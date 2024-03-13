Streaming services have become a popular way to enjoy the best new horror movies from the comfort of our own homes. However, the cost of subscribing to these services can be quite expensive. Luckily, there are plenty of horror movies available to stream in 2024 that won't break the bank.
Best New Horror Movies
Ready to discover more recent flicks guaranteed to set your nerves on edge? You’ve stumbled upon the jackpot! For the thrill-seekers and horror connoisseurs, we’ve curated a bone-chilling selection: “Evil Dead Rise,” “Infinity Pool," "Night Swim," and the gripping newest addition, "When Evil Lurks." Fasten your seatbelts, because these films are on a mission to haunt your dreams and have you jumping at shadows.
Evil Dead Rise (2023)
Leap into the darkness with "Evil Dead Rise," the latest entry breathing new life into a beloved horror saga in 2023. With deadites taking over the urban jungle of an apartment complex, the terror has never felt closer to home. Director Lee Cronin has meticulously honed the art of suspense and horror, delivering a film guaranteed to have you look over your shoulder. Be warned: the dread here is real, and it's relentless.
Infinity Pool (2023)
Next dive deep with "Infinity Pool," where what starts as a serene vacation spirals into a nightmare of excess and violence. Director Brandon Cronenberg has crafted a narrative so thrilling and dark, it will reshape how you view paradise. This movie isn’t just a story; it’s an experience, one that might permanently alter your holiday preferences.
Night Swim (2024)
Plunge into "Night Swim," where tranquility turns to horror in the blink of an eye. A seemingly serene night at the lake becomes a fight for survival against a lurking monster, courtesy of director Ellie Foumbi. This tale of unexpected terror will make you think twice about any plans involving moonlit swims. Foumbi masterfully turns a picturesque scene into the setting for your worst nightmares.
When Evil Lurks (2023)
Finally, brace yourself for "When Evil Lurks" (2023), a riveting addition that exposes the menacing shadows cast by the ordinary. Centered in a small, unassuming town with dark secrets, this film weaves the tale of a community haunted by a malevolent presence. Director Alex Mercado takes you on a heart-pounding journey through fear, suspense, and the unforeseen evils that lie in wait. In a place where everyone knows your name, you might also find something nefarious lurking just out of sight.
From the resurrected dread of "Evil Dead Rise" to the deceptive tranquility of "Night Swim," and the ominous tension of "When Evil Lurks," this stellar lineup is a horror aficionado’s dream. Immerse yourself in worlds where the fantastic and the frightful reign supreme. Tonight's the night to dim the lights, cozy up (but not too cozy), and let these stories remind you why we love to be scared.
Psychological Horror Movies
Are you a fan of movies that delve into the depths of the human mind, leaving you questioning your own sanity? If so, psychological horror movies are the perfect genre for you. These films tap into our deepest fears and anxieties, often blurring the line between reality and the terrifying world within our own minds.
Black Swan (2010)
In Darren Aronofsky's "Black Swan," we are plunged into the world of ballet as we follow a highly ambitious dancer, Nina, who is given the opportunity to play the lead role in "Swan Lake." As the pressure mounts and her obsession with perfection takes hold, Nina's mental state slowly unravels. The film brilliantly explores her descent into madness, blurring the lines between reality and fantasy. With stunning performances by Natalie Portman and a haunting atmosphere, "Black Swan" is a psychological horror masterpiece that will leave you enthralled and disturbed.
Shutter Island (2010)
Set in the 1950s, "Shutter Island" takes us to a remote and mysterious psychiatric facility. U.S. Marshal Teddy Daniels arrives on the island to investigate the disappearance of a patient, and as he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers dark secrets and questions his own sanity. Directed by Martin Scorsese, this mind-bending thriller keeps you guessing until the very end.
With an atmospheric setting, incredible performances by Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Ruffalo, and its thought-provoking exploration of mental illness, "Shutter Island" is a psychological horror film that will keep you on the edge of your seat.
Get Out (2017)
Jordan Peele's directorial debut, "Get Out," combines psychological horror with social commentary. The film follows Chris, an African-American man who visits his white girlfriend's family for the first time. A series of disturbing events unfolds as Chris realizes that there is something sinister lurking beneath the seemingly perfect façade. With its exploration of racism, identity, and manipulation, "Get Out" is a thought-provoking and tension-filled psychological thriller. The film's smart writing, superb performances, and clever twists make it a standout in the genre.
Cosmic Horror Movies
Cosmic horror movies are a genre that takes us beyond the boundaries of our reality and into the dark abyss of the cosmos. These films tap into our deepest fears of the unknown, reminding us of the insignificance of our existence in the vast universe.
The Thing (1982)
Set in the icy isolation of Antarctica, "The Thing" follows a group of researchers who encounter an extraterrestrial organism that can imitate any life-form it touches. As trust among the group diminishes and paranoia takes hold, they must uncover who among them is human and who is the alien. Directed by John Carpenter, this cosmic horror film is a masterclass in building tension and suspense.
