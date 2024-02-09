Betplay finds itself on our list as one of the best crypto betting sites due to its sleek UX design. The platform provides easy navigation for both desktop and mobile users. The modern blend of crypto and sports betting is an innovative approach to sportsbooks.

Bonuses and Promotions

Betplay excels in providing enticing bonuses and promotions. New players can enjoy a 100% welcome bonus up to $1000. Players can deposit any amount above $1 to avail of this promotion. Regular reload bonuses and a rewarding VIP program for loyal players add to the platform's appeal.

Crypto as a Payment Method

This Bitcoin sportsbook caters to cryptocurrency enthusiasts, supporting various options such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Ripple, and Tron. With instant processing and no fees, Betplay.io ensures a seamless crypto payment experience.

Sports Betting Markets

The sportsbook at Betplay is impressive and offers markets for all types of bettors. Players can engage in live and pre-match bets on popular sports like football, basketball, and tennis, with competitive odds and a broad range of markets.

UX Design and Sign-Up Process

The platform boasts a modern and intuitive design, ensuring easy navigation. The sign-up process is straightforward, requiring basic information and quick verification steps. Mobile users benefit from a fully optimized site accessible without additional downloads.

Benefits

Large VIP Loyalty Program

Massive Range of Cryptocurrencies supported.

Robust Security Features

Drawbacks

Limited 24/7 Customer Support

High Wagering Requirements on Welcome Bonus

Verdict

Betplay emerges as one of the best Bitcoin sports betting sites, delivering an impressive gaming experience with its diverse offerings and commitment to player satisfaction. Despite minor areas for improvement, this platform stands as a top choice for players seeking the best Bitcoin sports betting sites.

#5. Jackbit - Best Dedicated App

Jackbit Sportsbook, established in 2022 and licensed by Gaming Curacao, offers a unique crypto gaming experience. With a diverse range of cryptocurrencies accepted, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum, Jackbit provides a secure and efficient payment system.

Bonuses and Promotions

Sports bettors don’t receive a welcome bonus upon signing up. However, there are some ongoing promotions players can avail of at the sportsbook. These include 3+1 free bet and 10% bet insurance. There is also a loyalty program which is based on cashback offers.

Crypto as a Payment Method

Transactions at Jackbit are exclusively digital, supporting various cryptocurrencies for both deposits and withdrawals.Sports Betting Markets

The site excels in sports betting markets, featuring over 1,000 markets, spanning popular sports like soccer, basketball, and swimming. The user experience is commendable, thanks to a user-friendly and intuitive website design.

Jackbit impresses with its competitive odds, averaging at 94%, with football enthusiasts benefiting from even higher odds at 95%. The platform offers a wide range of bets, covering 44 sports, including niche options like darts and ski jumping. Additionally, esports enthusiasts find a dedicated page with top titles like League of Legends and CS:GO.

UX Design and Sign-Up Process

The minimalist approach enhances navigation, ensuring a seamless betting experience. There is a handy search box that helps players find exactly what they are looking for. The mobile app, compatible with iOS, Android, Huawei, and Windows, allows users to bet on the go. The sign-up process is quick and hassle-free. When creating an account, players are not required to provide any personal or financial information, making the process a breeze.

Benefits

Fast and Secure Transactions

24/7 Customer Support

Multiple Crypto Options

Drawbacks

No Welcome Bonus

No Live Streaming

Verdict

Jackbit Sportsbook emerges as a promising player in the crypto betting scene, combining a user-friendly interface, diverse cryptocurrency options, and an extensive range of sports markets. While lacking a welcome bonus and live streaming, the platform compensates with innovative promotions and features, making it a compelling choice for crypto sports betting enthusiasts.

#6. ReelCrypto - Best Choice for Niche Sports Betting



Reel Crypto places itself as one of the best crypto betting sites, combining an online casino and sportsbook with a focus on big wins and promotions. Launched in 2022, it appeals to those who value privacy among all else while betting in crypto. The platform, licensed in Curacao, collaborates with top gaming providers like Hacksaw Gaming and Pragmatic Play.

