Best Crypto Betting App In India: 188Bet App

Have you ever wondered what makes some online betting platforms stand out in the crowded marketplace? It's not just the variety of games or the safety of transactions—it's the added value they provide to their players.

188Bet shines brightly in this aspect, offering a treasure chest of bonuses and promotions designed to enhance your betting experience, whether you're a seasoned bettor or a newbie dipping your toes into the world of online betting.

Let’s look in to the some of the promotions offered by 188Bet

First Deposit Bonus Promotion

100% up to INR 10,000

25x Rollover

REDEPOSIT BONUS PROMOTIONS

15% up to INR 5000

10x Rollover

Sportsbook Rebate Promotion

Weekly Payout

Weekly Stake Rewards from 0.18% to 0.38%

Extra Bonus Rewards from 3.6% to 7.6%

Bonus amount up to INR 600,000.

1x Rollover

Sportsbook Weekly Cashback Promotion

Minimum Bonus – INR 500

Maximum Bonus – INR 2000

5x Rollover

iPhone 15 Pro Max March Giveaway!

Lucky Draw Promotion

Minimum Total Stake- INR 50,000

Promotion Period - Monthly

How to Register on 188Bet?

Registering at 188Bet is a straightforward and user-friendly process, designed to get you into the heart of the action without any hassle. This will allow you to experience the best crypto betting app in India.

Simply, follow these steps to register:

STEP 1: Visiting 188Bet’s Official Website