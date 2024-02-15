The huge number of new Canadian sportsbooks constantly opening up, ready and waiting to take your bets, makes finding the worthy ones a real challenge.
We’ve been placing online sports bets for quite some time, always on the lookout for value on our money, which allowed us to narrow down the best sportsbooks in Canada that constantly offer some of the best odds and bonuses.
Our list of the top 10 Canada sports betting sites starts with Bodog on top of it, followed by no less than 9 other top-notch sportsbooks that have proven themselves over time.
Let’s dive in and see what they have to offer.
Best Sportsbooks in Canada
- Bodog : Best overall
- MyStake : 5000+ daily betting markets
- Cloudbet : Best for crypto bettors
- BetOnline : $1000 welcome bonus + risk-free bets
- MrPlay : Best for same-game parlays
- Yonibet: Best for mobile betting
- Sports Interaction: Excellent reputation
- TonyBet: Top pick for live betting
- GreatWin: Best for beginners
- BetUS: Best welcome bonus
Pros:
- In business since 1994
- $400 first-deposit bonus + 50 free spins
- 30+ sports categories
- Separate section for horse racing
- Great coverage and odds for the NHL
- Cashout feature
Cons:
- Lacks niche eSports markets
- Design could use an update
Bodog is the best Canadian sports betting site you can join right now, operating for nearly 30 years and offering some of the best betting odds for hockey.
Sports Betting Markets and Odds: 5/5
Bodog's user-friendly interface for in-game betting ensures a seamless experience, allowing users to follow the play-by-play action with live NHL betting options. This is one of the key features that makes Bodog stand out from other sportsbooks.
In addition to simple money-line and puck-line bets, Bodog offers a wide range of betting opportunities for NHL games. These include detailed game totals and individual player props, as well as futures, period betting, alternate lines, and team proposition bets.
Notably, when it comes to money-line bets, Bodog consistently provides some of the most competitive odds. Their prices are often more attractive than those offered by other leading sportsbooks in Canada, showcasing their commitment to offering value to their customers.
Bonuses and Risk-Free Bets: 4.9/5
For those just getting started with Bodog, an attractive proposition awaits. Newcomers can benefit from a 100% match bonus on their first deposit up to $400. This promotion is valid for deposits made through credit cards, Interac, and cryptocurrencies.
Bodog extends its generosity beyond sportsbook promotions, providing special bonuses for online casino and poker players.
These include a bonus of up to $600 for casino games and an additional 50 free spins, plus a 100% up to $1,000 poker bonus.
Payment Options and Withdrawal Times: 4.8/5
Bodog caters to Canadian bettors by accepting Interac as a payment method, in addition to traditional options such as Visa and MasterCard.
While the platform could enhance its e-wallet offerings, it does provide several cryptocurrency options. This includes popular digital currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, and Tether (USDT).
One of the notable advantages of these cryptocurrencies is that they typically come with no transaction fees. Plus, withdrawals are generally processed within a day, allowing you to pull out your winnings off the site quickly.
Mobile Experience and Customer Assistance: 4.9/5
Bodog's customer service is top-tier, with our questions being answered promptly and politely by a knowledgeable support team. This team is available 24/7 via live chat and email.
Understanding the significance of mobile betting, Bodog has made sure its platform is fully compatible with major operating systems, including Android and iOS.
Pros:
- $500 first-deposit bonus
- Covers over 40 sports
- 3+1 free bet
- Regular cashback deals
- Exceptional eSports coverage
Cons:
- The site is slow to load when crowded
- FAQ section doesn’t cover enough ground
Of all the sports betting sites Canada offers, MyStake delivers the best versatility. There are over 40 sports you can bet on, including exceptional coverage of soccer and eSports betting markets.
Sports Betting Markets and Odds: 4.9/5
MyStake is a renowned platform that offers an impressive array of wagering options, allowing you to bet on more than 40 distinct sports ranging from the major four American leagues to less common ones like surfing contests.
Interestingly, MyStake has a dedicated section for eSports. This, coupled with the live betting feature, adds an extra dash of thrill to the betting experience.
Moreover, virtual sports and horse racing enthusiasts are not left out, and you can explore over 5000 soccer betting markets during the weekend.
Bonuses and Risk-Free Bets: 4.8/5
Among the many incentives MyStake offers, one that stands out is the unique 3 + 1 Free Bet. This special offer allows every fourth bet you place to be complimentary, enhancing your betting experience.
In terms of welcome bonuses, MyStake doesn't disappoint either. New users are welcomed with an impressive 100% match bonus on their first deposit, potentially reaching up to $500. This surpasses the standard 50%-75% range typically provided by many competitors.
