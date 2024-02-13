Leading Dating App- Fluttr Partners With Love Tarot To Guide Users Through The labyrinth Of Romance

Flutrr, the Indian vernacular dating platform has announced its partnership with Love Tarot to enhance user experience making it more dynamic and unique, this will enable users to take personalised insights and advice, helping them navigate the complexities of dating and relationships in a more meaningful way.

Finding love online has now become a relatively known phenomenon with India becoming the 5th-fastest growing dating services market in the world. See, like, match, date! However, what often goes under the radar is the potential curiosities, questions & doubts that a young mind can have when navigating the sensitive landscape of searching for a partner. Insecurities & anxieties relating to romantic companionship are like an albatross that might prevent someone from openly exploring the possibilities of finding love.