders including PFC. Furthermore, an additional 300 senior officials from DISCOMs, PMAs, PFC, and other stakeholders joined the event through video conferencing.
Shri Rahul Dwivedi, ED (PMD), REC engaged with participants alongside other senior officials, emphasizing the significance of the integrated web platform and urging DISCOMs to adopt its usage. Shri Dwivedi said, “Currently, there is no digital platform to synergize data from various schemes and reporting modules, and this is an issue that this platform seeks to address. This platform has the ability to track progress at every stage of the process and will ensure greater visibility, transparency, and accountability in the power distribution sector and is set to be a game-changer for the sector to ensure schemes are implemented efficiently and effectively across the country.”
The integrated web platform has been developed under RDSS to monitor major schemes and reports for Indian power distribution sector with the objective of operationalizing the RDSS scheme in a digital way. The modules covered under this platform are – RDSS, Consumer Service Rating of DISCOMs (CSRD), Energy Accounting, Additional GSDP Borrowing, Integrated Rating of DISCOMs, Key Regulatory Parameters, Annual Performance of State Utilities and Integration with PRAAPTI Portal.
The attendees had the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the platform and gain insights. This was followed by an open forum discussion where queries from various stakeholders and attendees were addressed. The workshop concluded with an optimistic outlook for the future of the power distribution sector, with participants eager to leverage the benefits of the Integrated Digital Platform to drive progress and innovation.
The integrated digital platform has been designed and developed by the Ministry of Power, REC and Power Finance Corporation.
About REC Limited –
About REC Limited: REC is a 'Maharatna' CPSE under the Ministry of Power, and is registered with RBI as Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC), and Infrastructure Financing Company (IFC). REC is financing the entire Power-Infrastructure sector comprising Generation, Transmission, Distribution, Renewable Energy and new technologies like Electric Vehicles, Battery Storage, Pumped Storage projects, Green Hydrogen, Green Ammonia projects etc. Recently, REC has also diversified into the Non-Power Infrastructure sector comprising Roads & Expressways, Metro Rail, Airports, IT Communication, Social and Commercial Infrastructure (Educational Institution, Hospitals), Ports and Electro-Mechanical (E&M) works in respect of various other sectors like Steel, Refinery, etc. REC Ltd. provides loans of various maturities to State, Central and Private Companies for creation of infrastructure assets in the country. REC Ltd. continues to play a key strategic role in the flagship schemes of the Government for the power sector and has been a nodal agency for Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana (SAUBHAGAYA), Deen Dayal Upadhaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY), National Electricity Fund (NEF) Scheme which resulted in strengthening of last mile distribution system, 100% village electrification and household electrification in the country. REC has also been made the nodal agency for certain States and Union Territories for the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). REC has also been given the responsibility of Pradhan Mantri Suryodaya Yojana from Central Government. The loan book of REC stands at Rs 4.97 Lakh Crore and Net Worth at Rs. 64,787 crores as on 31st Dec, 2023.
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.