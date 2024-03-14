With the Indian Premier League 2024 just a month away, Betjili, Asia's best online betting platform, has announced that Quinton de Kock will be its Brand Ambassador. The wicketkeeper-batsman, who currently plays for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, will collaborate with Betjili to develop an exclusive line of apparel for cricket fans around the world. As an agreement with one of the most exciting wicketkeeper-batsmen has already been reached, sports betting fans can look forward to a lot of new exciting activities. Aside from that, there will be regular joint activities such as contests, lucrative offers, and giveaways with valuable prizes.