Pros:

VIP Bonus scheme

BTC Lightning Network Integration gives fast deposits and payouts

Great selection of Evolution games

Cons:

No dedicated mobile app

Low cap on the amount that can be withdrawn at once

Betpanda has 4,000 third-party casino games by the best suppliers in the world. It also offers an impressive selection of live casino games by Evolution - the leading supplier of live casino games.

Additionally, there is a welcome bonus that matches 100% of your deposit, up to 1BTC. However, the 50x wagering requirement on bonus funds is very steep. On the other hand, you can take part in the promotion for as little as 0.001 mBTC, and players have 30 days to fulfill the wagering requirements.

There is no limit on the amount that can be deposited. Maximum withdrawal depends on the currency used, so check with the casino before you deposit. For Bitcoin, it’s 0.12 BTC every 24 hours at time of writing. Withdrawals are usually processed in under 12 hours.

Betpanda has a strong payment system that supports different currencies. Other than Bitcoin, the casino deals with the following currencies: Ripple, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Tron, Binance, Sandcoin, USDT, Litecoin, Shiba, and more. There is a generous VIP scheme that rewards loyal players with access to generous offers and promotions.

The casino does not allow fiat withdrawals, but you can buy crypto in-house. This simplifies deposits considerably. Players are allowed to withdraw up to $4,000 every 24 hours.

#5. Wild.io - Best Bitcoin Casino VIP Club

Pros:

Great selection of games

Easy navigation on a sophisticated site with excellent UI/UX

Good welcome promotions

Cons:

No currency exchange

No dedicated mobile app

Wild.io is a leading cryptocurrency casino known for its extensive game selection, offering over 4,000 slots and a diverse range of table games. This Bitcoin and crypto casino offers a user-friendly experience with no detailed verification needed. The platform supports various cryptocurrencies for deposits, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more.

Minimum deposits on Wild.io are 0.00006 BTC and minimum withdrawals are 0.002 BTC or crypto equivalent. The process of depositing and withdrawing is efficient and the casino can be relied upon to pay out in a fair and timely manner. Fiat currencies can’t be used for Wild.io deposits.

Wild.io has many promotions that players can enjoy and take advantage of. One is the Wheel of Fortune where players get to spin a wheel every day for a chance to win up to $1000 or get free spins. To participate, players need to make a minimum deposit of $20. All bonuses come with a 20x wagering requirement and must be used on the same day to prevent expiration.

Wild.io offers a loyalty program known as the VIP Club. This automatically rewards players with experience points as they play. Experience points (XP) are earned by wagering on slots and table games, unlocking cashback, rakeback, and the Jungle Wheel. Milestone rewards are granted upon leveling up, offering bonus money rewards with a low (1x) wagering requirement.

Wild.io accepts a variety of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin. The platform facilitates quick and fee-free deposits. The site doesn't provide a currency exchange option. Players are required to deposit in the currency needed for their chosen games.

#6. WSM Casino - Best Community-driven Bitcoin Casino

Pros:

Native currency

Great selection of games

Good quality VIP program

Fantastic community outreach

Cons:

Not enough guides and information on native currency and Bitcoin betting

Esports are not supported

No dedicated mobile app

This crypto casino is unique, not least because of the humorous approach it takes to online casinos. WSM stands for Wall Street Memes - and memes and meme references are found around every corner of this BTC gambling site. We loved the fresh, fun feel of the site.

Another aspect of this casino that is really nice to see is the strong presence it has on social media channels including Telegram, Twitter/X, Instagram, and Discord. Most casinos use these channels to post info on promotions and big wins, but WSM casino fosters a community. Some of the channels on the discord server are dedicated to fanart and memes and there is great community engagement.

Another example of WSM’s unique culture is the native token: $WSM token. This token is a legitimate cryptocurrency that is defined as an ERC-20 token that’s hosted on the Ethereum network. There are a number of benefits that holders of this token gain from, including free spins. By staking the token, holders can earn further rewards that are determined by the player’s share of the staking pool and annual returns percentage.

WSM buys back an amount of tokens worth a minimum of 10% of net gaming revenue. This ensures that the token is always in limited supply, keeping its value high.

WSM Casino’s welcome promotion is a match deposit of up to 200% with a bonus cap of $25,000/1 Bitcoin - with 10 free spins thrown in. If your first deposit is with a WSM token, then you can get up to 200 free spins.

Players can’t withdraw the 200% deposit bonus until they fulfill the wagering requirement. The wagering requirement is 6x. Every time players wager 6x they get 10% of the bonus money.

So if the player’s first deposit is $100 they will receive $200 in bonus funds. Every time players wager 6x, they'll get 10% of the 200% bonus. So in this case, every time players wager $600, they earn $20 (10% of the 200% bonus).

Free spins apply to the game Wanted Dead or a Wild. All cash earned from free spins will go to the bonus section of players’ wallet and is only playable, not withdrawable.

