As the anticipation for Euro 2024 escalates, football fans across the globe are bracing themselves for what promises to be an electrifying tournament. This year, the competition returns with more fervor, showcasing the very best of European football. Set against the backdrop of some of the most iconic venues, the event is a testament to the continent's rich footballing heritage and its unifying spirit.
From the gritty determination of underdogs to the sublime skill of footballing giants, Euro 2024 is a celebration of the beautiful game in its purest form. Teams from across Europe will converge, each carrying the hopes and dreams of their nations, to battle it out for the coveted title. With a lineup of teams that reads like a who's who of football royalty, the tournament is set to deliver a spectacle of high-octane matches, unforgettable goals, and heart-stopping moments that will be etched in the annals of football history.
Whether you're a die-hard fan or a casual observer, this guide to the Euro 2024 fixtures, teams, and venues is your compass to navigate through the excitement and drama that awaits. Let's delve into the heart of the tournament, exploring the journey that lies ahead for the contenders vying for glory on Europe's grandest stage.
EURO 2024 TEAMS:
Euro 2024 is set to be a grand display of football, welcoming 24 teams from across Europe. These squads have battled through qualifiers to earn their spot, representing their countries with pride. It's more than just a tournament; it's a gathering of nations, each bringing their unique flair and passion to the pitch.
Below is the roster of teams along with the captains who will be at the helm, guiding their squads.
No.
Team
Captain
1.
Albania
Berat Djimsiti
2.
Austria
David Alaba
3.
Belgium
Kevin De Bruyne
4.
Croatia
Luka Modrić
5.
Czech Republic
Tomáš Souček
6.
Denmark
Simon Kjær
7.
England
Harry Kane
8.
France
Kylian Mbappé
9.
Germany
İlkay Gündoğan
10.
Hungary
Dominik Szoboszlai
11.
Italy
Ciro Immobile
12.
Netherlands
Virgil van Dijk
13.
Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo
14.
Romania
Nicolae Stanciu
15.
Scotland
Andrew Robertson
16.
Serbia
Dušan Tadić
17.
Slovakia
Milan Škriniar
18.
Slovenia
Jan Oblak
19.
Spain
Álvaro Morata
20.
Switzerland
Granit Xhaka
21.
Turkey
Hakan Çalhanoğlu
22.
Play-off winner A
N/A
23.
Play-off winner B
N/A
24.
Play-off winner C
N/A
EURO 2024 Venues
For the UEFA Euro 2024, Germany offered a diverse selection of stadiums, all meeting UEFA's baseline of a 30,000-seat capacity for European Championship fixtures. Out of the ten chosen locations for the event, nine had previously hosted the 2006 FIFA World Cup: Berlin, Dortmund, Munich, Cologne, Stuttgart, Hamburg, Leipzig, Frankfurt, and Gelsenkirchen. Düsseldorf, which did not feature in the 2006 lineup but had seen action during the 1974 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 1988, was selected as the tenth venue. In contrast, cities such as Hanover, Nuremberg, and Kaiserslautern, which had hosted matches in 2006 as well as in earlier tournaments in Hanover's case, were not picked for this edition of the championship. Munich, notable for its role as a host city during the multi-location UEFA Euro 2020, hosted four matches, including three that involved the German team, under strict COVID-19 related attendance restrictions.
Several stadiums, including those in Bremen and Mönchengladbach, were not chosen for the championship. The selected venues span Germany's major regions, with the Rhine-Ruhr metropolitan area in North Rhine-Westphalia being the most represented. This region alone accounts for four of the ten host cities: Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Gelsenkirchen, and Cologne, showcasing the event's extensive coverage across the country.
CITY
STADIUM
CAPACITY
Berlin
Olympiastadion Berlin
74461
Munich
Allianz Arena
70076
Dortmund
BVB Stadion Dortmund
65849
Stuttgart
MHP Arena
54906
Gelsenkirchen
Arena AufSchalke
54740
Frankfurt
Frankfurt Arena
54697
Hamburg
Volksparkstadion
52245
Düsseldorf
Düsseldorf Arena
51031
Cologne
Cologne Stadium
49827
Leipzig
Leipzig Stadium
42959
EURO 2024 Group
UEFA disclosed the timetable for the tournament on May 10, 2022. The advancement criteria for the group stage are as follows: the top teams and runners-up from each group, alongside the four best third-placed teams, will move forward to the round of 16.
In scenarios where teams finish the group stage with equal points, UEFA has established a sequence of tiebreaker criteria:
The number of points earned in direct matches among the tied teams;
The goal difference in the matches among the tied teams;
The number of goals scored in the matches among the tied teams;
Should teams remain tied after the first three criteria, those criteria are reapplied but only to the direct matches among the still-tied teams. If a tie persists, further criteria are considered;
Overall goal difference across all group matches;
Total goals scored across all group matches;
In the event that two teams playing their final group match are tied in points, goal difference, and goals scored, and their match ends in a draw, their ranking is decided by a penalty shootout. This specific criterion does not apply if more than two teams are tied;
Fewer disciplinary points accumulated throughout all group matches, with different actions incurring varying points;
Higher placement in the UEFA European Qualifiers overall rankings, with an exception for host nation Germany, for whom a draw of lots will determine their position if necessary.
