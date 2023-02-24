Binance Coin Price Prediction 2023 - Why These 5 Cryptos Are A Better Buy Than BNB In 2023

Binance coin (BNB) is the native coin of one of the biggest crypto exchanges, which largely contributes to its popularity. The functionality of Binance certainly pushes the price of BNB, which is why investors want to feel the pulse on the price we can expect this year. We will also include Fight Out (FGHT), C+Charge (CCHG), and RobotEra (TARO) as the hottest cryptos on presale now, as well as Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) and Avalanche (AVAX) – coins that are currently in the green zone. Let’s get down to business!

Binance Coin Price Prediction 2023-2030

Let’s take a look at the price prediction table and see what we can expect until the end of the year, and also until the end of 2030.

Year Price (Min-Max) 2023 $369.20 - $461.50 2024 $615.34 - $769.17 2025 $923.01 - $1,076.84 2030 $2,461.36 - $2,615.19

The value of Binance Coin started dropping in May 2022, and it was in the red zone for the biggest part of the time since then. It started recovering slightly at the beginning of this year when it started going up from $245 slowly and peaked on February 5th when it hit the value of $336.02.

From that point on, it was going up and down, and it is now in the red zone again, pushing the investors away from it towards the cryptos on presale that have a far bigger potential to pump in the following period, as well as the cryptos that are currently in the green zone.

Looking at the price prediction until the end of this year, it is obvious that the analysts believe it will recover once again, but it still seems that the investors are not convinced. This is why it is necessary to stay informed and keep an open mind regarding the crypto projects that are trending right now.

5 cryptos that are a better buy than BNB in 2023

Looking at the price drops of all the major cryptos on the market, including BNB, it is evident that the investors want to decrease the risk as much as possible. These are the cryptos that are a better buy in 2023:

Fight Out (FGHT) C+Charge (CCHG) RobotEra (TARO) Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Avalanche (AVAX)

We’ll provide the essential information about these cryptos below!

1. Fight Out (FGHT)

Fight Out is the move to earn (M2E) crypto that is attracting enormous attention already because of its interesting approach. It has been meticulously developed so that users can sign up and get customized workout videos tailored to their needs, but also get advice that they need and rewards for completing the challenges.

The team behind Fight Out wants to develop an app with great workout features and establish gyms equipped with modern sensors. The presale of its token called FGHT is progressing very fast, so if you wish to join this interesting project, hurry up and get your tokens before it is too late!

>>>Buy Fight Out Now <<<

2. C+Charge (CCHG)

With climate change as the increasing problem that we are facing, combating climate change and exploring renewable fuels is now more important than ever. The rise in the use of electric vehicles has been a result of this. However, the existing charging system is flawed, and C+Charge is working to address this problem.

C+Charge is a project that wants to develop a new P2P payment system that will allow users to charge electric cars with charging „pods“ powered by solar energy, making it fully sustainable. The token that the users will need to see the full benefits of this project is called CCGH, and it is currently available on presale. Since the burning of these tokens will be initiated soon, their value will certainly begin rising, so better get them at a discounted price while you can!

>>>Buy C Charge Now<<<

3. RobotEra (TARO)

RobotEra is a metaverse play2earn project that will attract players who want to use all their skills to tackle the destruction that the planet Taro has gone through. With numerous ways to earn but also have fun while exploring the planet, it is a platform that will provide plenty of opportunities for the players to explore.

The players will get a chance to see everything that human-like robots can do, and also create some as their companions and do what they can to breathe new life into this world. The TARO tokens will be necessary for diving into this experience, so you should get them while they are available on presale!

>>>Buy RobotEra Now<<<

4. Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is appealing to investors not only because it features a cute dog but also because it is a deflationary coin. Its price is very affordable now, which makes investing easier.

With its value going up, it is certainly showing that there is a demand for it now, which is why it can be a good option to consider.

5. Avalanche (AVAX)

Avalanche is a decentralized platform made for managing and launching digital assets and decentralized apps. Its network consists of so-called subnets that can support separate rules, governance, and assets.

The price of AVAX has been in the green zone during the past few weeks, which is why it is one of the cryptos to have in mind while investing this year.

Conclusion

Binance is one of the biggest crypto exchanges that is enjoying an excellent reputation worldwide, which is why its coin will persevere on the market. However, its price hasn’t reached stability, so investing in cryptos on presale could be a better option. Investing in Fight Out will give you a fresh strategy for reaching your fitness goals while investing in C+Charge can encourage you to drive an electric car. In addition, diving into the metaverse will be a thrilling experience with RobotEra. The presales will soon finish, so use this time wisely!