Bonuses and Promotions

Bonuses and promotions at Reel Crypto are noteworthy, offering a generous 100% deposit match up to €10,000 for new players. The weekly 10% cashback for all players, up to €10,000, adds extra value. However, the absence of a VIP program is a downside.

Crypto as a Payment Method

Reel Crypto exclusively supports crypto transactions, accepting Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and more. The minimum deposit is 0.0001 BTC, allowing for instant withdrawals, making it one of the best Bitcoin sports betting sites.

Sports Betting Markets

The sportsbook features 35 markets, including a diverse range of esports options like FIFA 24 and Counter-Strike. Live betting is available for most markets, providing an engaging experience. Competitive odds, especially for niche sports like biathlon, enhance the sports betting experience.



UX Design and Sign-Up Process

The UX design of Reel Crypto stands out, offering easy navigation, a dedicated promotions section, and clear odds presentation. While lacking dedicated mobile apps, the platform is fully responsive, ensuring seamless mobile use.

Benefits

10% weekly cashback

Low minimum deposits & withdrawals

Easy site navigation

Drawbacks

No dedicated mobile app

No VIP program

Verdict

Reel Crypto impresses with its lucrative bonuses, extensive crypto support, diverse sports markets, and user-friendly interface. For those seeking a new and rewarding crypto betting experience, Reel Crypto is a promising choice.

#7. Casinobit - Best Choice for Players Who Are New to Crypto Betting

Established in 2020, Casinobit is a crypto-friendly betting site with a lot to offer. Despite not being licensed, this is a safe and reputable sportsbook, with a huge range of sports and betting markets, a super-friendly UX design, and a generous welcome bonus spread over your first 3 deposits. Its UX interface and FAQ section make it perfect for players who are new to crypto betting.

Bonuses and Promotions

Casinobit provides a pretty decent welcome bonus for new players. They are spread over 3 deposits. Upon first deposit, players get a bonus of up to 110%. On a second deposit, players receive a bonus of up to 80%. Finally, a third deposit generates a bonus of up to 55%. On top of a welcome bonus, players can get 10% cashback on every deposit in real-time. This cashback bonus is good 24/7

Crypto as a Payment Method

Being a crypto-focused sportsbook, Casinobit.io accepts Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Litecoin (LTC), and Tether(USDT ERC20 and TRC20 networks), Binance USD (BUSD), Binance Coin (BNB BEP20 network). Players can also deposit via debit and credit cards.

Sports Betting Markets

The sportsbook at Casinobit is impressive, to say the least. All the biggest markets are clearly labeled on the left-hand side of the page. The quick bets feature is superb for players who like to bet quickly. The platform also caters to niche sports, such as Gaelic sports, water polo, bowls, and squash.

UX Design and Sign-Up Process

The UX design at Casinobit is amazing. The site is extremely user-friendly and very easy to navigate. Everything a player needs is indicated clearly on the landing page. This makes it perfect for newcomers who are unfamiliar with crypto-betting sites. Sign-up is quick and hassle-free. All players need is a valid email address and to create a new username and password.

Benefits

Fantastic UX Design

A full range of cryptocurrencies supported

Decent welcome bonus

Drawbacks

No license

Lack of ongoing promotions

Casinobit Verdict

While skepticism of a sportsbook without a license is valid, betting enthusiasts should not be concerned about gambling at Casinobit. The site is incredibly easy to navigate, and the transparency is a lovely touch which makes it accessible to players trying out crypto betting for the first time.

#8. Betfury - Best Choice for Free Bet Promotions

The addition of BetFury to our list of one of the best crypto betting sites and bitcoin sportsbooks was a no-brainer considering how popular it is. The platform, launched in 2019 on the TRON blockchain and has grown to become one of the largest in the crypto space. Today, the platform boasts over 1.6 million users globally.

