Euro 2024 Fixtures, Teams, Venues: All You Need To Know

Everything you need to know about Euro 2024: Fixtures, Teams, and Venues

As the anticipation for Euro 2024 escalates, football fans across the globe are bracing themselves for what promises to be an electrifying tournament. This year, the competition returns with more fervor, showcasing the very best of European football. Set against the backdrop of some of the most iconic venues, the event is a testament to the continent's rich footballing heritage and its unifying spirit.

From the gritty determination of underdogs to the sublime skill of footballing giants, Euro 2024 is a celebration of the beautiful game in its purest form. Teams from across Europe will converge, each carrying the hopes and dreams of their nations, to battle it out for the coveted title. With a lineup of teams that reads like a who's who of football royalty, the tournament is set to deliver a spectacle of high-octane matches, unforgettable goals, and heart-stopping moments that will be etched in the annals of football history.

Whether you're a die-hard fan or a casual observer, this guide to the Euro 2024 fixtures, teams, and venues is your compass to navigate through the excitement and drama that awaits. Let's delve into the heart of the tournament, exploring the journey that lies ahead for the contenders vying for glory on Europe's grandest stage.

EURO 2024 TEAMS:

Euro 2024 is set to be a grand display of football, welcoming 24 teams from across Europe. These squads have battled through qualifiers to earn their spot, representing their countries with pride. It's more than just a tournament; it's a gathering of nations, each bringing their unique flair and passion to the pitch.

Below is the roster of teams along with the captains who will be at the helm, guiding their squads.

No.

Team

Captain

1.

Albania

Berat Djimsiti

2.

Austria

David Alaba

3.

Belgium

Kevin De Bruyne

4.

Croatia

Luka Modrić

5.

Czech Republic

Tomáš Souček

6.

Denmark

Simon Kjær

7.

England

Harry Kane

8.

France

Kylian Mbappé

9.

Germany

İlkay Gündoğan

10.

Hungary

Dominik Szoboszlai

11.

Italy

Ciro Immobile

12.

Netherlands

Virgil van Dijk

13.

Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo

14.

Romania

Nicolae Stanciu

15.

Scotland

Andrew Robertson

16.

Serbia

Dušan Tadić

17.

Slovakia

Milan Škriniar

18.

Slovenia

Jan Oblak

19.

Spain

Álvaro Morata

20.

Switzerland

Granit Xhaka

21.

Turkey

Hakan Çalhanoğlu

22.

Play-off winner A

N/A

23.

Play-off winner B

N/A

24.

Play-off winner C

N/A

EURO 2024 Venues

For the UEFA Euro 2024, Germany offered a diverse selection of stadiums, all meeting UEFA's baseline of a 30,000-seat capacity for European Championship fixtures. Out of the ten chosen locations for the event, nine had previously hosted the 2006 FIFA World Cup: Berlin, Dortmund, Munich, Cologne, Stuttgart, Hamburg, Leipzig, Frankfurt, and Gelsenkirchen. Düsseldorf, which did not feature in the 2006 lineup but had seen action during the 1974 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 1988, was selected as the tenth venue. In contrast, cities such as Hanover, Nuremberg, and Kaiserslautern, which had hosted matches in 2006 as well as in earlier tournaments in Hanover's case, were not picked for this edition of the championship. Munich, notable for its role as a host city during the multi-location UEFA Euro 2020, hosted four matches, including three that involved the German team, under strict COVID-19 related attendance restrictions.

Several stadiums, including those in Bremen and Mönchengladbach, were not chosen for the championship. The selected venues span Germany's major regions, with the Rhine-Ruhr metropolitan area in North Rhine-Westphalia being the most represented. This region alone accounts for four of the ten host cities: Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Gelsenkirchen, and Cologne, showcasing the event's extensive coverage across the country.

CITY

STADIUM

CAPACITY

Berlin

Olympiastadion Berlin

74461

Munich

Allianz Arena

70076

Dortmund

BVB Stadion Dortmund

65849

Stuttgart

MHP Arena

54906

Gelsenkirchen

Arena AufSchalke

54740

Frankfurt

Frankfurt Arena

54697

Hamburg

Volksparkstadion

52245

Düsseldorf

Düsseldorf Arena

51031

Cologne

Cologne Stadium

49827

Leipzig

Leipzig Stadium

42959

EURO 2024 Group

UEFA disclosed the timetable for the tournament on May 10, 2022. The advancement criteria for the group stage are as follows: the top teams and runners-up from each group, alongside the four best third-placed teams, will move forward to the round of 16.

In scenarios where teams finish the group stage with equal points, UEFA has established a sequence of tiebreaker criteria:

  1. The number of points earned in direct matches among the tied teams;

  2. The goal difference in the matches among the tied teams;

  3. The number of goals scored in the matches among the tied teams;

  4. Should teams remain tied after the first three criteria, those criteria are reapplied but only to the direct matches among the still-tied teams. If a tie persists, further criteria are considered;

  5. Overall goal difference across all group matches;

  6. Total goals scored across all group matches;

  7. In the event that two teams playing their final group match are tied in points, goal difference, and goals scored, and their match ends in a draw, their ranking is decided by a penalty shootout. This specific criterion does not apply if more than two teams are tied;

  8. Fewer disciplinary points accumulated throughout all group matches, with different actions incurring varying points;

  9. Higher placement in the UEFA European Qualifiers overall rankings, with an exception for host nation Germany, for whom a draw of lots will determine their position if necessary.

