Check Out The Latest Offers On Frames, Lenses, And Sunglasses At Chashma.Com

Chashma.Com’s New Online Store Offers 30% Off On All Eyewear Products.

Purchasing a pair of new eyeglasses is a daunting choice— Online shopping is better when it comes to choosing out new frames and taking the required amount of time before making a choice, instead of being pressured by a salesman in the store. Who does it better than Chashma.com? The portal is one of the best places to pick out stylish eyewear, get just the right pair of lenses, get it delivered right to your home, all at the most affordable of prices.

Chashma is an eyewear maker that offers many snazzy yet affordable eyewear products. The brand has an objective to make India a frontrunner in producing top-caliber eyewear. It has turned into a go-to place for many individuals as it offers an extraordinary assortment of affordable, and a-la-mode eyeglasses. The brand has acquired acclaim for designing and manufacturing all of its products in India. The eyewear products it offers are incredible in style and looks

Over the years, Chashma.com has weaved sound partnerships with the leading frame manufacturers in India. In this manner, it guarantees that every one of the customers gets their hands on frames that are best priced and boast supreme designs. With more than four decades of manufacturing experience, producing top-notch lenses for the people of India is an easy task for Chashma.com.

All frames and lenses offered by Chashma.com are the ideal mixes of style and innovation. It offers two lineups of frames - ChashmaBasic and ChashmaPro. The frames from the first lineup are free, and just the lenses should be paid for by the customers. The lenses are priced from just Rs. 999 making them affordable to all. Eyeglasses from the ChashmaPro category cost the customers around Rs.2000 per piece. With the offering of a free Home Try-On service, the brand permits you to choose the best frames and lenses for yourself! The brand offers custom lenses for all eyeglasses, for example, 'Chashma BlueCut' valued at Rs.1,499 and 'Chashma Digital Progressive Lenses' valued at Rs.4,000. To guarantee all lenses offer the best vision, every lens goes through a cutting-edge lens selection process.

Chashma.com's classy and affordable eyewear can be bought by people of all genders. The customers get a free eye test to guarantee that they pick the right lenses and frames for themselves. Chashma.com additionally offers a few snappy and popular shades in an assortment called ChashmaSun. The shades have a starting price tag of Rs.1,500. The brand debuted its online store in the Indian eyewear market earlier this month and is presently running an early bird offer with 30% off on all purchases. You can change any eyeglasses over to avant-garde shades at the brand's webpage for just Rs.250. Chashma.com is offering a huge discount of 40% on the second pair of eyeglasses you buy from them. This large number of offers can be grabbed at the Chashma e-commerce store or 15 offline stores in 8 cities of India.