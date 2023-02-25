Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury Live Stream Free: How To Watch The Celebrity Boxing Fight Online

In the next step of his boxing career, Jake The Problem Child Paul will face undefeated professional boxer and Love Island alum Tommy Fury here’s how to watch the fight live online.

Boxing Streams! Check all options to listen or watch Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury live stream for free on Reddit, Crackstreams & Twitch below. One of the biggest bouts in Diriyah Boxing history took place on Sunday, 26 Feb, 2023 night when Social media superstar turned professional boxer, Paul vs. Fury faced off at Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. Lets see below between Boxing streams Paul vs. Fury live where and how to watch free from any location.

YOUTUBE STAR JAKE Paul is lacing up his boxing gloves once again, this time for a long-awaited fight against professional boxer Tommy Fury.

Social media superstar Jake Paul has seen plenty of highlight reel knockouts in his short boxing career. Those knockouts have come against other social media personalities, a former NBA player and former MMA champion. Now, Paul will finally attempt to end his feud with a pro boxer when he takes on Tommy Fury on Feb. 26 in Saudi Arabia. The fight is set for early afternoon in the U.S. on Sunday and will air on ESPN+ PPV.

Paul (6-0, 4 KO) was supposed to face Tommy Fury, brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, only to see the fight fall through for a second time when Fury was barred from entering the United States. Now, the two appear to have worked things out with the fight being hosted in Saudi Arabia.

Paul, 26, was able to fight just once in 2023 after the multiple delays endured from the Fury fights falling through. He scored his most impressive win to date when he outpointed Anderson Silva and scored a late knockdown in the fight. Fury, meanwhile, boasts an 8-0 mark with four knockouts to his name, but his level of competition has also lacked any major challenge or threat.

When is Tommy Fury vs Jake Paul?

Paul vs. Fury is going down on Sunday, Feb. 26 at the Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

Because the fight is happening in Saudi Arabia, it’ll be slightly early for U.S. viewers. Things are scheduled to get underway at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT, and the main card should start around 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT.

Jake Paul v Tommy Fury undercard

Jake Paul v Tommy Fury

Ilunga Makabu v Badou Jack – WBC cruiserweight title fight

Bader Samreen v Viorel Simion

Muhsin Cason v Taryel Jafarov

Ziyad Almaayouf v Janos Penzes

Adam Saleh v Stuart Kellogg

How to Watch Paul vs. Fury Online: PPV Streaming Guide

Paul vs. Fury will be available exclusively as an ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) event, so you’ll need to get a subscription to ESPN+ (if you don’t already have one) in order to purchase the PPV live stream and watch the fight.

If you don’t have an ESPN+ subscription, head here to sign up. ESPN+ costs $9.99 a month or $99 a year if you pay upfront (the annual option saves about $20 over the year). However, if you’re looking for a better deal, we recommend the Disney Bundle. For $12.99 a month (just $3 more than ESPN+), the Disney Bundle gets you subscriptions to ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+. This saves you about $13 a month, or 50% compared to paying for each streamer separately.

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ (either à la carte or through the Disney Bundle), you’ll be able to purchase the Paul vs. Fury PPV live stream through your account and watch Paul vs. Fury live online. The PPV live stream costs $49.99 and gets you the full fight card, including the main event.

In addition to letting you stream Paul vs. Fury online this weekend, a subscription to ESPN+ brings a ton of live and on-demand sports content like free access to UFC Fight Night livestreams, plus NHL, basketball, soccer, and much more. Best of all, ESPN+ content can be viewed through any device including streaming sticks like Roku or Firestick, as well as phones, laptops, tablets, and smart TVs. Check out our full review of ESPN+ here.

Where to watch Paul vs Fury Live Stream Free

The card will stream live on Showtime in over 200 countries across the globe (excluding Mexico and Latin America). You can sign up for a subscription here. However if you are in Argentina, Chile and Colombia you must download the Showtime app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store and then sign up from there, rather than via web browser.

Boxing now has a partnership with Showtime. That’s great news for Boxing and the expansion of the sport of Boxing, but bad news for consumer choice. Especially if you’re one of the Boxing fans who want to watch Boxing in the US.

Fight fans in the U.S. and Canada can watch the fight on Showtime PPV, more information can be found here.

Boxing fans in the UK can watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury exclusively through BT Sport. There are more options if you live in Australia. You can watch Paul vs. Fury through the Main Event on Foxtel. You can also watch on the Boxing website or using its app. You can even order using your PlayStation or using the Boxing app on your Xbox.

The available options for live streaming Boxing include:

ESPN+

Hulu + Live TV.

Sling TV.

YouTube TV.

Sony LIV.

FootyBite.

Reddit.

ESPN Channel

Fans in the US can watch the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Fight on ESPN+. It is the main telecast rights holder. The Boxing Fight can also be live-streamed on the website of ESPN. You can watch the match via a PPV basis.

The price for the Pay Per View is about $49.99 but you will have to create a PPV account in order to access the match.

Direct TV

Direct TV is another channel to watch the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury match. The users can watch over 65 channels to watch on your preferred device. But for that, you will be required to have an internet connection which should be fast. Users of the Direct TV cable services can subscribe directly to the services and there are a lot of channels along with ESPN.

Sling TV

Sling TV is another platform to watch the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury match. The online streaming platform provides its users with several TV channels to watch. Sling TV has many packages and has all the channels in all the packages. But when you sign for a particular package make sure it has all the channels that you need. ESPN+ is also included in the package and fans should make sure that they are able to access it.

PS Vue

PlayStation Vue is the channel for live streaming that is aided by the gaming company PlayStation. For a monthly price of $45, users will get all their favorite TV channels to watch on their favorite devices. The channel offers a 5-day free trial where Boxing fans gain benefits to getting access to the ESPN+ channel. Fans have to pay to access PS Vue as it is available on PPV.

YouTube TV

Next channel to watch the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury match. The channel provides access to all the top channels in the US. These channels include ABC, Fox, CBS, ESPN, NBC, ESPN+, and a lot of other channels. The channel also has a facility to record content that has been missed to watch at a later time. Make sure the ESPN+ is available in the package before subscribing.

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live streams in the US

Americans have multiple ways to watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury, though many will primarily see that it's in da zone, aka Showtime(opens in new tab). The $11.99 per month service is becoming a hot destination for fight night fans — though it charges $49.99 extra for Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury.

Showtime is available on the best streaming devices, including the major platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple tvOS, Chromecast and many major smart TVs.

But Sling TV, one of the best streaming services and best cable TV alternatives, is also offering the event, with a deal for new subscribers. If you're new to Sling, you can buy Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury through Sling for $84.99 (same price as a month of Showtime and the iPPV), and get a free month of Sling(opens in new tab) on top.

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live streams in the UK

ESPN+ (opens in new tab) is also the place to watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury in the United Kingdom. The service + iPPV costs £19.95 for new subscribers and £9.99 for existing members.

As noted above, the main card starts at 1 a.m. BST (on Feb. 26) and you'll need to stay up late for the main event, which is expected to start at 4 a.m. local BST.

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live streams in Canada

Yes, even our friends to the north will also watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury on Showtime(opens in new tab). Existing subscribers will pay CAD $64.99, while new subscribers will tack on their first month's membership to get in the door, paying CAD $89.98.