GROUP A

GROUP B

GROUP C

Germany

Spain

Slovenia

Scotland

Croatia

Denmark

Hungary

Italy

Serbia

Switzerland

Albania

England

GROUP D

GROUP E

GROUP F

Play-off Winner A

Belgium

Turkey

Netherlands

Slovakia

Play-off Winner C

Austria

Romania

Portugal

France

Play-off Winner B

Czech Republic

EURO 2024 FIXTURE

Euro 2024 will kick off on June 14 with an opening match featuring host nation Germany against Scotland at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Throughout the Group stage, there will be 36 matches contested by 24 teams, leading to 16 teams progressing to the knockout phase.

GROUP STAGE

Match NO.

DATE

TIME (IST)

TEAM 1

TEAM 2

VENUE

1.

June 15 2024

00:30

Germany

Scotland

Munich

2.

June 15 2024

18:30

Hungary

Switzerland

Cologne

3.

June 15 2024

21:30

Spain

Croatia

Berlin

4.

June 16 2024

00:30

Italy

Albania

Dortmund

5.

June 16 2024

18:30

Play-off winner A

Netherlands

Hamburg

6.

June 16 2024

21:30

Slovenia

Denmark

Stuttgart

7.

June 17 2024

00:30

Serbia

England

Gelsenkirchen

8.

June 17 2024

18:30

Play-off winner B

Romania

Munich

9.

June 17 2024

21:30

Belgium

Slovakia

Frankfurt

10.

June 18 2024

00:30

Austria

France

Düsseldorf

11.

June 18 2024

21:30

Play-off winner C

Turkey

Dortmund

12.

June 19 2024

00:30

Portugal

Czech Republic

Leipzig

13.

June 19 2024

18:30

Croatia

Albania

Hamburg

14.

June 19 2024

21:30

Germany

Hungary

Stuttgart

15.

June 20 2024

00:30

Scotland

Switzerland

Cologne

16.

June 20 2024

18:30

Slovenia

Serbia

Munich

17.

June 20 2024

21:30

Denmark

England

Frankfurt

18.

June 21 2024

00:30

Spain

Italy

Gelsenkirchen

19.

June 21 2024

18:30

Play-off winner B

Slovakia

Düsseldorf

20.

June 21 2024

21:30

Play-off winner A

Austria

Berlin

21.

June 22 2024

00:30

Netherlands

France

Leipzig

22.

June 22 2024

18:30

Play-off winner C

Czech Republic

Hamburg

23.

June 22 2024

21:30

Turkey

Portugal

Dortmund

24.

June 23 2024

00:30

Belgium

Romania

Cologne

25.

June 24 2024

00:30

Switzerland

Germany

Frankfurt

26.

June 24 2024

00:30

Scotland

Hungary

Stuttgart

27.

June 25 2024

00:30

Albania

Spain

Düsseldorf

28.

June 25 2024

00:30

Croatia

Italy

Leipzig

29.

June 25 2024

21:30

Netherlands

Austria

Berlin

30.

June 25 2024

21:30

Play-off winner A

France

Dortmund

31.

June 26 2024

00:30

England

Slovenia

Cologne

32.

June 26 2024

00:30

Denmark

Serbia

Munich

33.

June 26 2024

21:30

Slovakia

Romania

Frankfurt

34.

June 26 2024

21:30

Play-off winner B

Belgium

Stuttgart

35.

June 27 2024

00:30

Play-off winner C

Portugal

Gelsenkirchen

36.

June 27 2024

00:30

Czech Republic

Turkey

Hamburg

KNOCKOUT STAGE

ROUND OF 16

Match NO.

DATE

TIME (IST)

TEAM 1

TEAM 2

VENUE

37.

June 29 2024

21:30

2A

2B

Berlin

38.

June 30 2024

00:30

1A

2C

Dortmund

39.

June 30 2024

21:30

1C

3D/E/F

Gelsenkirchen

40.

July 01 2024

00:30

1B

3A/D/E/F

Cologne

41.

July 01 2024

21:30

2D

2E

Düsseldorf

42.

July 02 2024

00:30

1F

3A/B/C

Frankfurt

43.

July 02 2024

21:30

1E

3A/B/C/D

Munich

44.

July 03 2024

00:30

1D

2F

Leipzig

QUARTER-FINALS

45.

July 05 2024

21:30

W39

W37

Stuttgart

46.

July 06 2024

00:30

W41

W42

Hamburg

47.

July 06 2024

21:30

W40

W38

Düsseldorf

48.

July 07 2024

00:30

W43

W44

Berlin

SEMI-FINALS

49.

July 10 2024

00:30

W45

W46

Munich

50.

July 11 2024

00:30

W47

W48

Dortmund

FINAL

51.

July 15 2024

00:30

W49

W50

Berlin

How Can I Watch EURO 2024 in India?

Sony Sports Network, a premier sports broadcasting entity in India, has renewed its partnership with the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), the authoritative organization for soccer in Europe. Through this agreement, Sony Sports Network secures the sole broadcast rights for all UEFA National Team competitions occurring from 2022 to 2028. This includes exclusive coverage of the UEFA EURO 2024 and 2028 tournaments, their European Qualifiers, and International Friendly matches. These UEFA events will be exclusively broadcast across the Indian subcontinent, encompassing countries like India, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, and Sri Lanka, on traditional television platforms and streamed live on SonyLIV, their digital over-the-top (OTT) service.

CHANNELS

LIVE STREAMING

Sony Sports 1

Sony Liv

Sony Sports 2

 

Sony Sports 3

 

Sony Sports 5

 