Annihilation (2018)
Based on Jeff VanderMeer's novel, "Annihilation" takes us on an expedition into "The Shimmer," a mysterious and expanding area that defies comprehension. Lena, a biologist, joins a team of scientists as they venture into this ever-changing anomaly to uncover its secrets. As they face inexplicable mutations and surreal phenomena, the line between reality and nightmare blurs. Directed by Alex Garland, this thought-provoking cosmic horror film delves into themes of self-destruction, transformation, and the enigmatic nature of existence.
With its stunning visuals, a haunting score, and a captivating performance by Natalie Portman, "Annihilation" is a mesmerizing journey into the unknown.
Color Out of Space (2019)
Drawing inspiration from H.P. Lovecraft's work, "Color Out of Space" tells the story of the Gardner family who find themselves at the epicenter of a cosmic event. When a meteorite crashes into their isolated farm, it emits an otherworldly color that begins to corrupt and mutate everything it touches. As the family's sanity unravels and their bodies transform, they must fight to survive the eldritch horrors that surround them.
Directed by Richard Stanley, this visually stunning and nightmarish film perfectly captures Lovecraftian themes of cosmic insignificance and the fragility of human perception. With Nicolas Cage delivering a memorable performance, "Color Out of Space" is a mesmerizing and unsettling cosmic horror experience.
Horror Christmas Movies
The holiday season is a time for joy, celebration, and gathering with loved ones. But for those who crave a darker twist to the festivities, horror Christmas movies offer a unique blend of scares and holiday spirit. These films provide a thrilling escape from the traditional cheerful narratives, delivering a perfect balance of adrenaline and seasonal cheer.
Gremlins (1984)
In the small town of Kingston Falls, something sinister lurks beneath the surface of the picturesque Christmas decorations. Meet Billy, an ordinary young man who receives an adorable creature named Gizmo as an unusual Christmas gift. However, what starts as a charming and innocent pet quickly spirals into chaos as the town is overrun by mischievous and malevolent gremlins. Directed by the maestro of horror comedy, Joe Dante, "Gremlins" masterfully combines scares with laughter, leaving audiences both terrified and entertained. With its iconic puppetry work, memorable characters, and a wicked sense of humor, this Christmas horror classic has cemented its place in the hearts of genre enthusiasts.
Krampus (2015)
Step into the winter wonderland of "Krampus," a film that takes a twisted spin on traditional holiday cheer. Join the dysfunctional Engel family as they navigate the complexities of familial relationships during the Christmas season. When their bickering and lack of Christmas spirit attract the unwanted attention of the ancient demonic force known as Krampus, the family finds themselves caught in a blizzard of terror. Directed by Michael Dougherty, "Krampus" weaves together elements of dark fairy tales, supernatural horror, and black comedy to create a unique and chilling experience. With its whimsical yet sinister atmosphere, imaginative creature designs, and a talented ensemble cast led by the ever-talented Toni Collette, this film serves up a twisted reminder that the holiday spirit should never be taken for granted.
Better Watch Out (2016)
In the suburban neighborhood where almost every house is adorned with twinkling lights and festive decorations, a seemingly innocent babysitting job takes a horrifying turn. Enter Ashley, a young woman assigned to look after 12-year-old Luke during the Christmas season. But what starts as a cozy evening in quickly transforms into a nightmarish ordeal when a series of disturbing events unfold, leaving Ashley fighting for her life and the safety of the young boy.
Directed by Chris Peckover, "Better Watch Out" expertly blends elements of home invasion thrillers with psychological suspense, delivering unexpected twists and chilling surprises. With its clever writing, intense sequences, and standout performances by Olivia DeJonge and Levi Miller, this film will keep you on the edge of your seat until the very last scene.
Found Footage Horror Movies
Found footage horror movies have garnered a significant following in the world of horror cinema. These films utilize a unique storytelling technique that simulates raw and unfiltered footage captured by the characters themselves. By presenting the events as if they were real, found footage movies create an intense and immersive experience for viewers.
Paranormal Activity (2007)
One of the most iconic and successful found footage horror franchises, the "Paranormal Activity" series, took the world by storm with its innovative approach to suspenseful storytelling. The first film, released in 2007, follows a couple who experience increasingly terrifying paranormal occurrences in their home. Subsequent films in the series continue to unravel the sinister events that plague different families, building upon the mythology and escalating the tension. With its slow-burn approach, clever use of surveillance footage, and minimalistic style, the "Paranormal Activity" series leaves viewers on the edge of their seats, dreading what might lurk in the shadows making it one of the best streaming horror movies today.
The Blair Witch Project (1999)
This movie is considered to be the pioneer in the found footage genre, one of the most disturbing 90s horror movies. The film tells the story of three student filmmakers who venture into the Black Hills Forest to document the legend of the Blair Witch. As they become increasingly lost and encounter eerie phenomena, tension and fear steadily mount. "The Blair Witch Project" captivated audiences with its realistic and improvisational performances, convincing many viewers that the events were real. By utilizing shaky camera work and naturalistic dialogue, the film created a sense of dread and uncertainty that has left a lasting impact on the genre.
