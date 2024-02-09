In response to the crypto revolution, many betting sites are adapting cryptocurrency for deposits and withdrawal transactions. The global usage of cryptocurrency has pushed Bitcoin gambling sites into the mainstream. As a result, gamblers worldwide have started to look for the best crypto betting sites. However, it is no easy feat to find the best Bitcoin sports betting sites due to the vast number of them these days.
However, with this guide, you will be able to find the best Bitcoin sportsbook in no time. We have scoured the web for the best crypto betting sites and found TG.Casino to be the best crypto sportsbook in 2024. To make sure we found the very best, we left no stone uncovered. We looked at everything from bonuses and promotions to UX design and sign-up processes to ensure you have the best betting experience possible.
Top 10 Best Crypto Betting Sites
To ensure you find the best Bitcoin sportsbook that is just right for you, we’ve compiled a list of the 10 best crypto betting sites for you to choose from.
TG.Casino - Best Overall Bitcoin Sportsbook
Lucky Block - Best New Crypto Betting Site
VAVE - Best Choice for Ongoing Promotions
Betplay - Best UX Design
Jackbit - Best Dedicated App
ReelCrypto - Best Choice for Niche Sports Betting
Casinobit - Best Choice for Players Who Are New to Crypto Betting
Betfury - Best Choice for Free Bet Promotions
Fortunejack - Most Trusted Crypto Betting Site
Duelbits - Best Loyalty Program
Best Bitcoin Sports Betting Sites: Our Mini-Reviews
Let’s take a closer look at the 10 best crypto betting sites and see why they have made our ‘best of’ list.
#1. TG.Casino - Best Overall Bitcoin Sportsbook
TG.Casino, launched in 2023, is the best crypto betting site we found for 2024. What made it stand out for us was the ability to leverage the Telegram messaging app to provide a seamless and private gaming experience. Licensed by the Curacao Gaming Control Board, it emphasizes transparency and accountability.
Bonuses and Promotions
TG.Casino greets players with a generous 200% rakeback welcome bonus, up to 10 ETH, and offers ongoing promotions like reload bonuses, a loyalty program, tournaments, and raffles. These bonuses enhance the overall gaming experience for both new and existing players.
Crypto as a Payment Method
Accepting a variety of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, TG.Casino prioritizes user flexibility in payments and withdrawals. The platform's support for multiple cryptocurrencies ensures a seamless transaction experience, although it currently does not support fiat deposits. This casino has recently started accepting the following coins: Shiba Inu, Floki Inu, Bonk.
Sports Betting Markets
TG.Casino’s sportsbook caters to sports enthusiasts with a comprehensive selection of betting opportunities, covering major sports and events globally. All of the popular sports to bet on are here, including soccer, basketball, baseball, tennis, golf, and hockey. With competitive odds and a full range of markets, it provides an exciting and rewarding betting experience, contributing to its status as the best crypto betting site.
UX Design
Utilizing Telegram as its primary interface, TG.Casino enhances user convenience with a user-friendly and well-organized lobby. The integration within Telegram eliminates the need for separate websites or applications, providing a smooth and enjoyable gaming experience.
Sign-Up Process
The step-by-step guide involves downloading Telegram, initiating a conversation with the TG.Casino bot, optionally registering an account, making a deposit in various cryptocurrencies, and selecting and playing games.
Benefits
Unmatched transparency
A diverse range of sports betting markets.
Integration with Telegram provides a unique and convenient gaming experience.
Drawbacks
Customer support is limited to Telegram chat.
No direct support for fiat deposits; withdrawals can only be made in the same cryptocurrencies accepted for deposits.