To activate it, you will need to deposit a minimum of $20.
Payment Options and Withdrawal Times: 4.8/5
If Bitcoin is your chosen payment method, you can expect your withdrawal to be processed within an hour of initiation.
Depositing funds into your MyStake account is a straightforward process, regardless of your preferred payment method. This platform ensures ease of transactions, whether you choose traditional methods like Visa and Mastercard or opt for modern alternatives like Bitcoin.
You can also use Interac and a number of other e-wallets to bet here.
Mobile Experience and Customer Assistance: 4.5/5
MyStake also features a slew of over 6000 casino games in addition to sports betting and live betting markets. Although this makes the platform versatile and flexible, it can cause the homepage to feel somewhat cluttered and load slowly when overcrowded.
If you encounter any issues or require information, don't hesitate to connect with the ever-available live chat support or drop them an email. It could be worthwhile to check the FAQ section before reaching out, but there are only a few questions answered there.
Pros:
- Reputable and trusted sportsbook
- 5 BTC welcome bonus
- Accepts 50+ cryptocurrencies
- Modern and fast interface
- Odds for over 30 sports
Cons:
- Crypto-exclusive
- Bonus unlocked in increments
For those seeking crypto-oriented Canadian sportsbooks, Cloudbet is the clear choice. In business since 2013, this bookie is stacked with over 50 digital coins you can use as banking options.
Sports Betting Markets and Odds: 4.8/5
With an impressive selection of niche wager markets, Cloudbet sets itself apart from other betting platforms in Canada. It offers unique betting opportunities on less common sports like water polo, futsal, and squash, which could really come in handy during the off-season.
Not just limited to traditional sports, Cloudbet also extends its offerings to eSports markets and racetrack wagering.
Finally, for those interested in more mainstream sports like the National Football League (NFL), Cloudbet offers a wide variety of betting markets. It provides comprehensive coverage and competitive odds on popular games, making it a go-to choice for many sports fans.
Bonuses and Risk-Free Bets: 4.6/5
Cloudbet often provides the highest pre-match odds for events highlighted in yellow, a feature you'll frequently encounter in specific leagues like the MLB or NBA.
When you’re ready to place your first deposit, you can secure a bonus up to 5 BTC. Just keep in mind that this bonus will be locked into your account, and you will get a full year to unlock it in small increments as you place bets.
What caught our attention particularly were their zero-margin sports betting promotions on selected matches from the NBA, NHL, MLB, NFL, and MMA.
Payment Options and Withdrawal Times: 4.5/5
At Cloudbet, the withdrawal times fluctuate between a few minutes and 12 hours, depending on network traffic.
This site doesn't accept traditional payment methods. Instead, it permits only cryptocurrency transactions, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and nearly 50 other digital currencies.
Mobile Experience and Customer Assistance: 5/5
For any assistance, Cloudbet provides 24/7 customer support through live chat, ensuring prompt responses to user inquiries. In addition, there is email support and a comprehensive FAQ section available for further help.
Despite the absence of a dedicated app, the user experience on a mobile web browser is seamless and user-friendly.
Cloudbet's unique appeal lies in its sleek design and rapid page loading times, setting it apart from other crypto betting platforms.
Pros:
- $25 in-play betting risk-free wager
- $1,000 welcome offer
- Odds boosts and reduced NHL vig
- Launched in 2004
- Easy-to-use live betting interface
Cons:
- Skrill and Neteller deposits do not qualify for the welcome bonus
- Fees on credit card deposits
Launched back in 2004, BetOnline is packed to the gills with bonuses but also stands out as one of the best betting sites for live betting enthusiasts.
Sports Betting Markets and Odds: 4.7/5
BetOnline stands out in the world of online betting in Canada by not only offering traditional sports categories such as football, basketball, soccer, martial arts, tennis, and baseball but also including esports options like NBA2K.
This expansion beyond conventional offerings provides users with an all-encompassing betting journey.
In addition, BetOnline is proud to provide more than 30 sports markets. This gives bettors a broad array of betting options, which include team and game props, futures, parlays, teasers, moneylines, and even live betting opportunities.
For specific events, BetOnline steps up its game by offering boosted odds, thus raising the appeal of its platform.
One distinguishing feature that sets BetOnline apart from others is its unique offering of live event streaming. This addition allows you to place bets without the need to navigate through multiple browser tabs or windows.
Bonuses and Risk-Free Bets: 4.9/5
BetOnline has made a name for itself by offering a unique proposition: risk-free bets.
