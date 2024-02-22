Anyone who’s ever bought anything with just their phone can tell you how magical it is when Apple Pay swoops in like a superhero – always there to save you from the headache of complicated banking.
And did you know that you can now use it for online gambling? Yes, you heard that right – there are dozens of Apple Pay casinos, like our top pick, , allowing for smooth banking in a matter of a few taps.
But before you go any further, take a look at our full list below – we’ve got something for everyone!
Best Apple Pay Casinos
: Best overall
: $3,000 welcome bonus
: Fastest banking
: Top pick for table games
Heads up! You’ll need a MatchPay account to deposit and withdraw with Apple Pay. You can create a MatchPay account after choosing the MatchPay payment method at these casinos’ Cashier section.
For more information, refer to our section below “How to Join the Best Apple Pay Casinos and Use Match Pay”.
1. – Best Online Casino Apple Pay Overall
Pros:
Up to $3,000 welcome bonus
Apple Pay banking via MatchPay
Quick seat poker games
Hot Drop Jackpots with excellent prizes
Payouts processed within 24 hours
Cons:
Mobile experience is not ideal
Homepage is a bit cluttered
If you are looking for the best Apple Pay casino overall, look no further – Ignition’s got you covered. It really checks all the right boxes with a $3,000 welcome bonus, fast banking, and an excellent poker library.
Gaming Options: 4.9/5
Let's talk poker first – the main attraction of Ignition Casino.
They’ve got quick seats to ensure you spend less time twiddling your thumbs and more time dominating the table – just the way we like it!
Ignition isn't just about poker, though; they have a gaming library that's as diverse as a deck of cards. We were very impressed to find many reputable casino software providers on board, including Rival Gaming, RealTime Gaming, and Genesis Gaming.
Slot fans will love the hot drop jackpots here – there are different types of progressive titles that either pay out daily or hourly!
Banking: 4.9/5
Ignition Casino accepts Apple Pay via MatchPay – a famous payment method used by several online casinos for easier and smoother transactions.
All you have to do is sign up at MatchPay and open your buy orders – simply follow the instructions from there, and your deposit will be processed in no time. Once your MatchPay order is complete, your casino account will be immediately funded.
When using Apple Pay at Ignition, make sure to deposit at least $20.
Regarding payouts, you can also use MatchPay – and, after that, Apple Pay to withdraw your funds. The minimum withdrawal is also $20.
You’ll also find many other payment methods at Ignition. Most withdrawals are processed within 24 hours, which is pretty good!
Promos and Bonuses: 4.9/5
New users of Ignition can score a welcome package of up to $2,000 once they sign up and make the first deposit using Apple Pay. This offer is good for poker and casino games – $1,000 for poker and another $1,000 for the casino.
If you want a larger bonus, you’ll have to deposit using cryptocurrencies. The crypto welcome bonus is up to $3,000 at Ignition.
Keep in mind that both of the bonuses come with a 25x wagering requirement.
There are several other exciting promotions available for Ignition users. Take a look at their website so you do not miss out on the latest promos!
Customer Support: 5/5
We were truly impressed with how extensive Ignition’s Help Center is. They cover all the most frequently asked questions there, but if you need more help, feel free to reach out to customer support.
Support is available 24/7 via chat and email.
2. – Best Bonuses of all Apple Pay Casinos
Pros
Up to $3,000 welcome bonus
30 free spins on Golden Buffalo
Certified by iTechLabs
400+ online slot games
Extensive FAQs section
Cons
Could use more table games
Homepage is a bit cluttered
Slots.lv stays true to its name – it comes with an extensive slots library and a generous, up to $3,000 welcome bonus with 30 free spins Golden Buffalo.
Gaming Options: 4.8/5
With over 400 slot machines to explore, Slots.lv covers it all.
The reels come alive with the most popular slot games and progressive jackpots you have a chance to hit. Some of our favourite slots available at Slots.lv include titles like 777 Deluxe, Goldemn Buffalo, Cyberpunk City, and Ra's Expansion – all of these games feature unique themes, ensuring excellent gameplay.
But hey, feel free to spice up your gaming experience with a variety of other casino games, including classics like blackjack and roulette.
Banking: 4.8/5
Funding your Slots.lv account just got much easier with MatchPay. The minimum deposit and withdrawal? A sweet $20 – making it accessible for both casual players and high rollers alike.
