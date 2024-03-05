Finixio Enjoys ‘Knockout’ ICE Conference With Stars From The Boxing World

The annual ICE conference at the ExCeL in London is a chance for the best gaming companies from around the world to showcase what they have to offer - with Finixio one of the major standouts.
ICE 2024 saw as many as 600 global betting brands cram into the popular exhibition centre in the Capital, which is always a great place for industry leaders to show-off their products and help expand their businesses over the three-day event.
With that in mind, leading digital marketing company Finixio managed to think outside the box this year when it came to getting their stand noticed - by teaming-up with some famous faces from the world of boxing to help attract passers-by to find out more.
In recent years, Finixio has been adding to their already expansive digital media offering by signing-up top sportsmen and women from around the world to deliver unique content to their partners.
Therefore, ICE 2024 was the perfect platform to tell the betting world more about this.
Carl Froch Stepped Into The Finixio Ring
One such star name that Finixio have been working closely with in recent years is the former World Middleweight boxer Carl Froch, who was unveiled as the digital media company's guest of honour at ICE.
Froch has been providing Finixio with regular interviews and was happy to help give something back and display what they have to offer.
In addition to the dozens of selfies to draw the crowds into the Finixio ring, Froch also wasted no time in talking to new customers about his tales in the ring and what he’s been up to since hanging up his boxing gloves.
Not to mention offering a Froch-signed pair of Cobra boxing gloves that a lucky ICE punter walked away with. Which has to be better than walking out of ICE with 100 branded pens, keyrings and stress balls - right?
Johnny Fisher Backing Finixio Too
Exciting Heavyweight boxing prospect Johnny Fisher has also thrown his hat into the ‘ring’ with Finixio and was another star pugilist happy to take pics and questions on their ICE stand.
Along with his TikTok star dad - Big John ‘The Boshfather’ - the pair had passers-by taking a detour into the Finixio stand to see what all the fuss was about and to grab that all important ‘selfie’ to show off to their friends with.
Fisher was also hot news at the time, having just stepped off his Las Vegas plane, where he hit the jackpot again - winning his eleventh fight in his fledgling career.
2024 promises to be a huge year for Johnny Fisher and having backed the heavyweight during his early part of his career, Finixio will be there every step of the way as his career is expected to sky-rocket over the next few years.
Fisher also joined Froch in signing a pair of his gloves for a prize giveaway.
Other Big Sporting Names At Finixio’s Disposal
At ICE 2024, it was boxing all the way at the Finixio stand, but don’t be fooled into thinking the digital media company has ring-fenced themselves in this sport.
For the past two years Finixio have also been a big backer of the popular ITV show ‘Target Fishing’ where an array of top sporting celebrities take to the lakes for an afternoon of match fishing.
The Barry Hearn-led event has grown year-on-year, with names that included David Seaman, Rob Cross, Hayley Turner, Derek Redmond, Adrian Lewis, Gary Newbon and eventual winner James Wade just some of the stars with a rod-in-hand in 2023.
Matt Le Tissier, David Capese, Ricky Hatton, Geoff Shreeves and even ex-Love Islander Adam Collard are other names that Finixio have interviewed over the last year to further enhance their growing reputation and reach.
Future Industry Conference Plans For Finixio
Finixio, who are a digital marketing company that provides unique content and services for their clients, also unveiled at ICE that 2024 was set to be another exciting year for the company and their growing list of customers.
Their increasing portfolio of sportsmen and women, plus social media influencers has become a leading avenue to get engaging content in front of the right people - keeping both their clients and the readers/viewers wanting more.
This was backed up again at ICE 2024, with the Finixio stand certainly one of the busiest over the three-day event.
Which led many ExCeL regulars wondering about future industry conference plans and just what Finixio will have in store and the big Barcelona and London events in 2025.
At this stage it is very much ‘watch this space’ - but if ICE 2024 is anything to go by we can expect Finixio to once again ‘freeze’ out their competitors when it comes to getting the big sporting names on their stand and the conference crowds talking.
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.