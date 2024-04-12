The book "Dharmasthala: Mantra of Development" authored by Dr. Nagesh Prabhu offers an insightful exploration into how a temple town in Karnataka, led by Dharmadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade, has evolved into a symbol of self- reliance and socio-economic development. Through meticulous research, including extensive fieldwork and interviews, Prabhu delves into the journey of poverty alleviation initiatives, transforming into a national model for rural development and economic empowerment.
Central to this narrative are institutions like the Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP) and the Rural Development and Self- Employment Training Institute (RUDSETI), both spearheaded by Heggade. These organizations have played a pivotal role in empowering rural communities through entrepreneurial training and financial assistance, effectively replacing traditional moneylenders and providing support to self-help groups, students, and the marginalized.
The author also examines the unique religious and cultural synthesis found in Dharmasthala, where Hinduism and Jainism coexist peacefully. Heggade's leadership transcends religious boundaries, embodying principles of secularism, socialism, and welfare outlined in the Indian Constitution.
Describing Heggade as a "karma yogi," Prabhu highlights his unwavering commitment to eradicating poverty and fostering shared prosperity. The book showcases the success of SKDRDP and RUDSETI in achieving high loan recovery rates and promoting holistic development in rural Karnataka.
Furthermore, the book provides insights into Heggade's diverse roles as a spiritual leader, philanthropist, social entrepreneur, and educationist. Despite his significant influence, Heggade maintains a down-to-earth demeanor, earning respect and trust from people across all strata of society.
Beyond documenting developmental initiatives, the book serves as a call to action for other religious institutions to emulate Dharmasthala's model, tailored to local conditions. Through meticulous research and firsthand accounts, Prabhu presents a comprehensive examination of Dharmasthala's transformation from a pilgrimage center to a national exemplar of participatory development.
Ultimately, "Dharmasthala: Mantra of Development" stands as a testament to the transformative power of service and compassion, epitomized by the exemplary leadership of Dharmadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade and the enduring legacy of Dharmasthala.
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.