Dive Into The World Of Sound Meditation Virtually With Resonance Living Mindful Metaverse

This is the era of digitization and with this rapidly emerging trend, there has been an emergence of Web 3.0 under which Blockchain Technology, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, DeFi, Digital Assets, DAOs, Decentralized Apps, Metaverse, Cryptocurrency and NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) etc fall. These things have created a stride all across the globe and India is no exception. There is certainly no doubt that these emerging technologies can be gamechanger in the future and understanding this, Advait Danke, a DJ & a Musician turned Spiritual Catalyst and a Sound Alchemist, officially launched ‘Resonance Living Mindful Metaverse ’, a Metaverse platform that aims to spread the light of consciousness digitally by enabling the Technology of Sound, Music, and Meditation in this chaotic and a bustling lifestyle.



Resonance Living Mindful Metaverse by Advait Danke is a first-of-its-kind Metaverse platform, often referred to as Soundverse, launched in India that takes the user into a never before audio-visual experience of impactful sound meditation. Launched in early October 2022 and co-developed by the team at Wow Labz, Xarvel and Metawood, Resonance Living Mindful Metaverse has an integrated blockchain technology - “The Sounds of Universe” which is an enduring audio NFT (Created by Advait Danke) collection based on the science of music and brainwave technology. The platform has numerous unique and exciting features that make the user aspire for more and make them spend time on the metaverse. The meticulously curated visuals are aesthetically pleasing and take you on a silent yet intriguing ride to discover yourself and awaken your inner consciousness.



For providing users with a hassle-free experience, Advait has ensured that the Metaverse has no login issue, and additionally, no subscription fee is charged; providing free access to everyone. The newly-launched metaverse is easy to navigate and user-friendly and can be accessed through mobiles, laptops, and desktops via the Spatial App. Taking things to next level and with an aim to provide users with an aesthetically pleasing experience, the platform also allows them to customise their avatars with a wide range of options to choose from. The journey to discover oneself on the platform starts with the user landing on the ‘Induction Hall’ where the users are first introduced with Advait Danke, the Founder of the platform, and his struggles and achievements are highlighted. As the user moves on forward, they are introduced to various aspects of the sound like the origin of sound since ancient times, the plethora of instruments used in creating a sound therapy experience, and visuals explaining how sound and music are incorporated into spirituality and meditation to awaken your inner consciousness.



One of the several exciting features of Resonance Living Mindful Metaverse is that not just the entire journey and visuals one gets to witness while discovering the platform but the artifacts that are placed in the Metaverse are also smartly selected that resonate with the entire concept. From a Dancing Nataraj to a Buddha Statue, every single artifact resembles a particular aspect of the diverse world of Sound Therapy & Vibrations, Spirituality, Meditation, and Cosmic Energy. Additionally, the recently-launched platform also provides a plethora of meditation such as the sounds of silence, which creates the sounds of singing bowls; the sound of the mystical gong creating the sounds of gongs; and the sweet sounds of serenity, creating the sounds of chimes. Not just the discovery to oneself but once a user has successfully completed the journey on the platform, they are also open to the option of entering into another segment known as the ‘Sound Meditation Hall / Nada Mandir’ in which they can witness live real-life kind of experience of Sound Meditation. The Meditation Hall is designed in a circular format as Circle also represents the concept - of where things start, it ends at that point only giving the user an experience of infinite cosmic energy. The user can sit and meditate while playing different sound playlists.



Talking behind the holistic idea of launching Resonance Living Mindful Metaverse, Advait Danke, the Founder of the Platform stated, “It is out in the open that we humans are living in a very chaotic and a stressful world where we are looking for inner peace and silence. Being a DJ and a Sound Engineer in the past, I understand the importance of sound and music in human lives. After an in-depth and comprehensive study, I realised that in our ancient times, through the science of Sound Vibrations, we can awaken our inner consciousness, balance our body-mind system and dive into the fascinating world of spirituality. Though, this might not excite the current generation if done the way it used to be practiced in the past. However, if we incorporate emerging technologies with this ancient science, it could be a game changer and this is what led me to incept Resonance Living Mindful Metaverse. Through this platform, I envision providing people with a plethora of benefits like Stress Reduction, Improved Productivity, Detox, and Spiritual Growth by incorporating Sound Vibration, Meditation, and Spirituality into the virtual and immersive world of Metaverse.”



Resonance Living Mindful Metaverse, since its launch, has been receiving unprecedented support and appreciation from people all across the globe and Advait Danke is leaving no stone unturned in enhancing and bringing new features to the platform. In the upcoming months, Advait is also working to create a third segment in which users can enter a library environment on the platform and increase their knowledge about spirituality, different culture, and philosophies around spirituality, and explore different forms of yoga, meditation, esoteric and natural sciences. The young entrepreneur, Advait Danke, who has been a former DJ, Sound Engineer, Spiritual Catalyst, and Sound Alchemist is on a road to bringing peace into people’s lives in an exciting digital way that is hard to resist.