Verdict
TG.Casino stands out in the crypto gaming landscape, offering a unique and secure gaming experience. With its innovative integration with Telegram, diverse game selection, and commitment to privacy, TG.Casino holds promise as a leading destination for crypto sports betting fans, even though it has some limitations in customer support and fiat transactions
#2. Lucky Block - Best New Crypto Betting Site
We found Lucky Block, a major entrant in the world of crypto betting, as one of the best Bitcoin sports betting sites for 2024. As it was launched in 2022, we still classify it as a relatively new crypto betting site. The platform utilizes its native LBLOCK token for enhanced security and swift transactions. Operated by Entretenimiento Rojo B.V. and licensed in Curacao, the platform boasts an intuitive design and hassle-free sign-up, ensuring a 100% private betting experience.
Bonuses and Promotions
Lucky Block offers a lucrative 200% deposit match welcome bonus, reaching up to $10,000 for new users. The bonus is released in ten installments, with a minimum deposit of $20 in crypto required. While the welcome offer is appealing, ongoing promotions are limited.
Bitcoin as a Payment Method
Being one of the best crypto betting sites, Lucky Block supports various digital currencies, including BTC, ETH, ADA, Shiba Inu, Floki Inu, Bonk, as well as its native coin, LBCK. With a minimum deposit of 0.0001 BTC, the platform ensures immediate transaction processing.
Sports Betting Markets
Featuring an extremely user-friendly interface, Lucky Block covers a diverse range of sports, including football, basketball, tennis, and esports like CS: GO and League of Legends. With competitive odds provided by renowned service providers like BetRandar and BetGenius, the platform caters to sports enthusiasts globally.
UX Design and Sign-Up Process
The website's design is sleek, offering a seamless navigation experience. The dark background complements the grid-format odds presentation. The sign-up process is quick, requiring only an email, username, and password. Mobile users enjoy a responsive HTML5-based platform, accessible across various devices.
Benefits
Competitive 200% deposit match welcome bonus.
A wide array of supported cryptocurrencies.
Intuitive user interface with a quick sign-up process.
No withdrawal limit
Drawbacks
Limited ongoing promotions.
Absence of fiat wagering options.
Verdict
Compared to competitors you can find on this list for crypto betting, Lucky Block excels in its welcome bonus and diverse cryptocurrency support. However, it falls a bit short in ongoing promotions and lacks the variety of sports offered by its counterparts. Despite being a relatively new player, Lucky Block's commitment to cryptocurrency enthusiasts and focus on safety makes it a recommended choice for bettors at all skill levels in the crypto betting community.
#3. VAVE - Best Choice for Ongoing Promotions & Free Bets
Vave Sportsbook, established in 2022, cements itself among the best crypto betting sites of 2024, focusing on a crypto-first approach with a variety of accepted cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more. The site, licensed by Gaming Curacao, offers an intuitive user experience, accessible in over 19 languages, making it a global player in the market.
Bonuses and Promotions
Vave boasts a generous welcome offer, providing a 100% free bet bonus for new users depositing a minimum of 20 USDT or equivalent in crypto. The site also features ongoing promotions like the Bettors Tournament and occasional unique free bet programs. Additionally, a Loyalty Program caters to sports betting enthusiasts, offering VP rewards that can be converted into cash.
Bitcoin as a Payment Method
With a crypto-exclusive approach, Vave accepts various cryptocurrencies, creating one of the best Bitcoin sportsbooks. The platform also includes a built-in exchange for convenient crypto transactions, offering flexibility for users.
Sports Betting Markets
Vave impresses with a wide range of sports markets, including traditional options like football, basketball, and tennis, as well as niche markets like esports. Live betting features competitive odds, diverse sports, and HD live streaming, enhancing the overall betting experience.
UX Design and Sign-Up Process
The user interface is user-friendly, catering to both novice and experienced bettors. Despite lacking a dedicated mobile app, the website is fully accessible on mobile browsers, ensuring a responsive and seamless betting experience. The sign-up process is quick, requiring only a nickname, email, and password.
Benefits
Generous Welcome Offers
Wide Range of Sports Markets.
Crypto-Exclusive Approach.
Drawbacks
No Dedicated Mobile App
Odds Improvement Needed
Verdict
Vave Sportsbook emerges as a top player among the best crypto betting sites, offering a comprehensive betting experience with attractive bonuses, diverse sports markets, and a user-friendly interface. The platform's commitment to cryptocurrency transactions and a robust loyalty program add to its appeal, making it a recommended choice for crypto sports betting enthusiasts.
