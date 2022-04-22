HUH Token Can Deliver Bigger Gains Than Ripple And Polygon In The Future

The HUH social app could change the way millennials interact online and HUH Token (HUH) could yield millions in returns, and could even outgrow Ripple (XRP) and Polygon (MATIC). Read on to find out how it might be possible. HUH Token (HUH) is currently registering huge volumes and could be on its way to becoming one of the most popular cryptocurrencies.



Influencer token HUH rebrands to appeal to social media users

HUH Token (HUH) underwent a significant rebranding effort, and the entire site has been designed to cater to the needs of the growing social media users. The HUH social app will be an interesting Metaverse space, whereby users will get rewarded for different activities. It would provide a new medium of exchange for social media users. The social media sector has emerged as the topmost online space, generating millions in revenue each year. As interactions shift to an online medium, the HUH social app could be the next big potential investment.



Holding HUH Tokens will enable users to generate a referral code, to bring new users to the platform. For these referrals, holders will be rewarded in tokens automatically through a smart contract. There is no waiting time and the coins will get deposited in an automated manner. The HUH Token (HUH) will be multi-chain and interoperable across blockchain networks.



As part of a new marketing strategy, 20% of tokens have been allocated to Elon Musk and will be given away to charity if he does not respond. This would generate sufficient interest and will help towards its marketing efforts. Social media influencers will also receive rewards and will have an incentive to use the site.



The HUH universe will consist of a Metaverse called MetHUH, and an NFT Marketplace where users will get rewarded for their activities. Social media users can generate revenue by minting NFTs of their social media content and earning influencer points, which will be later redeemable in tokens. If you are a social media content creator and are looking for a space to generate revenue from your activities, the HUH social app is the right platform for you.



Ripple (XRP) is the platform of choice for Central Bank Digital Currencies

Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) will transform the global economy, as cryptocurrencies become mainstream. Ripple (XRP) ledger is currently the best platform for taking advantage of this unique opportunity, as countries look to issue CBDCs. Stablecoins are being adopted and a pilot project is underway in China. The low transaction fees on Ripple (XRP) mean that it is poised to offer strong competition, and allow for greater adoption of CBDCs. The XRP coin is a good bet but the returns might be limited, as it is built for low-cost transactions.

Zostel builds Metaverse on Polygon and MATIC rises to $1.42

An Indian hostel network, Zostel has built a Metaverse on the Polygon chain bringing its NFT collection to its users. Zo world will enable users to interact and participate in an immersive experience, powered by the MATIC token.



Some analysts predict that the MATIC coin could increase by 5X in the future, as the network plays host to other Metaverse empires. However, Polygon (MATIC) needs to ensure more innovation to appeal to social media users.



While Ripple (XRP) and Polygon (MATIC) are great coins with a lot of utility, HUH social app could provide greater returns, as it rewards its users each time a transaction occurs on its blockchain network. You could gain higher profits by investing in HUH Token (HUH) since it is comparatively new and could grow at a faster pace. Please remember to diversify your crypto portfolio to ensure risk-free returns.