Bonuses and Promotions

BetFury impresses with a variety of lucrative bonuses and promotions. New players can choose from three welcome bonus packages, with the Gold package offering up to $3,500 and 1,000 free spins. The platform also features ongoing promotions like weekly free bets, combo boosts, and a share-and-win contest, creating ample opportunities for players to maximize their winnings.

Crypto as a Payment Method

BetFury supports over 40 cryptocurrencies, making it one of the best Bitcoin sports betting sites. With a minimum deposit of 0.05 mBTC and swift withdrawals processed within 15 minutes, BetFury ensures a seamless crypto payment experience for its users.

Sports Betting Markets

With more than 80 disciplines and coverage of over 40 major markets, BetFury's sportsbook is extensive. Enthusiasts can wager on traditional sports like football, basketball, and tennis, as well as esports, reflecting BetFury's commitment to staying at the forefront of online sports gambling.

UX Design

Navigating BetFury's platform, which boasts over 8,000 games, is surprisingly user-friendly. The intuitive design categorizes games efficiently, allowing users to explore slots, blackjack, roulette, and original BetFury-branded games effortlessly. The seamless transition between the casino and sports betting sections enhances the overall user experience.

Sign-Up Process

The registration process at BetFury is straightforward, requiring no promo codes for the welcome bonus. However, ID verification is necessary for withdrawals, ensuring security and compliance with regulatory standards.

Benefits

Extensive game library and sports betting markets.

Diverse cryptocurrency support and swift transactions.

Lucrative ongoing promotions, including free bets and combo boosts.

Drawbacks

ID verification is needed for withdrawals.

VIP program with high entry requirement.

Verdict

BetFury emerges as a top choice among the best crypto betting sites in 2024. With its vast game selection, crypto-friendly approach, and enticing bonuses, it provides a thrilling and secure online gambling environment for both casino enthusiasts and sports bettors.

#9. Fortunejack - Most Trusted Crypto Betting Site

FortuneJack Casino has become a leading sports betting site in the crypto realm. Owned by Nexus Group Enterprises Casinos, the site boasts over two decades of gambling experience, aiming to combine various aspects of the industry for a comprehensive betting experience.

Bonuses and Promotions

FortuneJack stands out with its generous bonuses, including up to 10% cashback and up to 2BTC reload bonuses. What’s more, players can earn loyalty points the more they wager and receive higher bonuses depending on how many points they’ve earned. There is also a football goal scorer prediction game through which players can win up to $10,000

Crypto as a Payment Method

Distinguishing itself among the best crypto betting sites, FortuneJack exclusively accepts cryptocurrencies. With a variety of options, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and more, the platform ensures quick processing times and instant withdrawals, a significant advantage over competitors.

Sports Betting Markets

Recently integrated, the sportsbook offers 24 sports with a focus on soccer, basketball, and tennis. Unique features like the 'Matchmaker' and the Premier League competition, "Majestic 7," provide engaging opportunities for sports enthusiasts.

UX Design and Sign-Up Process

FortuneJack boasts an impressive, mobile-friendly design with crisp graphics and an intuitive interface. The platform's usability extends to the live casino, where HD streaming enhances the immersive experience. While the mobile offering lacks participation in progressive jackpots, the overall design stands out among the best Bitcoin sports betting sites.

Signing up at FortuneJack is straightforward, offering various welcome bonuses depending on the chosen account type. A no deposit bonus of 25 free spins and a 110% first deposit bonus up to 1.5 BTC cater to casino players, while sports bettors receive a free bet equivalent to double their initial wager.

Benefits

Extensive cryptocurrency payment options.

Unique sportsbook features like 'Matchmaker' and 'Majestic 7.'

Crisp UX design with mobile optimization.

Drawbacks

Limited language support (English and Japanese).

Lack of a dedicated mobile app for Android and iOS.

Verdict

FortuneJack Casino stands as a top-tier choice for online gamblers, offering a vast game selection, lucrative bonuses, and a secure cryptocurrency-centric platform. The site excels in providing a seamless user experience, making it a standout among the best crypto betting sites.