#4. Betplay - Best UX Design
Betplay finds itself on our list as one of the best crypto betting sites due to its sleek UX design. The platform provides easy navigation for both desktop and mobile users. The modern blend of crypto and sports betting is an innovative approach to sportsbooks.
Bonuses and Promotions
Betplay excels in providing enticing bonuses and promotions. New players can enjoy a 100% welcome bonus up to $1000. Players can deposit any amount above $1 to avail of this promotion. Regular reload bonuses and a rewarding VIP program for loyal players add to the platform's appeal.
Crypto as a Payment Method
This Bitcoin sportsbook caters to cryptocurrency enthusiasts, supporting various options such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Ripple, and Tron. With instant processing and no fees, Betplay.io ensures a seamless crypto payment experience.
Sports Betting Markets
The sportsbook at Betplay is impressive and offers markets for all types of bettors. Players can engage in live and pre-match bets on popular sports like football, basketball, and tennis, with competitive odds and a broad range of markets.
UX Design and Sign-Up Process
The platform boasts a modern and intuitive design, ensuring easy navigation. The sign-up process is straightforward, requiring basic information and quick verification steps. Mobile users benefit from a fully optimized site accessible without additional downloads.
Benefits
Large VIP Loyalty Program
Massive Range of Cryptocurrencies supported.
Robust Security Features
Drawbacks
Limited 24/7 Customer Support
High Wagering Requirements on Welcome Bonus
Verdict
Betplay emerges as one of the best Bitcoin sports betting sites, delivering an impressive gaming experience with its diverse offerings and commitment to player satisfaction. Despite minor areas for improvement, this platform stands as a top choice for players seeking the best Bitcoin sports betting sites.
#5. Jackbit - Best Dedicated App
Jackbit Sportsbook, established in 2022 and licensed by Gaming Curacao, offers a unique crypto gaming experience. With a diverse range of cryptocurrencies accepted, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum, Jackbit provides a secure and efficient payment system.
Bonuses and Promotions
Sports bettors don’t receive a welcome bonus upon signing up. However, there are some ongoing promotions players can avail of at the sportsbook. These include 3+1 free bet and 10% bet insurance. There is also a loyalty program which is based on cashback offers.
Crypto as a Payment Method
Transactions at Jackbit are exclusively digital, supporting various cryptocurrencies for both deposits and withdrawals.Sports Betting Markets
The site excels in sports betting markets, featuring over 1,000 markets, spanning popular sports like soccer, basketball, and swimming. The user experience is commendable, thanks to a user-friendly and intuitive website design.
Jackbit impresses with its competitive odds, averaging at 94%, with football enthusiasts benefiting from even higher odds at 95%. The platform offers a wide range of bets, covering 44 sports, including niche options like darts and ski jumping. Additionally, esports enthusiasts find a dedicated page with top titles like League of Legends and CS:GO.
UX Design and Sign-Up Process
The minimalist approach enhances navigation, ensuring a seamless betting experience. There is a handy search box that helps players find exactly what they are looking for. The mobile app, compatible with iOS, Android, Huawei, and Windows, allows users to bet on the go. The sign-up process is quick and hassle-free. When creating an account, players are not required to provide any personal or financial information, making the process a breeze.
Benefits
Fast and Secure Transactions
24/7 Customer Support
Multiple Crypto Options
Drawbacks
No Welcome Bonus
No Live Streaming
Verdict
Jackbit Sportsbook emerges as a promising player in the crypto betting scene, combining a user-friendly interface, diverse cryptocurrency options, and an extensive range of sports markets. While lacking a welcome bonus and live streaming, the platform compensates with innovative promotions and features, making it a compelling choice for crypto sports betting enthusiasts.
