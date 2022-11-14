DJ Trishina - Youngest Female DJ In india

DJ Trishina is a young, multi genre DJ and fusion music producer based in Mumbai. DJ Trishina currently holds the record of “Youngest Female DJ in India.” At the age of 15, Trishina realised her dream of making a mark in the world as India’s no.1 female DJ. At the age of 16, she went ahead and pursued that dream and became a certified DJ under ‘The Music Inc’. Once she made her debut and got to showcase her talent of mixing Bollywood songs with International music at her gigs, everything just fell into place. Thanks to the faith and support from her family and friends, when she turned 18, she decided to drop out of college and pursue her career full time. Today Trishina can proudly say that she has played over 300 gigs across the country, making her the youngest female DJ in India to do so.

At the age of 20, Trishina became a certified music producer and found her speciality in producing music with a fusion - by making her own original remixes and mashups of Bollywood songs with a twist of international music. She also played as the youngest Resident DJ in Mumbai at 21 years old. DJ Trishina comes from a family of 6 - 3 older siblings and her parents, all of which are music lovers. From a very young age, Trishina was exposed to many different genres of music, especially thanks to her father. Growing up, she was always the one playing the music at all the high-school parties. She would make playlists, CDs and mixtapes for her friends and it was something she enjoyed doing so much so that she would put in more hardwork into this little obsession of serving her friends with all the best music, than she ever did with her studies. DJ Trishina was always more inclined to music than anything else, which led her to where she is today.

Trishina’s father passed away due to cancer when she was 14 years old after which, she got diagnosed with anxiety and depression. Throughout that dark period, music for her was the light at the end of the tunnel. She considered it therapy. DJ Trishina believes there’s no better feeling than when she’s behind the console - blinding lights, smoke machines, pulsing beats, the crowd going wild, and her orchestrating it all. Being able to control a big crowd and having the entire club vibe with your music, for her, is the most powerful feeling in the world. Her vision is to be able to use that power to heal people through her performances, the way she healed herself.

She has collaborated with Hungama, Gaana, Humans of Bombay & Durex, and has made a presence in multiple interviews. Trishina became a published author at the age of 19 when she came out with an autobiography called “Smoke and Mirrors,” in which she wrote in detail about her journey as a DJ, the loss of her father, being part of the LGBTQIA+ community and more.

She says she is grateful to her family, her girlfriend, her teacher & audience for always supporting her to get where she is today. She hopes to make her father proud and make a difference in the music world.