#10. Duelbits - Best Loyalty Program

Round off our list of the top 10 best Bitcoin sports betting sites is Duelbits. This platform was established in 2020 and is a familiar name on the betting scene. The trusted platform provides a user-friendly experience with a sleek design and easy navigation to suit even the most casual bettor.

Bonuses and Promotions

While Duelbits offers decent bonuses, its welcome bonus for the sportsbook is relatively modest, providing a 100% match up to $100 in free bets. However, the site compensates with a variety of promotions for the sportsbook, including prize pools and sport-specific promotions like Premier League half-time insurance.

Bitcoin as a Payment Method

Duelbits supports a range of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, making it one of the best Bitcoin sportsbooks. The platform also accepts traditional payment methods like Visa, MasterCard, Skrill, Paysafe, and WebMoney.

Sports Betting Markets

With 49 sports categories, Duelbits caters to diverse preferences, covering traditional sports like football, basketball, tennis, and MMA, as well as a wide array of esports, setting it apart as one of the best bitcoin sports betting sites. Competitive odds enhance the sports betting experience.

UX Design and Sign-Up Process

Duelbits features an intuitive and visually appealing interface, facilitating easy navigation between the casino and sportsbook sections. The dark gray and green color scheme enhances the user experience, while language options, including English, Spanish, German, and more, make it an internationally acclaimed platform.

The sign-up process at Duelbits is quick and straightforward, requiring a screen name, valid email, and secure password. Verification of the email address is necessary before accessing bonuses. While Duelbits lacks a dedicated mobile app, its website is optimized for mobile use.

Benefits

Diverse Casino Games and Excellent Sportsbook

Competitive Odds and Crypto Payment Options

Intuitive UX Design and Multilingual Support

Drawbacks

Modest Welcome Bonus

No Duelbits No Deposit Bonus Codes

Verdict

Duelbits is an ideal choice for crypto-first, privacy-conscious players seeking a crypto sports betting site. Despite a modest welcome bonus, its game variety, competitive odds, security, and ease of use make it a compelling option for online betting enthusiasts.

Play at the Best Bitcoin Sportsbook Today

Engaging in betting on the best crypto betting sites has become increasingly popular for various reasons. Quick transactions, safe and secure betting, and 100% privacy make the best Bitcoin betting sites a compelling choice for enthusiasts.

Over hours of research, we found TG.casino to be the best Bitcoin sportsbook. Renowned as one of the best crypto platforms, TG.casino offers a seamless and secure betting experience, making it the preferred choice for many crypto betting enthusiasts. The platform's commitment to transparency and fair play solidifies its place as a number one choice.

We want to emphasize that this decision mirrors our personal perspective, and we recommend exploring additional articles for a broader range of betting tips.

Frequently Asked Questions about Crypto Betting Sites

What Is the Best Bitcoin Betting Site?

TG.casino is widely considered the best Bitcoin betting site, offering a seamless and secure platform with a diverse range of sports and events for users to wager on.

Is it Safe to Play at Bitcoin Sportsbooks?

Yes, playing at reputable Bitcoin sportsbooks like TG.casino is safe. They employ advanced encryption and security measures to protect user funds and ensure fair play.

Are Crypto Sports Betting Sites Legal in the US?

The legality of crypto sports betting sites in the US varies by state. Some states permit it, while others have restrictions, making it crucial to check local regulations.

Why Should I Play at a Bitcoin Betting Site Over a Traditional Betting Site?

Bitcoin betting sites, such as TG.casino, offer faster transactions, greater privacy, and decentralization, providing users with a more efficient and modern betting experience compared to traditional sites.

How Fast Are Withdrawals on Crypto Betting Sites?

Withdrawals on crypto betting sites like TG.casino are typically faster than traditional sites, often processed within minutes to hours due to the decentralized nature of blockchain transactions.