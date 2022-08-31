Making 100x Profits is Paw-ssible with Big Eyes Coin and Ethereum

The crypto community is desperately looking for the next crypto gem, especially due to the current bear season the industry is currently experiencing. Many eyes have turned to DeFi and GameFi tokens, NFT projects, and Metaverse projects as the next best thing, and for good reason too.

https://bigeyes.space/

Ethereum (ETH) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) have set out to remain ever-dominant in a constantly improving crypto community. With the latter set to launch soon, it is important to study these projects to get in-depth knowledge before making a purchase.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) is the brainchild of Vitalik Buterin, a computer programmer who was inspired to create a platform that grants users full ownership and control of their assets without regulation. The Ethereum (ETH) project launched with solutions in scalability over Bitcoin, and inbuilt smart contract protocols.

These smart contracts form the driving force of the Ethereum ecosystem as they regulate, manage, and secure cryptocurrency transactions without the need for human or centralized elements. This one feature propelled Ethereum to be the biggest decentralized finance protocol in the cryptocurrency industry and the second largest cryptocurrency by market cap, just below Bitcoin.

https://bigeyes.space/

How does Ethereum work?

Ethereum utilizes the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) to validate transactions. This EVM runs on the proof-of-work consensus mechanism. Although this method is more time-consuming and cost-intensive, there are plans to get Ethereum 2.0 off the launch pad to the crypto market. This new protocol will provide a permanent scaling solution to Ethereum.

The native token of the Ethereum ecosystem is the Ether (ETH). This token serves as a means to gain access to and interact with the many services and platforms on the ecosystem. Ethereum is home to many DeFi, GameFi, and Metaverse protocols, and ETH is chiefly used to trade and interact on these platforms.

The future of Ethereum

With the launching of Ethereum 2.0, Ethereum aims to one-day flip Btcoin and gain the title of most valuable cryptocurrency and blockchain protocol. Presently, Ethereum has provided a framework for the building and development of many DeFi and crypto services and platforms.

https://bigeyes.space/

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Many users have found a fun, innovative, valuable, and scalable way to interact with the crypto industry in the Big Eyes Coin project. Symbolized by an irresistibly cute cat, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a project dedicated to community growth while funneling wealth and adoption into the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector. It is a self-driven blockchain ecosystem that uses cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to push financial growth and offer access to DeFi tools and services.

What to expect from Big Eyes Coin

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) intends to offer cutting-edge functions and services such as Staking, Lending and Borrowing, NFT compatibility, and even charity events. This charity would be dedicated to saving oceans around the world and protecting marine life and fragile marine ecosystems.

For this purpose, 5% of the coin's total supply would go to charity. The native token of this project is the Big Eyes token, and with it, value, utility, and governance will be made accessible to community members.

https://bigeyes.space/

More On BIG (Tokenomics)

90% of the tokens would be available on launch day, with 70% going into presale and 20% for exchange.

5% would go into marketing and community campaigns.

5% would go to charity for saving the oceans.

It would be truly wonderful to see a project such as Big Eyes Coin launch. With wonderful goals and a rich roadmap loaded with great innovations, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) may be the next big thing in the crypto community.