Before anything else, head over to the https://www.188bet.com/en-gb.

It’s crucial to use the official site to ensure your data’s safety and security. Bookmark the official page to avoid any future mix-ups.

Step 2: Finding the “SIGN UP” Button

Look for the prominently displayed “SIGN UP” button, usually located at the top right corner of the homepage.

Clicking on this will lead you to the registration form.

Step 3: Filling Out the Registration Form

The registration form is your first real step into the 188Bet world. Here’s what you need to know:

Email Address

Username

Password

Country of Residence

Preferred Currency

Step 4: Agreeing to Terms and Conditions

Before proceeding, you’ll need to agree to 188Bet’s terms and conditions. Take a moment to read through these, as they outline your rights and responsibilities on the platform.

Step 5: Account Verification

Prepare to verify your account by providing a valid ID. This step is vital for ensuring the security of your account and adhering to legal requirements.

SIGNUP

What are the Deposit Methods offered by 188Bet?