Cloverfield (2008)
In 2008, "Cloverfield" brought a fresh twist to the found footage genre, combining it with the thrilling spectacle of a giant monster wreaking havoc in New York City. The film follows a group of friends as they try to survive and rescue a trapped friend while being pursued by the monstrous creature and encountered various other perils. "Cloverfield" distinguishes itself through its fast-paced action, intense visuals, and the desperate urgency conveyed by the handheld camera perspective. The film's combination of explosive set pieces and intimate character moments creates a unique cinematic experience that draws viewers in and keeps them engaged from start to finish.
Horror Movies Based on True Stories
Horror movies that are based on true stories add an extra layer of spine-tingling terror for audiences. Knowing that the events depicted on screen actually happened can send shivers down your spine and make the experience even more chilling. From haunted houses to demonic possessions, horror movies based on true stories bring the horrors of the past to life in a way that's both disturbing and captivating.
The Conjuring (2013)
"The Conjuring" franchise has become tantamount with supernatural horror based on true stories, drawing from the case files of renowned paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. The first film in the franchise, released in 2013, follows the Warrens as they investigate a haunted farmhouse plagued by malevolent entities. Based on the real-life Perron family haunting, "The Conjuring" expertly blends suspense, jump scares, and a sense of impending dread, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. The success of the film spawned a series of sequels and spin-offs, each delving into different cases tackled by the Warrens, further solidifying the franchise's reputation as a standout in the horror genre.
The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)
Inspired by the true story of Anneliese Michel, "The Exorcism of Emily Rose" explores the harrowing ordeal of a young woman believed to be possessed by demons. The film, released in 2005, alternates between courtroom drama and supernatural terror, as the priest who performed the exorcism stands trial for negligent homicide. "The Exorcism of Emily Rose" challenges viewers to question the boundaries between mental illness, religious beliefs, and the existence of evil forces beyond our comprehension. With its blend of psychological horror and legal thriller elements, the film offers a thought-provoking exploration of faith, doubt, and the unknown.
The Amityville Horror (1979)
Based on the alleged experiences of the Lutz family in a haunted house in Long Island, "The Amityville Horror" is a classic tale of supernatural terror. The film, released in 1979, follows the new occupants of the house as they are tormented by malevolent forces, escalating to a terrifying climax. With its iconic imagery, eerie atmosphere, and sense of impending doom, "The Amityville Horror" continues to haunt audiences decades after its release. The chilling events depicted in the film have sparked debates about the nature of evil, the impact of traumatic experiences, and the enduring allure of haunted house stories in popular culture. This probably one of the most famous 80s horror movies.
Korean Horror Movies
Korean horror movies have gained international recognition for their unique blend of psychological suspense, chilling storytelling, and atmospheric visuals. With a diverse range of narratives and innovative filmmaking techniques, these movies have fascinated audiences around the world.
A Tale of Two Sisters (2003)
Released in 2003, "A Tale of Two Sisters" is a hauntingly beautiful film that masterfully weaves elements of horror, mystery, and psychological suspense. Directed by Kim Jee-woon and inspired by a Korean folk tale, this movie tells the story of two sisters returning home after spending time in a mental institution. As they reconnect with their father and stepmother, a series of chilling events unravels, blurring the lines between reality and imagination.
The Host (2006)
"The Host," released in 2006, combines elements of horror, comedy, and social critique, creating a truly unique cinematic experience. Directed by Bong Joon-ho, this film tells the story of a dysfunctional family's fight against a river monster that emerges from the Han River in Seoul. Beyond the thrilling creature attacks, "The Host" explores themes of government incompetence, environmental pollution, and societal divisions. With its combination of heart-pounding suspense, dark humor, and poignant social commentary, "The Host" became a critical and commercial success, showcasing the versatility of Korean horror cinema.
Train to Busan (2016)
"Train to Busan," released in 2016, takes the zombie genre to new heights with its gripping storytelling and intense action. Directed by Yeon Sang-ho, this film follows a group of passengers on a high-speed train from Seoul to Busan as a zombie outbreak engulfs South Korea. As the survivors fight for their lives, the movie explores themes of human nature, sacrifice, and the lengths we will go to protect our loved ones. With its fast-paced thrills, emotional depth, and compelling characters, "Train to Busan" stands as a testament to the power of Korean horror movies to captivate and terrify audiences.
The Wailing (2016)
With its atmospheric setting and complex narrative, "The Wailing" (2016) immerses viewers in a world of supernatural mystery and psychological ambiguity. Directed by Na Hong-jin, this film follows a police officer's investigation into a series of bizarre and gruesome deaths in a rural village. As he delves deeper into the case, he becomes entangled in a web of ancient folklore, evil spirits, and personal demons. "The Wailing" keeps audiences on the edge of their seats with its slow-burning tension and chilling imagery, leaving them questioning the nature of good and evil long after the credits roll.
