FungoSem Reviews - Ingredients, Side Effects, Negative Customer Complaints

Fungal toenail infections are pretty standard. According to a study, almost every 1 in 10 people have experienced it. Although they start as just a little spot under the nail, they can quickly become very painful. The nails start aching, and if not treated timely, they may even crumble at the edges, which is even more painful. This may often lead to bleeding from the nails as well.

Even after being treated, nail fungal infections often come back. That is why it's essential to take care of the health of your nails so that you do not get affected by the condition in the first place. But even after extensively caring for nails and hygiene, many people still suffer from this.

So don't you wish there was a foolproof formula that takes of your nail health and treats all fungal infections? If yes, FungoSem has the solution for you with their new supplement.

What is FungoSem?

FungoSem is a nail-health support supplement that aids your body in fighting all kinds of fungal infections. It is formulated with a blend of eight fully scientifically researched ingredients and has proven to show results. It removes all fungus from the body using its 3x active ingredient formula.

Moreover, it has no dangerous toxins, stimulants, additives, or chemicals. All of the ingredients are natural and completely organic. You might be skeptical of all these claims as many products claim this. But the manufacturers of FungoSem say that this product has been thoroughly tested on many people before being launched to the public.

How does it work?

Now let's discuss how FungoSem works to fight off nail fungal infections. To understand how it works, we first need to understand how fungus develops on the nails. When fungus first enters the body, it fights the immune system. If the immune system is weak, it can easily fight it and start forming on the nails. Usually, you can tell this by a yellowish spot under the nails.

Instead of killing the fungus, most antifungal treatments encourage it to grow. This is because the fungus develops antifungal resistance because of the treatment. Due to this, it spreads even more. Even if the fungus is killed, some of it always remains. This remaining fungus grows gradually and eventually returns after some time.

This is what makes FungoSem different from other antifungal treatments. Most treatments cause the fungus to grow instead of killing it permanently. FungoSem targets the root of this fungus and stops it from growing. It limits the moisture around the nail so the fungus spread can be restricted.

After this, it finishes the symptoms of nail fungus by killing it slowly. It prevents new microbes from entering the skin so the situation can be controlled. Now, it activates the natural gut enzymes in our body to strengthen the body. This results in a more robust immune system that does not allow any fungus or infection to form.

Who is it for?

FungoSem is for everyone who cares about their nails and does not want to suffer from fungal infections. The monsoon season usually results in more moisture, allowing bacteria and fungi to grow. This means one should take more precautions and care for nails and hygiene. FungoSem is the perfect product for this.

Ingredients

As discussed above, all eight ingredients are high-quality, natural, pure, and scientifically proven to show results. Following is the list of ingredients:

Peony Root

The first ingredient used in FungoSem is Peony root. It is a root naturally grown in the mountains of China. The flowers of this root contain something called paeonol. Paeonol reduces gut inflammation and boosts immunity to fight off different bacteria and fungi.

Spirulina

Spirulina is the second ingredient used in the making of FungoSem. It is a microalga and has many scientifically-proven benefits. It aids and supports the mycobiome and returns to its original state. This helps the body naturally fight all kinds of infections.

Alfalfa Extract

The third ingredient on this list is the Alfalfa extract. Alfalfa is a plant that comes from the pea family and is widely renowned for the vast number of nutrients it contains. It contains powerful sterols that balance the acidity levels in our body, which improves digestion. This results in harmful fungi and bacteria getting filtered out from the body.

Bambusa Tudla

Bambusa tudla is the fourth ingredient on this list. It is a rare bamboo plant used in traditional Indian ayurvedic medicine for centuries to treat nail fungus. It contains a specific type of bacteria that is toxic to fungi. This means that when you consume it, the fungi get toxified, and their growth is slowed down.

Barley Glass

Barley glass is a type of superfood that can regulate the acidic base in our body. This results in the immune system getting more robust and make the chance of fungus forming very low.

Vitamins

FungoSem has a lot of vitamins inside of it. These include Vitamin B1, which restores the mycobiome of the body, and Vitamins D3 and D6. These help lower the fungus's antifungal resistance so that it does not spread any more.

Magnesium

Magnesium has a lot of benefits. It significantly strengthens our body's immune system, preventing dangerous viruses or bacteria. It also helps improve nutrient absorption in the blood so that the other ingredients can work to their full potential.

PABA

The last ingredient on this list is PABA, or para-aminobenzoic acid. It is a chemical that is found in folic acid. PABA stops the spreading and mutation of fungus within the body by preventing it from synthesizing.

Benefits

FungoSem treats all types of fungal infections.

It takes care of nail health.

It strengthens the muscles.

It improves cognitive function.

It improves nutrient absorption in the body.

Pricing

FungoSem is only available from the official website. It is only available there as no third-party stores have been authorized to do that yet. The official website is offering a discount currently on FungoSem; these are the prices:

Buy one bottle (30-Day Supply) for $69. (Normally $110)

Buy three bottles (90-Day Supply) for $59 per bottle. ($177 Total, Normally $537) with free US shipping

Buy six bottles (180-Day Supply) for $49 per bottle. ($294 Total, Normally $1074) with free US shipping

Refund Policy

If, after using, you are not satisfied and think that all the claims were false, you are offered a refund. You may avail of this 100% money-back guarantee within 60 days of purchase. Head to the website to find more details about the refund policy and the process.

FAQs

Are there any side effects?

No, there are no side effects of using FungoSem. As mentioned before, all the ingredients are thoroughly researched and contain no additives. Hence there are no side effects.

How many capsules should I take daily?

It is recommended by the manufacturers that you take two capsules of FungoSem every day after breakfast.

When will I see the results?

You will start seeing minor improvements as soon as you take your first FungoSem capsule. But significant and noticeable results should take around 2 to 3 weeks.

Final Thoughts

FungoSem is a dietary supplement designed to fight off nail fungal infections. All of the ingredients used in it are thoroughly tested, and many people have already shown results. Anyone who is suffering from any fungal infection should consider giving it a try. Visit the official website to order FungoSem today!

