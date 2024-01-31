Pros

It’s the #1 destination to look for the newest casino games

They have a great selection of live poker, including my favorite Ultimate Texas Hold’em

Their VIP perks are truly generous

Cons

You must wager your deposit at least 3 times to request a withdrawal

Overview

This casino is among the best online poker sites for a reason. It has an immaculate reputation, uncountable high-score reviews, and different Certificates of Trust. It’s an amazing place to play free online poker. Let’s take a closer look.

Why best for poker players?

Fantastic variety of payment options.

No payment fees at all.

Easy withdrawals in less than 24 hours.

Lots of tournament games (these are my faves at King Billy!).

Amazing mobile experience.

Top Poker Online Games

The collection of games available at King Billy is remarkable. You’ll get tired if you try to count online slot games here. And there are lots of other games for you to get tired of counting… It probably can be used instead of sheep to count before falling asleep. But they’re too fun and amazing for that! So you’ll just keep on playing online poker and winning.

Casino Bonuses

$2,5k Welcome pack, free spins, 15% cashback every Thursday, weekend bonuses, even mysterious Phantom Bonuses — King Billy has it all. Even some unique bonus tournaments! A marvel to behold, really.

Lock and Load: Playing Online Poker Real Money

What do people imagine when they think of online poker? The sound of virtual chips? The thrill of holding a flush or full house? The euphoria of collecting a huge pot? While all of it is integral to the best online poker sites, the fun only starts after you find a good online casino. This is a step you can’t skip because it guarantees exciting gameplay, fair game outcomes, and prompt withdrawals. My experience shows that the following checks are usually enough to keep it safe and enjoyable:

examining a casino’s bonus requirements

verifying its license

studying feedback.

I’ll explain each of these in more detail below.

Pick a Casino & Check its Bonus Offers

In the past, when real money online poker was something people could only dream of, bonuses were literally non-existent. Folks just had to place their bets to try their luck, no matter how familiar they were with the games they were about to play. Tough times, you could probably say.

Well, those times are long gone, and today casino bonuses are present at almost every online gambling site. So check them out, and always remember to use them for some free practice before playing for real.

Playing online poker might seem relatively easy, but this game requires much practice to be played successfully. So, if you don’t want to leave a casino with your wallet or a bank account completely emptied, learn the rules and use bonuses to prevent any gaming misfortunes. On the other hand, though, it ain't a bad thing to be unskilled. The bad thing is to ignore this fact.

It is also essential to choose the right casino. Many would outright rip you off if you were too careless — so check everything! You need to be extra picky when you feel like playing poker online. When you think you have found a casino you like, check its license first. Then look for some player reviews. After that, check what currencies it allows to use.

And if everything’s fine with the entertaining part of online poker real money, it would be necessary to take a closer look at the bonuses this casino offers. If there is a decent welcoming package and enough other bonuses to use to your advantage, it really is the right place to play and win!

Check Licenses & Read Reviews

No matter how much money you are ready to gamble away, you surely don't want even a single dime to disappear from your account for no apparent reason. That is why you should play at casinos trustworthy enough to be praised by other players.

Check the reviews and read every available guide (including mine, of course), and you won’t get ripped off. Online poker casinos listed in this article are fully licensed and legally regulated — just as safe as possible for you and your money. Anonymity is also guaranteed at these online poker sites. Hence, you can be sure that no one will ever know how rich you get every time you get back to playing online!

How to Read Online Poker Bonus Requirements?

I said above that you should always inspect a casino’s bonus system before you sign up but what does that mean exactly? I often hear from my friends, especially those new to gambling, that they have no idea as to what to make out of all those terms and requirements. Like, is a 30x wagering requirement okay or too much? Is it all about this requirement or are there other details that matter? This inspired me to prepare these little prompts.

On balance, there are two things you should know about online poker bonuses: what forms they may take and how to read their requirements. Let’s look at the details now.

Sign-up/welcome bonuses

Almost every online casino will reward you for registering an account with it. In my experience, the most popular welcome offer is a 100% welcome bonus. That is, you deposit an amount, let’s say $300, and the casino doubles it. The trick is that they usually set a limit on how much money they’ll give. This is why you can often see banners like 100% deposit bonus up to $1k. This means that even if you deposit $2k, your bonus will be $1k.

So what you want to know about this bonus is its maximum limit in the first place. For example, a 300% welcome bonus of up to $1k seems may turn out to be less generous than a 100% welcome bonus of up to 1 BTC. You get it now. Plus, it’s always useful to find out

Wagering requirements

For me, 30x is normal, while anything higher than that is too much. If you manage to find wagering requirements below 30x, I would call it a lucrative deal.

Eligible games

Before accepting a bonus, I always look at the list of games that I can play with the bonus funds. Sometimes, you don’t find a list of eligible games but one of restricted games. The former must not be too short, and the latter mustn’t be long. Otherwise, the reward is of little use.

Duration

This is more relevant for other bonuses we’ll review below but still. To be on the safe side, always look at how much time you have to wager your bonus funds. The most important thing here is that you shouldn’t let a platform rush you into it. Like, if you plan only to play poker at weekends and the tough bonus requirements say you should play it daily, think twice. After all, you are here to have a nice time and not to work hard.