To play at this casino, you’ll need to make a minimum deposit of 0.0001 BTC (or currency equivalent). The maximum withdrawal amount per month is $50,000. Other than Bitcoin, currencies accepted include: Binance coin, Litecoin, Doge coin, Ethereum, Tether, TRON, XRP, Cardano, Binance Coin, USDC, WSM. Fiat is not accepted for wagering.

#7. Metaspins - Best Bitcoin Casino for Daily Promotions

Pros:

Great selection of provably fair games

Good quality VIP program

Full visibility on player wins

Cons:

Not enough guides and information on native currency and Bitcoin betting

Esports are not supported

No dedicated mobile app

Metaspins casino was launched in 2022, and, although it offers a range of crypto options, it heavily promotes Bitcoin as the number 1 choice.

The casino sports a minimalist design that is easy on the eye and makes it easy to navigate around the casino. The casino offers players a welcome promotion of 100% match deposit up to 1 Bitcoin. This promotion is available on the first deposit only and comes with a wagering requirement of 25x.

This crypto casino does not offer a sportsbook, preferring to focus on various casino games. These games are organized in rows that are labeled and updated. The categories include popular slots, new games, and provably fair games - as well as season groupings such as Christmas/Easter/Summer.

Metaspins organizes an exciting MetaLotto where players need to buy tickets with the 5 winning numbers to win a portion (or all) of the jackpot. A jackpot worth $20,000 crypto drops every day. There’s a timer that tells players exactly when it’s going to drop. Real Time stats give information on previous wins. Many players look forward to the daily drop.

The crypto casino also has a nice selection of provably fair games. These are games that are built on open-source algorithms which run on smart contract platforms. It is impossible for an online casino to alter the outcome of such games as the process and outcome of the game function is essentially public and open for scrutiny. These provably fair games are yet another positive dimension of Web3. Probably fair games at Metaspins include Slotomon GO and Princess Royal.

Other games available include classic 3-reel setups, live casino, and table games. The selection of games is constantly updated and curated depending on new releases, seasonal festivities, and trending games. This demonstrates a deep understanding of game culture that shows the casino staff have a passion for casino gaming.

Loyal players are rewarded at Metaspins. There is a clear path to advanced status at the casino through the Level Up program. Wagering at the casino grants XP points and allows players to level up. By advancing through the levels, players can access the following perks:

Up to 50% Rakeback

Crypto prizes

The chance to score a Big Win of up to $1,000 in token rewards

Tickets to daily MetaLotto draws worth up to $20,000

50% Reload Bonuses up to a maximum of $1000

To play at this casino, players will need to make a minimum deposit of 0.0001 BTC ; the minimum withdrawal is 0.001 BTC. Other than Bitcoin, accepted currencies for wagering include Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Tether, or whitelisted NFTs.

There are no withdrawal charges. In most cases withdrawals are instant, however sometimes they may take up to 10-20 minutes depending on the ongoing processes. Player’s withdrawal will be reflected in their wallet/exchange account as soon as the transaction is confirmed on the crypto network.

#8. Heybets - Best Bitcoin VIP Program

Pros:

Both crypto and fiat accepted

Fast payments and withdrawal time

Cons:

Limited selection of games

Slow customer support

Basic website

Although this casino has a smaller selection of games on offer than some of the larger casinos, the collection is well-presented and very organized.

We saw a number of top brands represented. These are reputable software providers and include the likes of Pragmatic Play, Evolution, Nolimit City, Hacksaw Gaming, NetEnt, Booongo, Red Tiger, Quickspin, Push Gaming, and Avatar UX.

Game types include classic slots, live casino, game shows, and table games.The casino also offers a sportsbook.

Heybets rewards loyalty through its impressive VIP program. Players can level up by gathering XP points, which they can get through wagering at the casino. Once players have entered the program, they can benefit from up to 50% rakeback on all their bets. At this casino, rakeback is defined simply as money that players have spent playing at the casino.

Customer Support was slow to respond to our queries - which is a shame given the otherwise positive experience we had playing at this casino.

The casino supports three cryptocurrencies. These are Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. Heybets also supports bank transfers and fiat currency wagering. Minimum deposits and withdrawals have been set at the crypto equivalent of $10 which is quite steep. There is no maximum withdrawal limit. Withdrawal requests are processed extremely quickly: 5-45 minutes for crypto, up to 24 hours for fiat.

Heybets operates on a wallet-to-wallet basis for crypto payments. The platform itself does not impose fees on incoming payments. A minor transaction fee of $0.95 is applicable to crypto withdrawals.

