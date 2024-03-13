Paranormal Activity (2007)

One of the most iconic and successful found footage horror franchises, the "Paranormal Activity" series, took the world by storm with its innovative approach to suspenseful storytelling. The first film, released in 2007, follows a couple who experience increasingly terrifying paranormal occurrences in their home. Subsequent films in the series continue to unravel the sinister events that plague different families, building upon the mythology and escalating the tension. With its slow-burn approach, clever use of surveillance footage, and minimalistic style, the "Paranormal Activity" series leaves viewers on the edge of their seats, dreading what might lurk in the shadows making it one of the best streaming horror movies today.