Maximum withdrawal limit

Some gamblers (I used to be one of them) think that the casino MUST pay you what you win. That’s not exactly so, alas. If you win in a round where you used bonus funds and the bonus requirements have a maximum withdrawal limit, the casino won’t pay you beyond that limit. You may win a million dollars but if the maximum limit is 100k, you’ll get 100k. So yes, this aspect is likewise worth checking.

No-deposit bonuses

Some (not many, to be honest) casinos give you free funds. This means that you don’t even need to register an account to get them. The best deal is a wager-free no-deposit bonus. It will be small (up to $50, I guess), but you’ll use it as you wish. For this bonus, I’d, first and foremost, recommend checking its duration and eligible games when reading the terms.

Reload bonuses

Reload bonuses are any rewards a casino gives to existing players on a regular basis. Most commonly, this will be

cashback or rakeback (besides the aspects I mentioned above, check the minimum deposit requirement for these)

free spins (the wagering requirement and eligible games are the first things to find out about these)

game of the week bonus (some casinos also have a provider of the month perks).

Your checklist here is generally the same as in the case of the welcome offer. The key point to remember is that you shouldn’t look at what the site promises. Instead, you should assess what you will get after complying with all the requirements. Of course, this is only relevant if you want to maximize it. If you just want to have some laid-back fun, jump into it and see where it leads you.

Poker Player Toolkit: Helpful Tools & Resources

The beauty of poker online — at least for me — is that it allows you to grow and develop as a player. I wouldn’t say that skills always bring you wins, but they do bring extra satisfaction. So, I’d love to share a few tools and resources that may help you become a little bit more knowledgeable about what’s going on in online poker:

Poker odds calculators

These give you the probability of winning based on your hand and the cards on the table. I don’t usually use them now, but I did rely on them a lot when I made my first steps in online poker. I recommend such calculators to everyone who wants to develop a keen eye for winning combinations and opportunities that other players may not notice.

Hand history analyzers

These can help to pinpoint some recurrent issues in your playing style. For example, it can reveal that your bluffing is consistently ineffective or that you overlook many opportunities. I wouldn’t say the analysis is 100% accurate, but it’s surely curious.

Heads-Up Displays (HUDs)

These tools collect real-time info about your opponents and the cards dealt. They analyze it for you and provide many useful insights about other players’ tactics, styles, and so on. For me, they are too much like cheating. Yet, they say that most winning poker players use them so there is no reason why you shouldn’t do that, too, if you want to.

Poker strategy forums

These are my personal faves. Essentially, they are online spots where online poker players share tricks, experiences, and observations. Besides knowledge, they give you this sense of belonging, which is very, very precious.

Training and coaching sites

If you are serious about online poker, it may be best to hire a personal coach. To me, this only makes sense if you have a clear purpose in mind, such as winning in online poker tournaments and the like. Otherwise, the free tools and resources I’ve mentioned above should be more than enough.

Poker Online for Cryptos: Yes or No?

Poker online games can be even more profitable when you choose cryptocurrencies as your main payment method. Yet, what are the negatives of such financial decisions? Or are there only positives? Let me explain.

Regarding positives...

Web3 gambling experiences guarantee gambling success in many forms. First and foremost…

Web3 ensures anonymity, letting players enjoy poker online without supervision from third parties that can limit or ban casino entertainment.

Decentralization lets users save with lower transactions.

You are the only one who controls all money resources because Web3 digital space is not controlled by an authority or another central leader.

But also…

No monopolies in the casino sector because decentralization does not have a "head" authority that can limit or manipulate the space.

Faster transactions because block processing takes minutes, and there are no banks to work as mediators and delay your winnings.

Boosted security + transparency because blockchain keeps everything open and registers information without loopholes that can let someone manipulate data.

These are only some positives that apply to any popular crypto or altcoin. Nevertheless…

There are negatives...

Using volatile cryptocurrencies for poker online can result in money loss since a coin's value can decrease drastically.

The crypto landscape needs at least some form of legitimate regulation. For now, there is too much space for manipulation, even though blockchain prevents that.

Fraud remains common.

May the Luck Be With You

Avoid black cats at all costs! That’s a joke, of course; luck favors smart ones, no matter how many black-colored animals might be around. We’ve just explored the best casinos that are glad to let you play only the best online poker real money! So be smart, avoid spending too much, and don’t forget to get some poker experience before playing big.

Disclaimer

If you feel uncomfortable looking at the amount of money you are gambling away — stop playing and have some rest. You don’t want to become a living failure, right? Many countries don’t restrict online poker for adults, hoping that adults are smart enough to know when to stop.

So, if gambling becomes a problem for you or for anyone you know, it is necessary to stop playing. There are many reputed organizations, like the National Council on Problem Gambling - https://www.ncpgambling.org/help-treatment/national-helpline-1-800-522-4700/, that provide help anonymously. They will always help if playing becomes a problem. Stay safe, and good luck.