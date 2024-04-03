Traders will stop at nothing to uncover the next big thing in crypto. And as we inch closer to the highly anticipated Bitcoin halving event, this desire grows stronger. This article will provide you with the top 5 cryptocurrencies below $1 that will skyrocket soon.
KangaMoon (KANG)
XRP (XRP)
Cardano (ADA)
Tron (TRX)
Stellar (XLM)
1. KangaMoon (KANG): The Best Cryptocurrency To Buy Today
KangaMoon (KANG) has taken the first spot on our top crypto coins list. With over $3.9M raised and an expected raise of $4M by the end of April, people are starting to take notice of this rising presale star. Early buyers have already seen a 291% ROI, which piqued the interest of traders from all over.
KangaMoon will soon release a Play-to-Earn (P2E) game, and KANG will serve as its primary in-game currency. Players can use KANG to upgrade their characters or gain additional items within the game. Holding KANG also comes with other perks, like exclusive challenges that participants can enter weekly, monthly or quarterly to get more rewards or tokens.
What sets this token apart is its community-focused approach. To reward active members who follow and engage with their content on social media before launch, KangaMoon is giving away free KANG tokens. Users who like, share, or comment on posts during the presale phase stand a chance to win.
One KANG token costs just $0.0196 as it is in Stage 5 of its presale. But it has ties to P2E games, which Yahoo Finance projects will become a $880M market by 2028. Thus, its long-term growth potential is stellar. Analysts foresee KANG rising by 50x when a Tier-1 CEX lists it in Q2 of 2024. This makes KANG the best coin to invest in before Bitcoin’s halving event.
2. XRP (XRP): An Innovative Token Riding a Bullish Wave
Next up on this list is XRP (XRP). Traders have seen it fight off regulatory challenges and still have room to grow ahead of the Bitcoin halving event. This makes sense, as XRP is already a leader in cross-border payments. Over the past 30 days, the XRP price has risen from $0.53 to $0.62. Meanwhile, its market cap increased from $29.16B to $34.52B during that period.
The technical analysis for the XRP crypto is also bullish, as 21 indicators are showing green. Furthermore, this coin is also trading above its 100 and 200-day EMAs. Due to all these reasons, market analysts predict XRP will hit $0.85 before Bitcoin’s halving event. In other words, XRP is a good crypto to buy right now.
3. Cardano (ADA): A Pioneer in the Blockchain Space
Cardano (ADA) has ranked third on this top crypto coins list. This crypto project is billed as a more flexible and scalable blockchain platform for executing smart contracts than what’s available with Ethereum. In terms of the Cardano price movement, it rose from $0.59 to $0.65 over the past month. In that time, its market cap surged from $20.94B to $23.38B.
Additionally, Cardano has experienced 18/30 (60%) green trading days, which is a bullish sign. ADA is now also trading above its 100 and 200-day EMAs while boasting 23 technical indicators in the buy zone. As a result, experts in the crypto field predict that the Cardano crypto will trade at $0.95 once Bitcoin’s halving event starts.
4. Tron (TRX): On an Uptrend
In the second to last place, we have Tron (TRX). This thriving ecosystem of DApps and gaming platforms may also surge before Bitcoin’s halving event. Currently, Tron is trading in the green as its value jumped from $0.11 to $0.12 in the past week alone. Its market cap grew from $10.16B to $10.63B during that period.
From a technical analysis standpoint, this bullish trend for Tron may continue. Notably, the Tron coin is trading above its 100—and 200-day EMAs. Moreover, there are 19 green technical indicators for this crypto. Because of this, prominent market analysts foresee Tron skyrocketing to $0.16 within Q2 of 2024.
5. Stellar (XLM): Lightning-Fast Cross-Border Transactions
Last but not least, we have Stellar (XLM). Stellar is a blockchain platform for cross-border transactions and financial inclusion. Recently, this crypto has been on a tear, as its price increased from $0.11 to $0.13 over the last 30 days. Its market cap surged from $3.25B to $3.95B during that time.
In addition, Stellar has experienced 19/30 (63%) green trading days. As 26 technical indicators flash green for this crypto, experts in the crypto field remain bullish. They forecast the Stellar price will hit $0.18 before Bitcoin’s halving event starts.
Which Crypto To Buy Today for Long-Term?
Now is the perfect time to buy cryptos as Bitcoin’s halving event may bring attention to the crypto market. While XRP, Cardano, Tron and Stellar are among the best cryptos under $1, KangaMoon stands out. It has a low market cap of $14M, which means fast growth, as it needs less new funds. If interested, follow the links below and obtain a 10% bonus.
Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the KangaMoon (KANG) Presale Today!
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.