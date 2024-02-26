Latin Mail Order Brides – Discovering Love: Finding A Latin Wife Through Mail Order Brides

The current gender politics fiasco has resulted in only one outcome: Western men have all but given up on Western women.

Obviously not every European, Australasian or North American woman has turned into a man-hater. It’s just far too much work in most cases to date women from more developed countries.

So while the current mob mentality rules, it’s simply safer for Western men to look to international dating for a chance to find a woman to fall in love with.

After all, that’s all the entire “mail order bride” scene is about – finding somebody to date, fall in love with and cherish.

And in this blog post, we’re going to take an in-depth look at the women of Latin America and whether or not they’re marriage material.

Obviously, you should follow all the usual rules when using Latina dating sites – take your time, block anyone asking for cash, block anyone with a sob story, and never share personal information with a woman you barely know.

Latin Romance Tours

These are a great idea for those of you who simply don’t want the hassle of booking flights, hotels and then figuring out the best places to meet local women, etc.

Instead, you can just rely on the experience and expertise of a company like A Foreign Affair to take care of all the work for you.

In addition to taking care of your travel details, you’ll also get to attend a number of pre-planned “socials” where you’ll get to meet a stack of pretty Latin girls.

They run tours on a regular basis, but it’s always a good idea to book early.

We know you’re probably thinking, “Yeah…that sounds pretty expensive”, but these tours are anything but.

A typical 10-day romance tour with A Foreign Affair costs about $3,000, so you could actually save cash by booking your trip through them versus booking it yourself.

So, that’s option #2 for finding your future Latin mail order brides.

Who Are Latin Women?

Latin ladies aren’t really a distinct branch of South American women that you could readily identify from a photo.

That’s because Latin America is a group of countries spanning the length of southern America from Mexico to Argentina.

So, “Latin” women, as far as we’re concerned are Mexican, Ecuadorian, Paraguayan, Nicaraguan, Guatemalan, Honduran, Costa Rican, Venezuelan, Uruguayan, Colombian, Peruvian, Brazilian, Bolivian, Chilean, and Argentinean.

This means a Latina could be a fair-haired Colombian, or a dark-skinned Chilean, or any shade of the ethnic spectrum in between.

The only real difference you’ll be able to see here is between women who have European influences and those who are more Native American in appearance.

It’s usually not difficult to spot because the mestizo will have lighter skin and more European features, whereas the zambos will have African features and darker skin.

Long story short, there are a lot of multi-racial women living throughout Latin America because every single country here was colonized by the English, French, Spanish or Portuguese, with a smattering of Dutch, German, French and Swedish thrown in for good measure.

That’s why you shouldn’t be the least bit surprised if you meet a stunning blonde in downtown Buenos Aires.

From a single guy’s point of view, this is amazing.

It means that no matter what type of woman you’re looking for, you’ll find her somewhere in Latin America.

Why Do Latin Women Become Mail Order Brides?

The most common misconception here is that these women are communicating with you from inside a straw hut, and see you as nothing more than a Green Card with a wallet attached to it.

And that their only way out of this grinding poverty is to become a “mail order” bride.

Sure, there are Latinas whose only mission in life is to manipulate and extort Western guys.

But they’re in the minority.

There are other more important factors for why these women want to date and marry foreign guys such as rampant domestic abuse, husbands, and boyfriends who cheat as if it was going to be outlawed, men with substance abuse problems, and men who pride themselves on how lazy they are.

They do view European and American nations as being more affluent, but it’s not just about financial wealth.

Remember, most of these women grew up in socialist countries that have the economic power of a strong gust of wind.

What you take for granted in your life right now is what they aspire to have in their children’s future.

What are Latin Brides Looking for In a Man?

Women throughout South America tend to value traditional relationships in the same way most Western men do.

Gender roles are still “normal” here i.e. there are biological men and biological women, and that’s it.

Most South Americans simply don’t have the luxury to sit around and be offended all day.

So what exactly is on the average Latina’s checklist for things she wants in a man?

Be A Real Man

Yes, Latin American women expect their men to be men.

That doesn’t mean they want to be dominated, but they also have very little time for shrinking violets or male feminist types.