#6. ReelCrypto - Best Choice for Niche Sports Betting
Reel Crypto places itself as one of the best crypto betting sites, combining an online casino and sportsbook with a focus on big wins and promotions. Launched in 2022, it appeals to those who value privacy among all else while betting in crypto. The platform, licensed in Curacao, collaborates with top gaming providers like Hacksaw Gaming and Pragmatic Play.
Bonuses and Promotions
Bonuses and promotions at Reel Crypto are noteworthy, offering a generous 100% deposit match up to €10,000 for new players. The weekly 10% cashback for all players, up to €10,000, adds extra value. However, the absence of a VIP program is a downside.
Crypto as a Payment Method
Reel Crypto exclusively supports crypto transactions, accepting Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and more. The minimum deposit is 0.0001 BTC, allowing for instant withdrawals, making it one of the best Bitcoin sports betting sites.
Sports Betting Markets
The sportsbook features 35 markets, including a diverse range of esports options like FIFA 24 and Counter-Strike. Live betting is available for most markets, providing an engaging experience. Competitive odds, especially for niche sports like biathlon, enhance the sports betting experience.
UX Design and Sign-Up Process
The UX design of Reel Crypto stands out, offering easy navigation, a dedicated promotions section, and clear odds presentation. While lacking dedicated mobile apps, the platform is fully responsive, ensuring seamless mobile use.
Benefits
10% weekly cashback
Low minimum deposits & withdrawals
Easy site navigation
Drawbacks
No dedicated mobile app
No VIP program
Verdict
Reel Crypto impresses with its lucrative bonuses, extensive crypto support, diverse sports markets, and user-friendly interface. For those seeking a new and rewarding crypto betting experience, Reel Crypto is a promising choice.
#7. Casinobit - Best Choice for Players Who Are New to Crypto Betting
Established in 2020, Casinobit is a crypto-friendly betting site with a lot to offer. Despite not being licensed, this is a safe and reputable sportsbook, with a huge range of sports and betting markets, a super-friendly UX design, and a generous welcome bonus spread over your first 3 deposits. Its UX interface and FAQ section make it perfect for players who are new to crypto betting.
Bonuses and Promotions
Casinobit provides a pretty decent welcome bonus for new players. They are spread over 3 deposits. Upon first deposit, players get a bonus of up to 110%. On a second deposit, players receive a bonus of up to 80%. Finally, a third deposit generates a bonus of up to 55%. On top of a welcome bonus, players can get 10% cashback on every deposit in real-time. This cashback bonus is good 24/7
Crypto as a Payment Method
Being a crypto-focused sportsbook, Casinobit.io accepts Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Litecoin (LTC), and Tether(USDT ERC20 and TRC20 networks), Binance USD (BUSD), Binance Coin (BNB BEP20 network). Players can also deposit via debit and credit cards.
Sports Betting Markets
The sportsbook at Casinobit is impressive, to say the least. All the biggest markets are clearly labeled on the left-hand side of the page. The quick bets feature is superb for players who like to bet quickly. The platform also caters to niche sports, such as Gaelic sports, water polo, bowls, and squash.
UX Design and Sign-Up Process
The UX design at Casinobit is amazing. The site is extremely user-friendly and very easy to navigate. Everything a player needs is indicated clearly on the landing page. This makes it perfect for newcomers who are unfamiliar with crypto-betting sites. Sign-up is quick and hassle-free. All players need is a valid email address and to create a new username and password.
Benefits
Fantastic UX Design
A full range of cryptocurrencies supported
Decent welcome bonus
Drawbacks
No license
Lack of ongoing promotions
Casinobit Verdict
While skepticism of a sportsbook without a license is valid, betting enthusiasts should not be concerned about gambling at Casinobit. The site is incredibly easy to navigate, and the transparency is a lovely touch which makes it accessible to players trying out crypto betting for the first time.
#8. Betfury - Best Choice for Free Bet Promotions
The addition of BetFury to our list of one of the best crypto betting sites and bitcoin sportsbooks was a no-brainer considering how popular it is. The platform, launched in 2019 on the TRON blockchain and has grown to become one of the largest in the crypto space. Today, the platform boasts over 1.6 million users globally.
