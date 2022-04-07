Make Time For Slow Living: Learn About 'Unhurry', The Digital Health Platform

Slow living is a concept gaining ground today. In the culture of hustle and hurry, we are losing out on moments to be cherished, unique sunsets, good health we would have had if we hadn’t gone from task to task brainlessly

And taking this concept to the millennials and Gen Z is mental well-being platform and brand Unhurry. During the lockdown, unhurry.in has been spreading the message of pausing and taking a breath. And now, on World Health Day, April 7, they launch their merchandise with the same messaging – to unhurry, untangle and pause.

“Just like slow cooking where we cook food slowly to infuse flavours, retain natural aromas and preserve nutrients, Unhurry hopes to help you pause and inhale the fragrances around, reduce inflammation levels by going within and understanding yourself so you can live a higher quality of life,” says Aradhna Chhachhi, the 24-year-old entrepreneur behind the brand.

The Unhurry digital health platform, www.unhurry.in has senior corporate leaders, mental well-being experts and warriors who have battled their own inner journey as columnists and writers. The Unhurry merchandise takes this a step further with very clear messages – T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, coasters, yoga bricks that say Unhurry, Untangle Yourself, Spiritual Leader Inside, Sleep is the best Meditation and many more like this. In the pipeline are other products that help people unhurry – essential oil diffusers, scented candles, journals. And they all have one common theme, of reminding people to live the slow life. “Slow cooking food often tastes better. Just like that, life too will be well lived when it’s unhurried,” says Aradhna.



So what prompted this young entrepreneur to start this brand? “I am not alone,” says Chhachhi. “Unhurry is a culmination of what I saw in my childhood and the strength of my four extremely strong women partners.” These include Dr Bhavana Gautam, Palak Bhalla Ahuja, Prachi Wasnikar, and her own mother Rachna Chhachhi, who is a well-known nutritional therapist and cancer nutrition and metastasis expert.



“For the last one year, Aradhna has tirelessly pushed each one of us to launch this merchandise so that the younger gen can take a pause to heal,” says Dr Bhavana Gautam, emotional well-being expert and MBBS, partner, Unhurry, who has a large part of her patient base as Millennials and Gen Z.



Aradhna’s mother was in the corporate sector when she was 6. recalls Aradhna. “By the time I was 9, she had already been diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, and I literally saw her going from a vibrant young woman to bedridden, brain fogged and with deformities on her hands and feet.” Aradhna saw her mother rebuild herself with the power of yoga and nutrition. “I saw a drastic transformation in her when she decided to quit the corporate world and self-nurture,” reminisces the young entrepreneur.



So did Aradhna never consider a corporate career? “You know, I am WSET certified and a French wine scholar. I did get a prestigious job with a very well-known luxury five-star hotel as a sommelier,” she shares. “but then I stopped and thought – my work hours are going to be 7 PM to 1 AM. Is this is the life I want? Is this the life anybody can have and still be healthy?” Chhachhi has been through her own set of health issues. At the age of 18, she was diagnosed with PCOS, fibromyalgia and the beginnings of Multiple Sclerosis. It was only through the power of yoga and nutrition that she stabilised and her inflammation and disease markers came back in range. She healed herself and got certified in Yin Yoga and nutrition to help other young girls struggling like her.

Part of the proceeds from sales of Unhurry will go towards Access life Assistance foundation, an NGO that provides shelter, nutrition and support to underprivileged kids struggling with cancer. Says Ankeet Dave, co-founder – Access Life, “I have seen Aradhna and the entire team of women come to the centre and be with the kids. Awareness is key to supporting any cause. It has the ability to change minds and impact lives. We are thankful we will be given awareness and support via the proceeds from the sales of the Unhurry merchandise.”



Let the change begin within, with us. If such a young person can stand away from the crowd and oppose the hustle and hurry culture, so can each one of us.