#9. Flush Casino - Best Bitcoin Casino for Quick Payouts

Pros:

Efficient Customer Support

A well organized, clear, and useful VIP program that allows players to advance through levels

Huge selection of quality games

Great social media following

Cons:

No sportsbook or esports games

The casino offers a diverse selection of Bitcoin games including Big Bass-Hold & Spinner, Wanted Dead or Wild, and Gates of Olympus. Flush Casino offers a selection of over 5,000 titles from top-tier providers like Hacksaw Gaming, Evolution, Betsoft, and Quickspin. It’s an impressive selection of the best Bitcoin games available today.

In addition, the Flush offers live casinos and even has game shows and original games that players can explore and enjoy. Although there is a vast choice of games available, everything is well-organized and it was easy to navigate through the casino’s offering.

Flush Casino offers a first deposit match bonus that can potentially result in a bonus of 150%. This first-deposit match bonus is split into two tiers:

Tier 1: Deposit between $10 - $200 to receive a 100% bonus. Wagering requirement: 30x (Betting range: $0.1 to $5)

Tier 2: Deposit $200 - $1,000 to receive a 150% bonus. Wagering requirement: 35x (Betting range: $0.1 to $5)

Players can check how far they are from fulfilling the wagering requirement by checking the rewards tab.

Flush Casino also offers an impressive VIP program. As players play, they traverse through milestones designed to enhance their gaming journey. These include cashback on every single spin and bespoke bonuses.

To advance through the VIP ranks - and possibly end up with the highest status (Blue Whale status) - players need to gain points. Every $1 wagered on non-excluded games gains the player 10 points. But it’s not just the quantity of wagered money - you gain points simply for playing at the casino over the long term.

The minimum amount you can withdraw from Flush is around $10. However, this value might vary slightly depending on the cryptocurrency you choose to use. There is a daily cap on the amount you can withdraw. We kindly ask you to confirm this amount with the casino should you require this information.

Other than Bitcoin, the casino accepts the following crypto currencies: Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Binance Coin (BNB), Dai (DAI), Matic (MATIC), USDC, Tether (USDT), Dogecoin (DOGE).

The casino does not accept fiat payments for wagering, but it makes it easy for you to buy crypto directly from the casino. This is done through ‘'onramper', the casino’s go-to platform for smooth transactions. Available payment methods include Visa, MasterCard, Apple Pay, or Google Pay.

Flush casino has built a strong community following on Twitter/X. Apart from having official information on its website, the casino reaches out to its players on social media and keeps them updated with what’s going on.

6 Important Things to Consider When Choosing A Bitcoin Casino

Choosing the best Bitcoin casino is important for a smooth and safe gaming experience. Here are six crucial things to consider:

#1.License and Regulation:

Ensure the Bitcoin casino is licensed and regulated by reputable authorities. A valid license shows that the casino is transparent, fair, and follows industry standards. An example of such a license is the Curaçao gaming license.

#2. Game Variety and Quality:

Opt for a platform offering a diverse range of high-quality games. In 2024, the top Bitcoin casinos offer a variety of games that are both traditional and innovative. This gives players with different preferences an exciting and immersive gaming experience.

#3. Security Measures:

Prioritize platforms with robust security measures, including SSL encryption and secure payment gateways. A safe place keeps your information and transactions secure, so you can trust the platform.

#4. Bonuses and Promotions:

Explore the bonus structure and promotions offered by the Bitcoin casino. Look for platforms providing generous welcome bonuses, ongoing promotions, and loyalty rewards. However, always scrutinize the terms and conditions to ensure they align with your gaming style.

#5. Customer Support:

Assess the customer support offered by the casino. Customer service should be available through live chat, email, and phone to help you with any problems or questions you have while gaming.

#6. Payment Options and Speed:

Evaluate the efficiency of the deposit and withdrawal processes. The best Bitcoin casinos facilitate seamless transactions in cryptocurrency, with swift processing times. Check for platforms that support a variety of cryptocurrencies, providing flexibility for players.

By considering these factors, you can navigate the dynamic landscape of Bitcoin casinos in 2024 and choose a platform that aligns with your preferences and priorities for an optimal gaming experience.

What is Fiat Currency?

Fiat currency is a type of money issued by a government and accepted as legal payment. Commodity money is backed by gold or silver, but fiat currency has no value. Instead, its value comes from the trust and confidence people have in the issuing government.

Most countries use banknotes and coins as their official money for buying things. Governments can control the supply of fiat currency, based on economic conditions and policies.

Examples of fiat currencies include the U.S. Dollar (USD), Euro (EUR), British Pound (GBP), and many others. The value of money can change because of things like inflation, interest rates, and the economy. Most of the world's currencies today are fiat currencies.

Crypto Gambling Online vs Fiat Gambling Online

The decision to choose between fiat casinos and crypto casinos depends on personal preferences. This, in turn, depends on how comfortable individuals are with different currencies.

When deciding between Bitcoin casinos and traditional casinos, it ultimately comes down to personal preference.

Here are some advantages associated with each: