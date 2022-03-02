Consistency Is One Of The Most Crucial Things In Fashion Blogging Says Adil Tahir Shaikh

Fashion blogging has taken over with so many blogging platforms available these days. It's one of the best ways to show your interest in fashion while still enjoying the moment. "As the medium has evolved, numerous fashion bloggers have developed their own distinct styles. According to Adil Tahir Shaikh, a full-time fashion blogger and YouTuber, "What started as a way to express thoughts through online posts has now truly transformed into a full-time career opportunity."



Adil Tahir Shaikh started fashion blogging in India when it was still a relatively unknown hobby. When asked for some advice on how to start a career in fashion blogging, he says that deciding on a niche and theme is essential before getting started.



He says, "Just like any other blogger, you'll need to choose a theme before you begin. To communicate your aesthetic to your audience, identify your area of interest and competence. For example, you can choose from street style, vintage, goth, and other styles. This will assist you in attracting folks who share your tastes and hobbies. As your range and audience develop, you can opt to broaden your style."



He continues further and suggests, “You should give your domain name a lot of thought. From now on, it will be your identity. Bloggers rarely alter their names in the long run because it can harm their reputation. Make sure your name is relevant to your content, consistent across platforms, and memorable!”



“However, preparing the aesthetic of your platform's layout is just as vital as planning the content. Your platform will be more likely to get followers if it is visually appealing. Your entire content strategy will benefit from the design as well. Your blog will have a better image if the layout and theme are in sync.” He highlights.



“Consistency is one of the most crucial things to remember when blogging. Make sure to update your blog on a frequent basis to keep your readers interested in your content. It's a good idea to make a timetable ahead of time to keep your blog organized. Aside from that, you shouldn't write too often or too infrequently - the former may appear spammy, while the latter may bore your followers.” Adil Tahir Shaikh concludes.