GROUP A
GROUP B
GROUP C
Germany
Spain
Slovenia
Scotland
Croatia
Denmark
Hungary
Italy
Serbia
Switzerland
Albania
England
GROUP D
GROUP E
GROUP F
Play-off Winner A
Belgium
Turkey
Netherlands
Slovakia
Play-off Winner C
Austria
Romania
Portugal
France
Play-off Winner B
Czech Republic
EURO 2024 FIXTURE
Euro 2024 will kick off on June 14 with an opening match featuring host nation Germany against Scotland at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Throughout the Group stage, there will be 36 matches contested by 24 teams, leading to 16 teams progressing to the knockout phase.
GROUP STAGE
Match NO.
DATE
TIME (IST)
TEAM 1
TEAM 2
VENUE
1.
June 15 2024
00:30
Germany
Scotland
Munich
2.
June 15 2024
18:30
Hungary
Switzerland
Cologne
3.
June 15 2024
21:30
Spain
Croatia
Berlin
4.
June 16 2024
00:30
Italy
Albania
Dortmund
5.
June 16 2024
18:30
Play-off winner A
Netherlands
Hamburg
6.
June 16 2024
21:30
Slovenia
Denmark
Stuttgart
7.
June 17 2024
00:30
Serbia
England
Gelsenkirchen
8.
June 17 2024
18:30
Play-off winner B
Romania
Munich
9.
June 17 2024
21:30
Belgium
Slovakia
Frankfurt
10.
June 18 2024
00:30
Austria
France
Düsseldorf
11.
June 18 2024
21:30
Play-off winner C
Turkey
Dortmund
12.
June 19 2024
00:30
Portugal
Czech Republic
Leipzig
13.
June 19 2024
18:30
Croatia
Albania
Hamburg
14.
June 19 2024
21:30
Germany
Hungary
Stuttgart
15.
June 20 2024
00:30
Scotland
Switzerland
Cologne
16.
June 20 2024
18:30
Slovenia
Serbia
Munich
17.
June 20 2024
21:30
Denmark
England
Frankfurt
18.
June 21 2024
00:30
Spain
Italy
Gelsenkirchen
19.
June 21 2024
18:30
Play-off winner B
Slovakia
Düsseldorf
20.
June 21 2024
21:30
Play-off winner A
Austria
Berlin
21.
June 22 2024
00:30
Netherlands
France
Leipzig
22.
June 22 2024
18:30
Play-off winner C
Czech Republic
Hamburg
23.
June 22 2024
21:30
Turkey
Portugal
Dortmund
24.
June 23 2024
00:30
Belgium
Romania
Cologne
25.
June 24 2024
00:30
Switzerland
Germany
Frankfurt
26.
June 24 2024
00:30
Scotland
Hungary
Stuttgart
27.
June 25 2024
00:30
Albania
Spain
Düsseldorf
28.
June 25 2024
00:30
Croatia
Italy
Leipzig
29.
June 25 2024
21:30
Netherlands
Austria
Berlin
30.
June 25 2024
21:30
Play-off winner A
France
Dortmund
31.
June 26 2024
00:30
England
Slovenia
Cologne
32.
June 26 2024
00:30
Denmark
Serbia
Munich
33.
June 26 2024
21:30
Slovakia
Romania
Frankfurt
34.
June 26 2024
21:30
Play-off winner B
Belgium
Stuttgart
35.
June 27 2024
00:30
Play-off winner C
Portugal
Gelsenkirchen
36.
June 27 2024
00:30
Czech Republic
Turkey
Hamburg
KNOCKOUT STAGE
ROUND OF 16
Match NO.
DATE
TIME (IST)
TEAM 1
TEAM 2
VENUE
37.
June 29 2024
21:30
2A
2B
Berlin
38.
June 30 2024
00:30
1A
2C
Dortmund
39.
June 30 2024
21:30
1C
3D/E/F
Gelsenkirchen
40.
July 01 2024
00:30
1B
3A/D/E/F
Cologne
41.
July 01 2024
21:30
2D
2E
Düsseldorf
42.
July 02 2024
00:30
1F
3A/B/C
Frankfurt
43.
July 02 2024
21:30
1E
3A/B/C/D
Munich
44.
July 03 2024
00:30
1D
2F
Leipzig
QUARTER-FINALS
45.
July 05 2024
21:30
W39
W37
Stuttgart
46.
July 06 2024
00:30
W41
W42
Hamburg
47.
July 06 2024
21:30
W40
W38
Düsseldorf
48.
July 07 2024
00:30
W43
W44
Berlin
SEMI-FINALS
49.
July 10 2024
00:30
W45
W46
Munich
50.
July 11 2024
00:30
W47
W48
Dortmund
FINAL
51.
July 15 2024
00:30
W49
W50
Berlin
How Can I Watch EURO 2024 in India?
Sony Sports Network, a premier sports broadcasting entity in India, has renewed its partnership with the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), the authoritative organization for soccer in Europe. Through this agreement, Sony Sports Network secures the sole broadcast rights for all UEFA National Team competitions occurring from 2022 to 2028. This includes exclusive coverage of the UEFA EURO 2024 and 2028 tournaments, their European Qualifiers, and International Friendly matches. These UEFA events will be exclusively broadcast across the Indian subcontinent, encompassing countries like India, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, and Sri Lanka, on traditional television platforms and streamed live on SonyLIV, their digital over-the-top (OTT) service.
CHANNELS
LIVE STREAMING
Sony Sports 1
Sony Liv
Sony Sports 2
Sony Sports 3
Sony Sports 5
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.