Specifically designed for in-play betting, BetOnline offers a specialized $25 risk-free bet that you can only use on a select number of live markets. And on your very first deposit, you can get a 50% bonus up to $1,000 by depositing a minimum of $55 and using the code BET1000.
The platform doesn't stop at attracting new customers; it also values its existing ones. Loyal clients can benefit from several advantages, like a 25% reload bonus using the LIFEBONUS code. Additionally, exclusive rewards are earned for live betting and player props.
Payment Options and Withdrawal Times: 4.5/5
BetOnline's commitment to user convenience is evident in its wide array of about two dozen deposit methods. These include popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, as well as less-known altcoins like SHIB.
For users preferring more traditional routes, MoneyGram is also an accepted deposit method. While the platform does permit credit card transactions, they attract a fee. This has led many users to lean towards crypto transactions instead.
Another standout feature of BetOnline is its swift payout processing. Users can typically expect their transactions to be processed within a day for crypto, while other payout requests are handled within 3 days.
The minimum deposit limit is set at $20, although this can vary depending on the chosen method. The maximum withdrawal limits are also flexible, ranging from $5,000 to an impressive $500,000 based on the option you go for.
Mobile Experience and Customer Assistance: 4.8/5
In response to user feedback, BetOnline has made significant improvements to its app. Now, it offers unwavering stability and is fully compatible with all iOS and Android mobile devices.
The platform also places a high emphasis on customer satisfaction. This is evident in their 24/7 support services. Whether it's through live chat, email, or phone calls, customers can reach out to the support team at any time, providing them with assistance whenever required.
Pros:
- Plenty of single-event sports betting options
- Exclusive tournaments for sports bettors
- Intuitive interface
- $200 welcome bonus
- Great range of soccer betting markets
Cons:
- Limited customer support channels
- Doesn’t accept cryptocurrencies
As single-game wagering is becoming an increasingly popular form of sports betting in Canada, we can confidently say that MrPlay stands out as the best betting site in this department.
Sports Betting Markets and Odds: 4.6/5
Those with a competitive spirit can take part in the Mr Play Challenge that lets you battle it out with fellow punters for handsome cash prizes.
Participants can enter with just $1 per bet and have the chance to win enticing prizes. However, bear in mind that a lost bet results in a one-point deduction from your tournament score.
When it comes to sports markets, the platform features a wide variety of betting options, including money lines, futures, round betting, and over/unders.
The highlight of the show, however, is the same-game parlay bets, available for a wide range of popular sports leagues.
In addition to its user-friendly interface and varied betting options, Mr Play Sports also offers constantly updated dynamic odds that shift with the market, allowing sharp bettors to put their money where their mouths are.
Bonuses and Risk-Free Bets: 4.8/5
Mr Play Sports offers a Cash-Out feature that empowers bettors to have more control over their wagers, giving them the option to claim partial profits before an event's conclusion.
Moreover, they have an enticing offer for new members, presenting them with a 100% match deposit bonus of up to $200.
There's also the Playboost promotion that's accessible to any player who constructs a 4-game accumulator with selections at odds of 1.5 or more. If your 4-fold bet wins, you'll reap an additional 4% on top of your initial winnings – which increases to 77% for 15-fold bets.
Payment Options and Withdrawal Times: 4.3/5
The minimum deposit to start betting at Mr Play is $10.
In terms of payment methods, MrPlay supports a broad spectrum, including Interac and widely accepted cards like Visa and MasterCard. Furthermore, other alternative methods and bank transfers can be utilized for both deposits and withdrawals.
On the downside, you can’t use cryptocurrencies to deposit at Mr Play.
Mobile Experience and Customer Assistance: 4.7/5
For immediate responses to player inquiries, the customer support team can be reached via live chat or email. Users also have the option to fill out an online form on the website and wait for a response.
On the other hand, the mobile site of Mr Play is fully responsive, mirroring the desktop version in both design and functionality. It is designed to work seamlessly with iOS and Android devices, enabling users to place bets and claim their winnings while on the move.
How We Ranked the Best Canadian Sportsbooks
Sports Betting Markets and Odds
Variety is the spice of life, and when it comes to sports markets, the more the merrier.
We considered the range of sports offered and the value of the odds. The top sites are those that cover a wide range of sports, from hockey to basketball, and provide competitive odds that provide increased value on your bets.
Sportsbook Bonuses and Promos
Who doesn't love a good bonus? We evaluated sites based on the quality and value of their bonuses and promotions.
This means looking at welcome bonuses, bonus bets, and loyalty programs. The best online betting sites are those that reward their users' passion for sports betting with enticing offers.
Payment Options and Withdrawal Times
Convenience and speed are key in the world of online betting. We ranked online sports wagering platforms based on the variety of payment options they offer and how quickly they process withdrawals.