Bonuses and Promotions
BetFury impresses with a variety of lucrative bonuses and promotions. New players can choose from three welcome bonus packages, with the Gold package offering up to $3,500 and 1,000 free spins. The platform also features ongoing promotions like weekly free bets, combo boosts, and a share-and-win contest, creating ample opportunities for players to maximize their winnings.
Crypto as a Payment Method
BetFury supports over 40 cryptocurrencies, making it one of the best Bitcoin sports betting sites. With a minimum deposit of 0.05 mBTC and swift withdrawals processed within 15 minutes, BetFury ensures a seamless crypto payment experience for its users.
Sports Betting Markets
With more than 80 disciplines and coverage of over 40 major markets, BetFury's sportsbook is extensive. Enthusiasts can wager on traditional sports like football, basketball, and tennis, as well as esports, reflecting BetFury's commitment to staying at the forefront of online sports gambling.
UX Design
Navigating BetFury's platform, which boasts over 8,000 games, is surprisingly user-friendly. The intuitive design categorizes games efficiently, allowing users to explore slots, blackjack, roulette, and original BetFury-branded games effortlessly. The seamless transition between the casino and sports betting sections enhances the overall user experience.
Sign-Up Process
The registration process at BetFury is straightforward, requiring no promo codes for the welcome bonus. However, ID verification is necessary for withdrawals, ensuring security and compliance with regulatory standards.
Benefits
Extensive game library and sports betting markets.
Diverse cryptocurrency support and swift transactions.
Lucrative ongoing promotions, including free bets and combo boosts.
Drawbacks
ID verification is needed for withdrawals.
VIP program with high entry requirement.
Verdict
BetFury emerges as a top choice among the best crypto betting sites in 2024. With its vast game selection, crypto-friendly approach, and enticing bonuses, it provides a thrilling and secure online gambling environment for both casino enthusiasts and sports bettors.
#9. Fortunejack - Most Trusted Crypto Betting Site
FortuneJack Casino has become a leading sports betting site in the crypto realm. Owned by Nexus Group Enterprises Casinos, the site boasts over two decades of gambling experience, aiming to combine various aspects of the industry for a comprehensive betting experience.
Bonuses and Promotions
FortuneJack stands out with its generous bonuses, including up to 10% cashback and up to 2BTC reload bonuses. What’s more, players can earn loyalty points the more they wager and receive higher bonuses depending on how many points they’ve earned. There is also a football goal scorer prediction game through which players can win up to $10,000
Crypto as a Payment Method
Distinguishing itself among the best crypto betting sites, FortuneJack exclusively accepts cryptocurrencies. With a variety of options, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and more, the platform ensures quick processing times and instant withdrawals, a significant advantage over competitors.
Sports Betting Markets
Recently integrated, the sportsbook offers 24 sports with a focus on soccer, basketball, and tennis. Unique features like the 'Matchmaker' and the Premier League competition, "Majestic 7," provide engaging opportunities for sports enthusiasts.
UX Design and Sign-Up Process
FortuneJack boasts an impressive, mobile-friendly design with crisp graphics and an intuitive interface. The platform's usability extends to the live casino, where HD streaming enhances the immersive experience. While the mobile offering lacks participation in progressive jackpots, the overall design stands out among the best Bitcoin sports betting sites.
Signing up at FortuneJack is straightforward, offering various welcome bonuses depending on the chosen account type. A no deposit bonus of 25 free spins and a 110% first deposit bonus up to 1.5 BTC cater to casino players, while sports bettors receive a free bet equivalent to double their initial wager.
Benefits
Extensive cryptocurrency payment options.
Unique sportsbook features like 'Matchmaker' and 'Majestic 7.'
Crisp UX design with mobile optimization.
Drawbacks
Limited language support (English and Japanese).
Lack of a dedicated mobile app for Android and iOS.