Plus, with MatchPay, you can request up to two Apple Pay withdrawals within 24 hours.
Promos and Bonuses: 4.95/5
New to Slots.lv? You can grab a 100% match bonus up to $2,000 + 20 free spins on Golden Buffalo.
Want more? Then, you’ll need to deposit with Apple Pay later and make your first deposit with crypto. This way, you get a 200% match bonus up to $3,000 and 20 free spins on the same game.
Customer Support: 4.9/5
Lost in the spin of things? Fear not! Slots.lv has your back with an extensive Help Center, ensuring quick answers to common queries.
If you need further assistance, their support team is available 24/7 through live chat, email, and even on social media platforms like X.
3. – Fastest Payouts of all Apple Pay Online Casinos
Pros:
350% welcome bonus
Fast payouts with MatchPay
Play Hot Drop Jackpots
Weekly mystery bonuses
Mobile-friendly website design
Cons:
Could use more reload bonuses
Higher fees on some payouts
If you are after the fastest payouts, you should take a look at Cafe Casino – most withdrawals are processed within 24 hours here, and MatchPay takes even less time!
Gaming Options: 4.8/5
Cafe Casino knows how to brew the perfect gaming blend.
With software providers like Betsoft, Rival Gaming, and RealTime Gaming, they've created a diverse library that caters to all tastes.
Whether you want to play classic slots, roulette, blackjack, or anything else, it’s got you covered.
Banking: 4.8/5
Funding your account at Cafe Casino is a breeze, made even easier with MatchPay.
Your Apple Pay deposits are processed instantly once your MatchPay order is a done deal – and so are the payouts! The minimum amount you need to deposit or withdraw with MatchPay is $20.
Promos and Bonuses: 4.9/5
First-timer at Cafe Casino? Get ready to be treated like royalty. Deposit with crypto, and you're in for a 350% match bonus up to $2,500. Prefer fiat banking? Then opt for a 250% bonus up to $1,500 instead.
But hold on – the fun doesn't end there!
Cafe Casino believes in rewarding loyalty. Play your favorite games, earn points, and unlock exclusive bonuses with every wager. That’s besides the mystery bonuses you’ll be offered weekly!
Customer Support: 4.9/5
Cafe Casino has a Help Center stocked with FAQs and essential casino guides. But if you need a more personalized touch, their live support team is always there for you – ready to chat and assist you when needed.
4. – Best Apple Pay Casino for Table Games
Pros:
Up to $3,000 welcome bonus
Excellent table games library
Weekly tournaments with excellent prizes
Also offers sports betting
Cons:
Could use more filtering options
Not the best mobile casino
Ever wonder where the pros play their table games using Apple Pay? We found our asnwer: Bovada. Let’s see what exactly it has in store.
Gaming Options: 4.9/5
With games from top providers like Genesis Gaming, Spinomenal, and Betsoft, the game library at Bovada is nothing short of extraordinary.
We were very impressed to see how the games are divided into different categories. Simply open their Casino section, and you'll be presented with Slots, Hot Drop Jackpots, Table Games, Blackjack Games, Roulette Games, New Games, Specialty Games, and other categories for a smoother experience.
But let's talk table games – they're a cut above!
Ever tried Double Dragon Roulette? It's a twist on the classic that's sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. And what about Double Deck Blackjack or Super 7 Blackjack? These unique variants of the classics are there to extend your fun.
The live dealer section deserves a special shoutout – it's like stepping into Vegas without leaving your couch, complete with some of the most engaging dealers in the game.
Banking: 4.8/5
Bovada also supports the MatchPay payment method, so you can deposit funds to your account using Apple Pay.
Apple Pay via MatchPay deposits and online casino withdrawals should be at least $20. Looking for alternative payment methods? This online casino also accepts credit and debit cards, bank transfers, and cryptocurrencies.
One feature we love is the Bovada Community Marketplace, which is a forum that makes it quick and easy to find MatchPay partners. If you plan to use Apple Pay here, you should bookmark the forum ASAP.
Promos and Bonuses: 4.8/5
Use the code "CAWELCOME100" on your first deposit for a 100% match bonus of up to $1,000.
But hold your horses; the excitement doesn't stop there. Enter "BV2NDCWB" on your next two deposits, and you're in for up to $1,000 each. That’s up to $3,000 in welcome bonuses.
