Best Crypto Betting App In India: 188Bet App

In the digital age where cryptocurrency is reshaping online transactions, 188Bet App stands as the Best Crypto Betting App in India. Its embrace of crypto payments, notably in USDT (Tether), sets it apart in the competitive world of online betting. This pioneering move not only places 188Bet at the forefront of technological innovation but also caters to a growing demographic of bettors seeking the security, speed, and anonymity that cryptocurrency payments afford.
The app distinguishes itself with an intuitive interface, an extensive range of betting markets across sports, esports, and casino games, and a commitment to providing a seamless user experience. The choice of USDT, known for its stability and wide acceptance, underscores 188Bet's dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its users, making it a prime choice for those looking to combine the excitement of betting with the cutting-edge benefits of cryptocurrency.
Does 188Bet offer any Bonuses and Promotions?
Have you ever wondered what makes some online betting platforms stand out in the crowded marketplace? It's not just the variety of games or the safety of transactions—it's the added value they provide to their players.
188Bet shines brightly in this aspect, offering a treasure chest of bonuses and promotions designed to enhance your betting experience, whether you're a seasoned bettor or a newbie dipping your toes into the world of online betting.
Let’s look in to the some of the promotions offered by 188Bet
First Deposit Bonus Promotion
100% up to INR 10,000
25x Rollover
REDEPOSIT BONUS PROMOTIONS
15% up to INR 5000
10x Rollover
Sportsbook Rebate Promotion
Weekly Payout
Weekly Stake Rewards from 0.18% to 0.38%
Extra Bonus Rewards from 3.6% to 7.6%
Bonus amount up to INR 600,000.
1x Rollover
Sportsbook Weekly Cashback Promotion
Minimum Bonus – INR 500
Maximum Bonus – INR 2000
5x Rollover
iPhone 15 Pro Max March Giveaway!
Lucky Draw Promotion
Minimum Total Stake- INR 50,000
Promotion Period - Monthly
How to Register on 188Bet?
Registering at 188Bet is a straightforward and user-friendly process, designed to get you into the heart of the action without any hassle. This will allow you to experience the best crypto betting app in India.
Simply, follow these steps to register:
STEP 1: Visiting 188Bet’s Official Website
Before anything else, head over to https://aff.188topbet.com/promotions/597585/signup
It’s crucial to use the official site to ensure your data’s safety and security. Bookmark the official page to avoid any future mix-ups.
Step 2: Finding the “SIGN UP” Button
Look for the prominently displayed “SIGN UP” button, usually located at the top right corner of the homepage.
Clicking on this will lead you to the registration form.
Step 3: Filling Out the Registration Form
The registration form is your first real step into the 188Bet world. Here’s what you need to know:
Email Address
Username
Password
Country of Residence
Preferred Currency
Step 4: Agreeing to Terms and Conditions
Before proceeding, you’ll need to agree to 188Bet’s terms and conditions. Take a moment to read through these, as they outline your rights and responsibilities on the platform.
Step 5: Account Verification
Prepare to verify your account by providing a valid ID. This step is vital for ensuring the security of your account and adhering to legal requirements.
How to Download 188Bet App?
Downloading the 188Bet app is a straightforward process designed to get you started with your betting journey quickly and efficiently. Here’s a simple guide to follow:
Visit the Official 188Bet Website: Start by navigating to the official 188Bet website using your mobile device’s browser. This ensures you're getting the authentic app directly from the source.
Find the App Download Section: Look for a section on the website dedicated to mobile app downloads. This is usually prominently displayed on the homepage or accessible through a menu option labeled something like "Mobile" or "App."
Select Your Platform: 188Bet typically offers versions of its app for both iOS and Android devices. Select the version that matches your device’s operating system. This ensures compatibility and a smooth running experience.
Follow the Download Instructions:
iOS Installation Guide
1. Scan the QR code to follow the installation guide in mobile device.
2. Wait for the program to prompt, then tap Install.
3. After installation, your 188BET App will be available for use from your phone's home/lobby.
4. Enable the App by "TRUSTING"
5. Please make sure the app is enabled by going to your Settings > General > Device Management and tap on Trust "Datviet Industry and Trading Joint Stock Company".