Do you need to be some kind of macho broseph to make a mark with women here?

Not at all – they value the inherent traits of a masculine man i.e. being able to protect her, take care of her family, and keep the metaphorical wolves from the entrance to the family cave.

Latinas dig chivalry, so don’t be afraid to pull her chair out at dinner, hold doors open for her, or offer her your coat if you get caught in rain.

Oh, and be decisive at all times – they really don’t like guys who can’t make their minds up about simple stuff.

Yes, you might need to put your Alpha male hat on at times, but enjoy it – because she will.

Have A Job

This ties in with the idea of being able to care for a family, but it also has to do with the feckless nature of a worrying number of Latino men.

Over the years, they’ve developed a reputation for being lazy, and quite happy for their women to work as many jobs as needed to provide for their gambling, drinking and a bit of whoring on the side.

You don’t need to be a millionaire (or even wealthy) to win the heart of a Colombian, Honduran, Peruvian or Mexican woman.

But in the same breath, you’d better have a job because she’s had enough scrubs in her life already.

Don’t Lie

Most Latinas have been forced to listen to their boyfriends or husbands lying to them like it’s some kind of professional sport.

That means they have zero time for guys who lie about their personal circumstances, employment status, marital status, etc.

But it goes a little further than that.

You see, if she catches you out in a lie there’s absolutely no hope of you being forgiven. It’s game over for your relationship.

Because even if she does say she’s forgiven you, we can assure you she’ll never fully trust you again. Not ever.

Being A Gringo Can Help

You’re looking for love in a foreign country because the women there are exotic.

But never forget that gringos are completely different from most guys she’s ever dated.

You look different, you’re probably taller and broader than local guys, and you have a different accent, especially if you’re European.

You’re also more likely to act like a gentleman than pretty much any guy she can find locally.

Just don’t go around bragging about how much you’re worth etc – that’s a real turn off for the majority of legit Latinas.

Dress Well

Please do not dress like a tourist when you’re going out on a date.

You’re basically telling your Latina date that you don’t give a crap how you look.

That means no shorts, t-shirts and flip-flops/sneakers.

Instead, you should be shaved and showered, sporting a nice haircut and a splash of cologne.

In terms of clothing, you should wear a clean pressed shirt, pants and shoes- there’s no need for a tie or anything fancy like a pocket square.

She’ll appreciate the effort you put in because she’ll have spent hours looking stunning for you.

Family Oriented

You’ve probably heard this before, but Latin American women are all about their families.

They respect their own family and typically live with them until the day they get married.

Having kids is something they look forward to, with the right guy, so if you’re not interested in having kids you should let her know straight away.

If you don’t, that makes you a liar, and well…you already know how that story ends.

Something else to watch out for is to not disrespect her parents, well not unless you want to end your relationship in a heartbeat.

The Main Reasons To Marry Latina Women

Ideally, you’d get to meet Latinas in the flesh and make up your own mind.

But until you reach that point we’ll do our best to explain exactly why South American women are usually the best wife you could hope for.

They’re Not Self-entitled

Western women have had their heads filled with the worst kinds of nonsense over the last few decades, and to the point where the lies they’ve been fed are now accepted as real.

The pervasive myth that Western men are somehow “toxic” is now talked about as if it’s scientific fact.

Latina Women, on the other hand, don’t have the luxury of spending their days on social networks looking for some illusory cause they can champion – like the current fad with “drag kids”.

Latinas are Family Oriented

South American women are just far more realistic about what life entails – this is just one of their unique traits vs. most other women.

They see nothing wrong with getting married, having kids, and being in a monogamous relationship for the rest of their lives.

To them, this is the natural order of things and is a lifestyle they aspire to because it fulfills their natural yearnings.

They Have A Work Ethic

Yes, there are lazy, overweight Latinas, but the vast majority of South American women work for a living. Nothing gets handed to them on a plate, so they’re used to earning what they have.

This then translates into what they’re willing to do for their family, and especially their kids.

Your Latina wife will do what it takes to build a life with you, but she’ll also stick by your side when the chips are down.