Bovada keeps the thrills alive with weekly chances to win free spins, referral bonuses, and even some dedicated bonuses for sports bettors!
Customer Support: 4.8/5
Bovada's got your back with 24/7 live support available via chat and email. Have general questions? Be sure to check their Help Center for a quick fix.
What Casinos Accept Apple Pay: Ranking Criteria
Game Variety
Diversity is always very important – but even more so in gambling. We assessed casinos based on their game variety, ensuring a mix that caters to every player's taste – from slots to table games and live dealer experiences.
Banking
Efficient transactions are the backbone of a stellar casino – especially when talking about Apple Pay casinos.
We prioritized seamless deposits and withdrawals. Many online gambling sites don’t directly accept Apple Pay, but thankfully, our top picks support MatchPay, a deposit method you can use with Apple Pay payments.
Many of our top picks also ranked high in other lists, including the and more.
Apple Pay Casino Bonuses
Our focus extended beyond the welcome bonuses you can get. We also looked into the fairness of the bonuses they’re offering. But hey, we still encourage you to always read the fine print so you won’t have to deal with unwanted surprises before withdrawing your winnings.
Customer Service
Responsive customer service is crucial. We examined each casino's commitment to player support, whether that’s through comprehensive FAQs, guides, and a 24/7 live support team via chat and email.
Best Apple Pay Online Casinos: FAQs
Is Apple Pay Safe to Use at Online Casinos?
Yes, Apple Pay is safe to use at online casinos. It boasts advanced security features like Touch ID and Face ID for maximum safety. This ensures that your financial information remains confidential during transactions.
Which Online Casino Accepts Apple Pay?
Many online casinos accept Apple Pay. For example, our top pick, – you can deposit with Apple Pay via MatchPay here, much like at our other top picks.
Can I Withdraw My Winnings Using Apple Pay?
Yes, you can withdraw your winnings using Apple Pay via MatchPay at our recommended online like Ignition. As long as you meet the minimum withdrawable amount via MatchPay, you should be able to get your winnings to your Apple Pay account.
What is the Best Apple Pay Online Casino?
The best online casino we’ve found that accepts Apple Pay is Ignition, as it has an incredible selection of games (including poker), top-notch customer support, and generous bonuses.
How To Join the Best Apple Pay Casinos and Use Match Pay
Are you excited to dive into the world of the top Apple Pay Casinos? Here’s how you can join our top pick, Ignition.
Step 1: Join Ignition Casino
and click "Join"
Create your account by completing the requested info and clicking "Register"
Step 2: Verify Your Casino Account
Check your SMS inbox to see the verification code sent by Ignition
Enter the code you received and click "Verify”
Step 3: Make Your Deposit and Claim a Bonus
After logging in, click the "Deposit" button at the upper side of your account dashboard
Choose a bonus you’d like to activate after making a deposit
Select MatchPay, enter your deposit amount, and wait for your “Order” to be completed
Step 4: Start Playing Casino Games
Once your MatchPay Order is completed and your account is funded, go back to the casino lobby
Choose a casino game and start playing
Comparing the Best Apple Pay Casinos
: Ignition takes the crown as the best Apple Pay casino overall, offering a gaming haven that exceeds expectations. Immerse yourself in a diverse range of games and enjoy a 300% bonus of up to $3,000!
: Looking for the most generous bonuses? Slots.lv got you covered. Dive into the casino gaming with a generous welcome package of up to $3,000, along with free spins on Golden Buffalo.
Cafe Casino: Want the fastest online casino Apple Pay payouts? Look no further – this Apple Pay casino also features some of the best loyalty programs we could find. Make your first deposit and enjoy a 350% welcome bonus of up to $2,500.
Bovada: Table games fans, take a look at Bovada – it features a huge library of our favorite classics with newer variations. Deposit now and grab up to $3,000 in welcome bonuses.
Are You Ready to Get Started at the Best Apple Pay Casinos?
Phew! That was quite a ride, wasn’t it?
After dozens of casinos checked and tested, we found that is by far the best option for those who want to use Apple Pay.
It offers excellent gaming variety, fast transactions, and a secure way to enjoy your favorite casino games with Apple Pay via MatchPay.
But hey, Slots.lv, Cafe Casino, and Bovada are also worthy contenders with their unique features. Feel free to give them a try!
Whatever Apple Pay casinos you join, always gamble responsibly.
