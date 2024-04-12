The book "Dharmasthala: Mantra of Development" authored by Dr. Nagesh Prabhu offers an insightful exploration into how a temple town in Karnataka, led by Dharmadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade, has evolved into a symbol of self- reliance and socio-economic development. Through meticulous research, including extensive fieldwork and interviews, Prabhu delves into the journey of poverty alleviation initiatives, transforming into a national model for rural development and economic empowerment.