Verdict
FortuneJack Casino stands as a top-tier choice for online gamblers, offering a vast game selection, lucrative bonuses, and a secure cryptocurrency-centric platform. The site excels in providing a seamless user experience, making it a standout among the best crypto betting sites.
#10. Duelbits - Best Loyalty Program
Round off our list of the top 10 best Bitcoin sports betting sites is Duelbits. This platform was established in 2020 and is a familiar name on the betting scene. The trusted platform provides a user-friendly experience with a sleek design and easy navigation to suit even the most casual bettor.
Bonuses and Promotions
While Duelbits offers decent bonuses, its welcome bonus for the sportsbook is relatively modest, providing a 100% match up to $100 in free bets. However, the site compensates with a variety of promotions for the sportsbook, including prize pools and sport-specific promotions like Premier League half-time insurance.
Bitcoin as a Payment Method
Duelbits supports a range of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, making it one of the best Bitcoin sportsbooks. The platform also accepts traditional payment methods like Visa, MasterCard, Skrill, Paysafe, and WebMoney.
Sports Betting Markets
With 49 sports categories, Duelbits caters to diverse preferences, covering traditional sports like football, basketball, tennis, and MMA, as well as a wide array of esports, setting it apart as one of the best bitcoin sports betting sites. Competitive odds enhance the sports betting experience.
UX Design and Sign-Up Process
Duelbits features an intuitive and visually appealing interface, facilitating easy navigation between the casino and sportsbook sections. The dark gray and green color scheme enhances the user experience, while language options, including English, Spanish, German, and more, make it an internationally acclaimed platform.
The sign-up process at Duelbits is quick and straightforward, requiring a screen name, valid email, and secure password. Verification of the email address is necessary before accessing bonuses. While Duelbits lacks a dedicated mobile app, its website is optimized for mobile use.
Benefits
Diverse Casino Games and Excellent Sportsbook
Competitive Odds and Crypto Payment Options
Intuitive UX Design and Multilingual Support
Drawbacks
Modest Welcome Bonus
No Duelbits No Deposit Bonus Codes
Verdict
Duelbits is an ideal choice for crypto-first, privacy-conscious players seeking a crypto sports betting site. Despite a modest welcome bonus, its game variety, competitive odds, security, and ease of use make it a compelling option for online betting enthusiasts.
Play at the Best Bitcoin Sportsbook Today
Engaging in betting on the best crypto betting sites has become increasingly popular for various reasons. Quick transactions, safe and secure betting, and 100% privacy make the best Bitcoin betting sites a compelling choice for enthusiasts.
Over hours of research, we found TG.casino to be the best Bitcoin sportsbook. Renowned as one of the best crypto platforms, TG.casino offers a seamless and secure betting experience, making it the preferred choice for many crypto betting enthusiasts. The platform's commitment to transparency and fair play solidifies its place as a number one choice.
We want to emphasize that this decision mirrors our personal perspective, and we recommend exploring additional articles for a broader range of betting tips.
Frequently Asked Questions about Crypto Betting Sites
What Is the Best Bitcoin Betting Site?
TG.casino is widely considered the best Bitcoin betting site, offering a seamless and secure platform with a diverse range of sports and events for users to wager on.
Is it Safe to Play at Bitcoin Sportsbooks?
Yes, playing at reputable Bitcoin sportsbooks like TG.casino is safe. They employ advanced encryption and security measures to protect user funds and ensure fair play.
Are Crypto Sports Betting Sites Legal in the US?
The legality of crypto sports betting sites in the US varies by state. Some states permit it, while others have restrictions, making it crucial to check local regulations.
Why Should I Play at a Bitcoin Betting Site Over a Traditional Betting Site?
Bitcoin betting sites, such as TG.casino, offer faster transactions, greater privacy, and decentralization, providing users with a more efficient and modern betting experience compared to traditional sites.
How Fast Are Withdrawals on Crypto Betting Sites?
Withdrawals on crypto betting sites like TG.casino are typically faster than traditional sites, often processed within minutes to hours due to the decentralized nature of blockchain transactions.
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.