Understandably, this has caught the attention of many crypto enthusiasts around the industry who have been watching the platform closely. Now the D-day is here. SCORP will launch on the decentralized exchange PancakeSwap today at 2:00 PM UTC. In the following days, the token will go live on several crypto exchange platforms within the industry, such as Lbank, Bitmart and XT. It will launch on the platforms on April 17th, 22nd and 30th at 2:00 PM UTC.