They’re Beautiful

Okay, we know that every single blog post about Latina’s spins you some yarn about how gorgeous they are, and how you’ll be dating supermodels from the moment you step off the plane.

We’re going to call BS on that one.

Not every Latina is a demure, stunning babe with a great personality.

There are plenty of ugly and overweight women here too.

But there are also better-than-average numbers of women who look amazing, have the kind of body you’ve only ever dreamt of, and treat their guys well enough to keep them around.

So, unlike the West, there’s a good chance you can meet a few dozen female 10s with great personalities.

Whereas in the States the more beautiful the women are, the more work they are, generally speaking.

They’re Insanely Honest

Latina’s understand what a lie is, but they try not to tell them – they’ll just blurt out what’s on their mind instead.

That leaves you completely exposed to the truth at all times, which is kind of refreshing considering the mind games most Western women play, thanks in no small part to magazines like Cosmo, etc.

Your South American girlfriend will tell you exactly what’s on her mind, even if you’re not ready to hear it.

They’re Honestly Insane

You know that “fiery” Latin personality you keep hearing about on other blogs?

Yeah, what those guys are trying to say is that women here are nuts but in a good way.

They’ll heat up to an argument faster than a busted nuclear reactor, but they’ll cool down just as fast.

And they’ll never stop loving you…even while they’re screaming at you.

And The Passion

We wanted to leave this one until last because Latinas have so many other qualities, but they are naturally passionate.

This comes from being comfortable in their own skin, and also equally comfortable with their sexuality.

And when they meet the right guy they have zero problems expressing exactly how they feel, verbally and physically.

Myths About Latin Mail Order Brides

When you don’t know enough about a subject, it’s all too easy to make assumptions.

This is especially true of what most Western women (and men) actually know about Latinas.

And then you can rely on whatever hysteria the latest reality TV show or mainstream media are pumping out to muddy the waters even further.

So let’s tackle the top 5 myths about Latin brides to get them out of the way once and for all.

1) They’re All Catholics

Yes, most South American countries are predominantly Catholic, but that’s down to colonial influences rather than an organic choice.

And yes, women here can take their faith very seriously.

With that said, the region is home to multiple religions, including a growing number of atheists and agnostics.

Being an atheist was really fashionable in the early part of the Millennium, but agnosticism is becoming more popular.

Basically, if you’re looking for a good Christian woman, then you can’t go far wrong with a Latina.

But you’re just as likely to meet women here who are of no particular faith.

2) Latin Women Are Materialistic

This is one of these statements where you have to step outside it and use some context to better understand it.

Are Latinas as materialistic as Western women?

Not even close, but your new South American girlfriend might have grown up with servants and chefs in her home.

Yes, her family might possess more wealth than yours…even though they’re living in some “backwater”, by North American standards.

If that’s the case she’ll expect you to be able to provide her with the same standard of living.

If you don’t then she’ll see you as a bum.

And if you do lie to her about being able to offer her a princess lifestyle, then you’re a lying bum, which is 10x worse by Latina standards.

You’re usually better off not dating Latinas from wealthy families because it’s like dating a spoiled Western chick.

As for the rest of the women you’ll meet, their only interest in material items extends to whether or not you can provide for her and your kids.

3) They’re Barely Educated

We’ll have to use some generalizations here because Latin America is:

A huge landmass

Contains hundreds of millions of people

Is made up of several different countries

Has over 200 different languages

See, it’s a bit more nuanced than just asking, “Are they educated?”

If the girl you’re dating is from a Native American family or grew up in a rural area, then there’s a good chance she might not be educated past high school level.

But the rest of the women you’ll meet in bigger cities have attended high school and some form of college or university.

In fact, they’re usually the ones you’ll have the most success with because they’ll be eager to experience the world, whereas rural girls can be a bit more “gun shy”.

With that being said, literacy levels in South America range from 35% to 99%, depending on what country you visit.

4) She’ll Dump You At the First Opportunity

Some relationships don’t work out, and it’s nobody’s fault.

Like the couple who go on vacation for the first time only to realize they can’t stand being in the same room together for more than 30 minutes.

