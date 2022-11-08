Malayali Online Creates A Stride With Its New Vertical (todayjackpotresult.com)

From how we write to how we read the news, technology has revolutionised every aspect of our lives. We can now read the news while moving around since information that was before only available in daily newspapers and required us to sit has now due to advancements in technology has been delivered in the palm of our hands. People have gradually begun to forgo buying newspapers in order to stay current on news. In fact, now readers prefer logging onto some of the best news websites, as it is easier to grasp and manage. Malayali Online is one such news website with a leading change in the digital news era.

The news website has increased its popularity over time as one can go through many news stories and learn about them free of cost. Malayali Online website allows readers to access the news portal through their mobile devices which they always carry in their hands. So it helps you to stop carrying that separate newspaper to get to what is happening in the world. The founder of the platform believes that while reading news on their phones readers can do multiple tasks. The founder of Malayali Online shared his views that “The quickest and easiest way for buyers and sellers to exchange information is through a website, which provides news. From asking current customers for feedback to helping with inquiries about potential new clients, from displaying pictures of your place or products to providing contact information, business hours, and contact forms, using the internet to build a community among your clientele is a smart marketing technique.”

Recently the company has also launched a new venture name todayjackpotresult.com, this is a platform that provides Kerala state lottery results and Kerala Jackpot Live Daily Results. The Kerala State Lotteries program has been administered by the Government of Kerala. The lottery department has been divided into regional deputy directorates in Ernakulam, from 21 sub-lottery offices, 14 district offices, and a directorate at Thiruvanthapuram. For playing the lottery one must be at least 18 years old. Kerala lottery holds six bumper lotteries, a monthly draw, and seven weekly lotteries.

Kerala State Lottery Department conducts seven weekly lotteries. The result of Kerala State Weekly Lotteries is a win-win whose lottery amount is MRP.40 and per booking, MRP 750 with the first prize of Rs.75,00,000/ which falls on Monday. And on Tuesday comes Stree Shakti Lottery which is INR40 and their booking amount is 750 for the prize of Rs.75,00,000. On the third day, which is for INR40 and the price per booking is 750 where the first prize costs around 70,00,000 and is for Wednesday, and is known as Akshaya.

Then comes a lottery Karunya Plus which costs INR40 MRP per booking for it is 750 where the first prize is for 70,00,000 and is for Thursday. And now comes the lottery Nirmal which comes on Friday for INR40 whose per booking MRP is 750 where the first prize falls for 70,00,000. And now comes the second last lottery Karunya which cost INR40 and whose prize per booking is 1250 where the first prize is 80,00,000. The seventh one on the list is named Fifty-fifty lottery for INR50 and whose prize per booking is 1250, which comes with the first prize of 1,00,00,000 which is for Sunday.