Android Installation Guide
1. Tap the DOWNLOAD APP button
2. Wait for the program to prompt, then tap YES to Install.
3. Launch installer.
Note: Check on Notifications or Downloads if application is not prompted to run.
4. Open when installation is done.
5. Allow application to access device.
Note: Access is required to ensure the full functionality of the application.
Open and Register/Login: With the app installed, open it and proceed to register for a new account or log in if you already have one.
Remember, downloading apps from official sources and ensuring your device’s security settings are appropriately managed is crucial for a safe and enjoyable betting experience.
How to Deposit Funds in USDT?
Depositing funds into your 188Bet account using USDT (Tether) offers a seamless and secure way to enjoy online betting. This method not only ensures fast transactions but also maintains your privacy and security. Additionally, this will enable you to enjoy the best crypto betting app in India.
Follow the steps given below for fast and secured deposit:
Top Crypto Exchanges in India
In the ever-evolving landscape of digital currencies, India has emerged as a significant player in the global cryptocurrency market. With an increasing number of investors diving into the realm of digital assets, the demand for reliable and efficient cryptocurrency exchanges has never been higher.
We aim to guide you through the top cryptocurrency exchanges in India, offering insights into their unique features, security measures, user interface, and overall reliability. Whether you're a seasoned trader or new to the crypto world, understanding the nuances of these platforms can empower you to make informed decisions in your cryptocurrency investment journey. Let's explore the leading exchanges that are shaping India's digital economy.
WazirX
WazirX, launched in India in 2018, has rapidly become a leading cryptocurrency exchange with over 15 million users. It offers a robust platform for trading more than 300 cryptocurrencies, featuring both a traditional order book exchange and a unique peer-to-peer (P2P) trading environment. Its integration with Binance enhances user experience by offering access to a global liquidity pool.
WazirX is noted for its stringent security measures, including 95% cold storage of funds and a clean security track record, making it a favored choice among Indian crypto traders. With a minimum investment of just Rs. 100 and its own WRX token, WazirX stands out in the competitive crypto exchange landscape.
CoinSwitch
CoinSwitch has distinguished itself as a leading, secure, and user-friendly cryptocurrency exchange in India since its inception in 2017 by Ashish Singhal and Vimal Sagar Tiwari. Tailored for both novice and professional traders, it offers a seamless trading experience through its main platform and the advanced CoinSwitch PRO.
Supporting over 100 cryptocurrencies and boasting over 18 million users, CoinSwitch aggregates liquidity from various exchanges to ensure competitive rates. It has facilitated trades worth over $6 billion, reflecting its significant impact on the crypto trading landscape. Additionally, the platform prioritizes transparency by periodically releasing its Proof of Reserves, solidifying its trustworthiness among users.
CoinDCX
CoinDCX has established itself as a formidable force in India's cryptocurrency exchange market since its inception in 2018 by Sumit Gupta and Neeraj Khandelwal. Boasting a user base of over 14 million, it provides access to a wide range of over 500 cryptocurrencies, catering to the diverse needs of both novice and seasoned traders. Renowned for its advanced charting tools, CoinDCX enables detailed technical analysis, facilitating sophisticated trading strategies. Achieving a valuation of $2.15 billion in 2022, CoinDCX has become the highest-valued crypto company in India. Committed to transparency, it routinely publishes Proof of Reserves audit reports, enhancing trust among its users.
24/7 Live Chat Support
In the fast-paced online betting scene, having dependable and swift customer support is crucial. 188BET, a premier online betting platform, and the best crypto betting app in India, excels in this area with its round-the-clock live chat support. This service underscores 188BET's dedication to delivering a seamless betting experience, addressing everything from fund management to troubleshooting the mobile app, and explaining promotions.
The live chat is designed for immediate user support, minimizing disruptions to their betting activities. Users can reach out anytime via the website or app for quick assistance on various issues, ensuring they spend less time resolving problems and more time enjoying their betting. The support team is not only prompt but also well-versed in the platform's operations, providing precise and effective assistance. 188BET's standout live chat support highlights its commitment to user satisfaction and positions it as a user-focused platform in a competitive market, where effective, friendly support makes all the difference.
What are the Cricket Betting Markets Offered by 188Bet?