The exact same thing happens to some couples who meet each other through the international dating scene. All relationships have a honeymoon period, and after that, it’s time to see if you have a future together.

There are women here who will lie to and manipulate men for nothing more than a visa or green card.

But that’s only in 20% of all recorded cases.

Because 80% of international marriages are successful, unlike the 50% of “traditional” marriages that fail within their first 3 years.

The problem is that you have garbage news sites and newspapers all happily churning out clickbait pieces about how all Latina brides are gold diggers.

5) Latin Brides Are Docile

We know there are some guys on the international dating scene who are basically looking for a footrest with boobs that can cook.

And they head to South American countries expecting the local peasant girls to queue up to meet them.

Then they realize that Latinas aren’t submissive lambs that will obey their every whim.

Have you ever seen a Latina lose her temper?

If you had then you’d never expect them to be some kind of gentle flower.

It’s like watching a fireworks factory explode while it simultaneously shouts insults at you.

Latinas have a real fire in their belly, but they’ll love you in a way you’ve probably never experienced before.

Where To Find Latin Mail Order Brides

You should have a pretty clear picture of what to expect from women residing in this part of the world.

Now it’s time to look at where you’ll actually find the Latin mail order bride of your dreams.

Latin Marriage Agencies

We’ll offer the same advice we always do when it comes to any type of marriage agency, which is to basically avoid using them unless they’ve been personally recommended by a friend.

Even then, watch out for the PPL (Pay per Letter) operations who are only interested in maxing out your credit card as quickly as possible.

Also, avoid any marriage agency that does not offer direct contact with the Latin women you want to talk to.

Basically, if they have a rigid fee structure, and you can’t chat directly with the women you’re interested in, then you’re dealing with a scam agency.

There are good marriage agencies dotted throughout Latin America…the problem is actually finding them.

How Much Does it Cost For A Latin Mail Order Bride?

No, we’re not suggesting you can simply go out and “buy” a Latina and take her home – that’s been illegal since…well since slavery was abolished in the developed world.

What we’re touching on here is that all relationships have a financial cost, and that applies even more so to the long-distance type.

It’s best to be practical about this and look at how much the entire process of finding, falling in love with and marrying Latin mail order wives can cost.

Flights

You can expect to pay in the region of $1,000 for a return flight from North America to the majority of airports in South America.

Amorous guys from Europe can expect to pay anywhere from $1,000 to $1,500 for a return flight from most European airports.

You can find cheaper flights if you shop around, but beware of the super-cheap flights with multiple layovers – you’ll only arrive exhausted and cranky, before promptly falling asleep for two days.

Hotel Costs

This is one area of your travel budget where you can blow through a lot of money without any real benefit.

For example, the Four Season in Buenos Aires costs about $450 per night, but you can get a nice boutique hotel in the same city for about $80 per night.

If you’re planning on using the fact you’re staying in a fancy hotel to impress local girls…that’s not going to work, plus it will make you look like a pick-up artist.

A 10-day visit is advisable, regardless of where in Latin America you plan on traveling to. So that means adding an additional $1,000 to your budget.

Spending Money

The best way to work this out is to calculate what your per diem rate should be i.e. how much you can afford to spend per day.

Obviously, most activities in Latin America don’t cost as much as they do elsewhere in the world.

So you can expect to pay a lot less for beers, meals and general entertainment. Unless you decide to eat in Michelin-starred restaurants and drink at exclusive clubs, which can cost a fortune.

It’s also worth bearing in mind that you’ll be expected to pick up the tab on the first few dates so that all adds up.

Basically, your daily budget for beer, food, taxis, etc., should be an additional $100.

Dating Sites

Your typical Latina dating site will cost about $30 per month, and you’ll need to invest several months chatting to various girls to weed out the grifters, gold diggers and no-hopers. So that comes to $180.

So in total, you’re looking at an overall cost of between $3,000 and $4,000 to organize your own personal romance tour to Latin America.

Summary

That’s everything we have to share with you on finding Latina mail order brides – we hope you enjoyed it.

Despite the ongoing popularity of South America as a destination for international daters, there are still tens of thousands of single women waiting to meet you.

The next step you take could be the first step on your path to true happiness.