Designer Facelift

There are many different types of facelifts you can choose from based on your aesthetic goals, recovery, and downtime, also your facial anatomy. As a normal rule, the different types of facelifts depend on the type of incision, the number of tissue layers treated, the area of the face that is targeted, and their degree of invasiveness.

When surgeons start performing facelift surgery, they cut the skin on the face and then again pulled it back. This so-called ’skin only" technique is not exactly reliable, and even it does not offer the best aesthetic results. Over time, by going deeper into the facial tissues surgeons honed their craft, and the modern facelift took the shape.

There are some most popular facelift types, and they are:

1. The Deep Plane Lift: The deep plane lift is considered the gold standard. It involves lifting, repositioning, and releasing the superficial musculoaponeurotic system (SMAS). In short, the SMAS layer is discovered underneath the skin and surrounds the muscles of facial expression; In this, the plastic surgeon enters the "deep plane "by going inside the SMAS layer. The deep plane lift is the go-to lift for people with serious facial sagging and laxity, and for those looking for a longer-lasting lift. The effects last about l0-15 years.

2. The Smas Lift: The SMAS lift influences the superficial top layers of skin and the deeper tissues of the face and neck. These tissues manage to grow lax and sag with use and advancing age. To perform a SMAS lift, the SMAS is tightened using sutures, any redundant or excess skin is removed, and the remaining skin is stitched up. The SMAS lift works very well for individuals with mild laxity, some jowls and mid-face sagging.

3. MACS-Lift: Short Scar Lift: The short scar facelift involves very small scars. The incision does not extend to the back side of the ear. The tissues that carry your smile lines and jowls can be tightened. MACS-lift may be an ideal option for people in their 40s and 50s with minimum to moderate excess skin. This procedure is also perfect if a shorter scar is a priority, or if you have no visible signs of aging near your neck.

4. The Midface or Cheek Lift: It targets the middle third of your face. The incisions are put down in your hairline and inside of your mouth. Your surgeon then lifts and repositions the natural fatty layer just above your cheekbones. Midface lifts boost nose-to-mouth lines and lift sagging cheeks.

5. Stem Cell Facelift: Technically, a stem cell facelift is not a real facelift. A stem cell facelift involves fat injections to the face to add more volume. A stem cell facelift is a process of two-step. First, the fat cells (and the stem cells within them) are harvested by liposuction from areas on the body where they are plentiful (tummy, buttocks, thighs). The fat cells are then prepared, with a focus on the stem cells that live in the fat cells. This fat along with stem cells is injected into the face to outline and fill the cheeks, temples, under-eye hollows, lips, and other facial areas.

6. The Thread Lift: A thread lift uses small suture barbs that act as a hook to gather your skin layers upward, thereby tightening the skin. The barbs are attached with a thread that remains in place following the procedure. There is no tucking or nipping. The barbs on the threads and fibrous tissue allow the lift.

7. Designer Facelift: At our clinic, we offer a completely customized facelift to suit each person's requirements. This may involve a combination of various methods of a facelift with the aim of giving maximum results to the patient with minimal scars and downtime. A facelift is a surgery that can only be performed by a Board-Certified Plastic surgeon. The analysis, planning, and execution have to be perfect to get the best result. So, your surgeon should be not only good, he must be the best.