188Bet offers a comprehensive array of Cricket betting markets, catering to cricket enthusiasts who enjoy the nuance and excitement of one of the world’s premier T20 cricket leagues. Here’s a glimpse into the types of betting markets you can expect:
1. Match Winner: This is the most straightforward bet, where you predict the winner of a particular match.
2. Top Batsman/Bowler: Bet on who you think will score the most runs (batsman) or take the most wickets (bowler) in a match or throughout the tournament.
3. Player Performance: Wager on the overall performance of a player, considering runs scored, wickets taken, and catches, among other contributions.
4. Total Runs: Predict the total number of runs scored in a match, either by one team or combined.
5. Highest Opening Partnership: Bet on which team will have the highest run tally before losing their first wicket.
6. Man of the Match/Player of the Series: Choose who you think will be named Man of the Match or the Player of the Series, recognizing outstanding performance.
7. Over/Under Scores: Predict whether the total runs scored by a team or in the match will be over or under a figure set by 188Bet.
8. Futures and Outrights: Long-term bets on tournament outcomes, such as predicting the overall winner of the IPL, the top four teams, or the winner of the orange (most runs) or purple (most wickets) cap.
9. Live Betting: Engage in betting on live matches, offering dynamic odds that change as the match progresses. This can include bets on next wicket taker, next boundary, and over-by-over outcomes.
10. Handicap Betting: This involves giving one team a virtual advantage or disadvantage, leveling the playing field for betting purposes.
188Bet's diverse IPL betting markets cater to both seasoned punters and newcomers, providing numerous ways to engage with every match. The platform ensures bettors can find a market that matches their understanding of the game and their strategy, enhancing the excitement of each IPL season.
Does 188BET offer Parlay Betting?
188BET revolutionizes the cricket betting scene with its dynamic Parlay betting options, catering to cricket enthusiasts worldwide. This betting format allows members to combine multiple bets from different matches into a single Parlay bet, potentially increasing their winnings substantially if all selections win. It's an attractive option for those looking to elevate their betting strategy beyond single-match wagers.
Cricket fans will find no shortage of leagues and tournaments to bet on at 188BET, including premier events like the T20 International, Pakistan Super League, One Day International (ODI), and the exciting IPL Women. This wide selection ensures that bettors have access to a diverse range of games and betting opportunities, spanning the globe and encompassing various formats of the sport.
188BET's Parlay betting system is designed with both novice and seasoned bettors in mind, offering a user-friendly interface that makes it easy to select and combine bets across different matches and leagues. Whether it's predicting the outcomes of high-octane T20 matches, the strategy driven ODIs, or the fiercely competitive IPL Women's games, 188BET provides a comprehensive platform for cricket betting enthusiasts to test their knowledge and intuition.
With its commitment to offering an extensive array of cricket leagues and a sophisticated Parlay betting system, 188BET stands as a premier destination for cricket betting, offering thrilling opportunities to win big by combining bets on the sport's most exciting events.
188Bet Products
188BET offers a wide range of products in sportsbook, Live Casino, Casino, Virtual Sports and lottery.
1) Sportsbook
a. Football : 188BET offers the widest range of odds in football or soccer betting in India. This list of matches contain Indian Soccer league (ISL), UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, English Premier League, English Premier Championship, English League 2, English National League, English National League South, Germany Bundesliga, Germany DFB Cup, Spain Primera Division, Spain Segunda Division, Italy Serie A/B/C, Italy Campionato Primavera, UEFA Euro, AFC Champions League and covers all football and soccer matches all over the world by each country
b. Cricket: T20 International, One day international, Indian Premier league, Pakistan Super league, Asia cup and all possible cricket matches happening all over the world
c. Tennis: 188BET covers all major leagues and international matches that happen in Tennis all over the world
2) Casino:
At 188BET, you can play from over 5,000 slots games which include the biggest jackpot games like Jackpot gaint, funky fruit jackpot, beach life, county of beanstalk, fairest of them all.
3) Live Casino:
Play from over 15000 games which include Baccarat, Speed Roulette, Teen Patti, Sic Bo, 2 Hand Casino Holdem, Football Studio, Craps, Andar Bahar, Dragon Tiger, Blackjack, Poker, Xoc Dia, Pachinko among others.
4) Virtual Sports:
At 188BET, Virtual Sports are unique, there are over 50 different options from soccer, racing, greyhounds, tennis, football, cricket, basketball, golf and many other games to play from.
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.