Top-tier sites provide multiple secure payment methods and ensure that you can get your winnings off the site quickly.
Mobile Compatibility
We evaluated each platform’s mobile version or app for ease of use and stability. The best sportsbooks in Canada offer a smooth mobile experience, allowing users to effortlessly place bets, manage their accounts, and access customer support on the go.
Customer Support
Effective customer support is important for a positive online betting experience. We assessed the availability, responsiveness, and helpfulness of the support teams. Top sportsbooks we chose to feature provide multiple channels of support, including 24/7 live chat, email, and phone, ensuring that help is always just a few clicks or a call away.
Security and Licensing
The safety and legality of online betting are one of the most important factors when choosing where to spend your money online. We focused on sportsbooks that are licensed by reputable regulatory bodies and use strong security measures like SSL encryption.
Quick Facts: Canada Sports Betting
Diverse Range of Sports: Canada is unique in its sports betting offerings due to the country's diverse cultural influences. Bettors can find markets not only in popular sports like hockey and basketball but also in sports with growing popularity like soccer, lacrosse, and even cricket.
Growth in Mobile Betting: The trend towards mobile sports betting is particularly strong in Canada. A significant portion of Canadian bettors now prefers using mobile apps or mobile-friendly websites.
Introduction of eSports Betting: Canada is at the forefront of incorporating eSports betting into mainstream sportsbooks. With the rise of competitive gaming, Canadian sportsbooks are increasingly offering betting markets on popular eSports tournaments and leagues.
Which Is the Best Sportsbook in Canada?
The best site for gambling on sports in Canada is Bodog. This platform consistently ranks as one of the best sports betting sites in the country, and here's why:
- Generous Welcome Bonus: Bodog offers a $400 welcome bonus along with 50 free spins for online casino games. This 100% match first-deposit bonus is an excellent way to kickstart your betting experience.
- Competitive Odds for Hockey: As one of the best hockey betting sites, Bodog provides highly competitive odds. Whether you're betting on the NHL or international tournaments, you're sure to find great value bets.
- Advanced Live Betting Interface: Bodog's in-play betting platform is user-friendly and packed with features. With real-time updates and a wide range of markets, it takes in-play betting to a whole new level.
- Established Reputation: Having been in business since 1994, Bodog has a long-standing reputation for reliability and customer satisfaction. This proven track record provides an added layer of trust and security for its users.
Are Canadian Online Betting Sites Legit?
Yes, Canadian online betting sites that are legitimate and operate under strict regulations to ensure fairness and security are safe to use. These platforms are licensed by reputable authorities, providing bettors with peace of mind when placing their wagers.
However, as with any online activity, it's important for users to do their due diligence and choose platforms that have a proven track record of reliability and transparency.
Always look for sites that openly display their licensing information and adhere to industry standard security measures – sites like Bodog.
Why Should I Use Online Sportsbooks in Canada?
Many Canadians have switched to online sports betting sites from traditional retail bookmakers. Here are just some of the reasons why online wagering sites are on the rise.
- Advanced Multi-Betting Options: Many online sportsbooks allow for complex multi-betting options, such as creating an accumulator or system bet with a large number of selections. This allows experienced bettors to chase big returns from small stakes.
- Spread Betting: This is an advanced type of betting where the winnings or losses aren't fixed but depend on the accuracy of your wager. Online bookmakers offering this feature provide an exciting alternative to traditional fixed-odds betting.
- More Bonus Money: Online sports betting sites often offer larger and more diverse bonuses compared to retail sportsbooks. This is primarily because online platforms have lower overhead costs and can reach a global audience.
- Player Prop Markets: Some online sportsbooks offer markets on individual player performance metrics, such as the number of goals scored by a player in football or points scored by a player in basketball. This allows for specialized knowledge about individual athletes to be leveraged in your betting strategy.
- Cryptocurrency Betting: A growing number of Canadian sports betting sites now accept cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin for deposits and withdrawals. This offers the advantages of faster transactions, lower fees, and increased privacy.
How to Claim a Welcome Bonus at Online Sportsbooks in Canada
Claiming a welcome bonus at a Canadian online sportsbook involves the following steps:
1. Create an Account:
Sign up with your chosen online sportsbook by providing the required information and accepting the terms and conditions.
2. Enter the Bonus Code:
If the betting site has provided a bonus code, make sure to enter it during the signup process. Not all sites require this, but it's crucial to check.
3. Make a Deposit:
Most welcome bonuses are tied to your first deposit. Ensure you meet the minimum deposit requirement to activate the bonus.
Once you deposit, your bonus will immediately reflect in your balance, and you can start using it to place bets.
Deposit Methods Available at Canadian Sportsbooks
In Canada, sports betting sites offer a variety of deposit methods to cater to different customer preferences. Here are some of the most popular deposit methods:
- Interac: This is a popular Canadian-specific deposit method that allows you to transfer funds directly from your bank account to the sportsbook.
- Debit and Credit Cards: Most Canadian betting sites accept major debit and credit cards such as Visa and Mastercard.
- E-Wallets: Digital wallets like PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller are popular for their speed and convenience.
- Bank Transfers: Direct transfers from your bank account can also be an option, although they may take longer to process.
- Prepaid Cards: Services like Paysafecard allow you to buy prepaid cards that can be used for online deposits. You can’t use them for payouts, though.
- Cryptocurrencies: Some sites accept deposits in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, offering fast transactions and increased privacy.
Guide to Online Sports Betting in Canada
Comparing the 5 Best Sportsbooks Online in Canada
Bodog : The best sports betting site in Canada, offering highly competitive odds for hockey wagers and a generous $400 first-deposit bonus with 50 extra spins for the site's online casino. Live betting, early cash-out, and player props are all available here.
MyStake : The most versatile of all Canadian sports betting sites, MyStake boasts betting options for about 40 sports and a $500 welcome bonus at a 100% match rate. This betting site also offers live betting options and a 3+1 Free Bet deal.
Cloudbet: The top-rated option for crypto sports betting in Canada, offering odds for over 30 sports, great coverage of eSports events, and a massive 5 BTC welcome bonus.
BetOnline: The leading Canadian sports betting platform for bonus hunters, offering highly competitive betting odds combined with a wide range of risk-free wagers, reduced juice deals, and a $1,000 welcome bonus.
MrPlay: The best single-game sports betting platform in Canada, offering the best options for same-game parlays and a solid live betting interface. New customers can receive up to $200 in bonus money on their initial deposit.
How to Join a Sportsbook and Place Bets in Canada
All it takes to place sports wagers in Canada is about 5 minutes of your time. This is how to join Bodog, but you can follow the same steps to sign up with any other bookmaker of your choice.
Step 1: Pick a Sportsbook
- Have another look at top sportsbooks featured here
- Choose a reputable sportsbook in Canada
- Out top choice is Bodog
- Feel free to sign up for several sportsbooks
Step 2: Create a New Account
- Go to the Bodog website to get started
- On Bodog’s main page, find the sign-up button
- Click it to bring up the registration form
- Fill in with your personal information
- Choose a strong password
- Submit the form by clicking the Register button
Step 3: Phone Number Verification
- Bodog will send a verification code via SMS to your phone
- Enter this code on the website to verify your account
- Log in to your newly created Bodog account
Step 4: Make Your First Deposit
- Navigate to the cashier section of Bodog
- Select a preferred payment method
- Follow the instructions to complete the transaction
Step 5: Start Betting
- Browse through the betting options available
- Select your preferred sport or event
- Craft your betting slip, and place your bets
- Have fun!
Tips and Advice for Canadian Bettors Online
We’ve listed the best Canadian sportsbooks in this article, but we believe finding the best betting sites is only half of the story. The second half is utilizing a proper betting strategy, and these are our top tips!
- Arbitrage Betting: This strategy involves placing bets on all possible outcomes of an event across multiple bookmakers to guarantee a profit regardless of the result. It requires significant research and attention to detail but can be profitable.
- Utilizing Prop Bet Opportunities: Seasoned bettors can find value in prop bets (bets on specific events within a game) by leveraging their deep knowledge of teams and players. For instance, betting on a specific player to score the first goal or predicting the exact scoreline.
- Incorporating Advanced Analytics: Use advanced metrics and analytics to place informed bets. For instance, in hockey, stats like Corsi or Fenwick can provide insights beyond traditional stats like goals and assists.
- Join Several Sports Betting Sites: By joining multiple betting sites, you can take advantage of various welcome bonuses, effectively increasing your initial betting capital. This strategy also provides the flexibility to compare odds across platforms, ensuring you get the best value for each bet.
Are You Ready to Start Betting Online in Canada?
We hope you enjoyed our reviews of the best Canadian sportsbooks and that you now have a better understanding of the sports betting industry.
For our money, Bodog is the best Canadian sports betting platform overall because it has the best odds and offers the most well-rounded wagering experience.
Other high-quality options are BetOnline, which has fantastic promos and a solid live betting interface, and MyStake – the best choice when it comes to sheer market variety.
Wherever you end up betting, have fun and wager responsibly!
