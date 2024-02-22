Pros:

Up to $3,000 welcome bonus

Excellent table games library

Weekly tournaments with excellent prizes

Also offers sports betting

Cons:

Could use more filtering options

Not the best mobile casino

Ever wonder where the pros play their table games using Apple Pay? We found our asnwer: Bovada. Let’s see what exactly it has in store.

Gaming Options: 4.9/5

With games from top providers like Genesis Gaming, Spinomenal, and Betsoft, the game library at Bovada is nothing short of extraordinary.

We were very impressed to see how the games are divided into different categories. Simply open their Casino section, and you'll be presented with Slots, Hot Drop Jackpots, Table Games, Blackjack Games, Roulette Games, New Games, Specialty Games, and other categories for a smoother experience.

But let's talk table games – they're a cut above!

Ever tried Double Dragon Roulette? It's a twist on the classic that's sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. And what about Double Deck Blackjack or Super 7 Blackjack? These unique variants of the classics are there to extend your fun.

The live dealer section deserves a special shoutout – it's like stepping into Vegas without leaving your couch, complete with some of the most engaging dealers in the game.

Banking: 4.8/5

Bovada also supports the MatchPay payment method, so you can deposit funds to your account using Apple Pay.

Apple Pay via MatchPay deposits and online casino withdrawals should be at least $20. Looking for alternative payment methods? This online casino also accepts credit and debit cards, bank transfers, and cryptocurrencies.

One feature we love is the Bovada Community Marketplace, which is a forum that makes it quick and easy to find MatchPay partners. If you plan to use Apple Pay here, you should bookmark the forum ASAP.

Promos and Bonuses: 4.8/5

Use the code "CAWELCOME100" on your first deposit for a 100% match bonus of up to $1,000.

But hold your horses; the excitement doesn't stop there. Enter "BV2NDCWB" on your next two deposits, and you're in for up to $1,000 each. That’s up to $3,000 in welcome bonuses.

Bovada keeps the thrills alive with weekly chances to win free spins, referral bonuses, and even some dedicated bonuses for sports bettors!

Customer Support: 4.8/5

Bovada's got your back with 24/7 live support available via chat and email. Have general questions? Be sure to check their Help Center for a quick fix.

>> Get up to a $3,000 welcome bonus [Bovada]

What Casinos Accept Apple Pay: Ranking Criteria

Game Variety

Diversity is always very important – but even more so in gambling. We assessed casinos based on their game variety, ensuring a mix that caters to every player's taste – from slots to table games and live dealer experiences.

Banking

Efficient transactions are the backbone of a stellar casino – especially when talking about Apple Pay casinos.

We prioritized seamless deposits and withdrawals. Many online gambling sites don’t directly accept Apple Pay, but thankfully, our top picks support MatchPay, a deposit method you can use with Apple Pay payments.

Many of our top picks also ranked high in other lists, including the best credit card online casinos and more.

Apple Pay Casino Bonuses

Our focus extended beyond the welcome bonuses you can get. We also looked into the fairness of the bonuses they’re offering. But hey, we still encourage you to always read the fine print so you won’t have to deal with unwanted surprises before withdrawing your winnings.

Customer Service

Responsive customer service is crucial. We examined each casino's commitment to player support, whether that’s through comprehensive FAQs, guides, and a 24/7 live support team via chat and email.

Best Apple Pay Online Casinos: FAQs

Is Apple Pay Safe to Use at Online Casinos?

Yes, Apple Pay is safe to use at online casinos. It boasts advanced security features like Touch ID and Face ID for maximum safety. This ensures that your financial information remains confidential during transactions.

Which Online Casino Accepts Apple Pay?

Many online casinos accept Apple Pay. For example, our top pick, Ignition – you can deposit with Apple Pay via MatchPay here, much like at our other top picks.

Can I Withdraw My Winnings Using Apple Pay?

Yes, you can withdraw your winnings using Apple Pay via MatchPay at our recommended online iPhone casinos like Ignition. As long as you meet the minimum withdrawable amount via MatchPay, you should be able to get your winnings to your Apple Pay account.

What is the Best Apple Pay Online Casino?

The best online casino we’ve found that accepts Apple Pay is Ignition, as it has an incredible selection of games (including poker), top-notch customer support, and generous bonuses.

How To Join the Best Apple Pay Casinos and Use Match Pay

Are you excited to dive into the world of the top Apple Pay Casinos? Here’s how you can join our top pick, Ignition.

Step 1: Join Ignition Casino

Go to Ignition Casino’s website and click "Join"

Create your account by completing the requested info and clicking "Register"

Step 2: Verify Your Casino Account

Check your SMS inbox to see the verification code sent by Ignition

Enter the code you received and click "Verify”

Step 3: Make Your Deposit and Claim a Bonus

After logging in, click the "Deposit" button at the upper side of your account dashboard

Choose a bonus you’d like to activate after making a deposit

Select MatchPay, enter your deposit amount, and wait for your “Order” to be completed

Step 4: Start Playing Casino Games

Once your MatchPay Order is completed and your account is funded, go back to the casino lobby

Choose a casino game and start playing

Comparing the Best Apple Pay Casinos

Ignition : Ignition takes the crown as the best Apple Pay casino overall, offering a gaming haven that exceeds expectations. Immerse yourself in a diverse range of games and enjoy a 300% bonus of up to $3,000!

Slots.lv : Looking for the most generous bonuses? Slots.lv got you covered. Dive into the casino gaming with a generous welcome package of up to $3,000, along with free spins on Golden Buffalo.

Cafe Casino: Want the fastest online casino Apple Pay payouts? Look no further – this Apple Pay casino also features some of the best loyalty programs we could find. Make your first deposit and enjoy a 350% welcome bonus of up to $2,500.

Bovada: Table games fans, take a look at Bovada – it features a huge library of our favorite classics with newer variations. Deposit now and grab up to $3,000 in welcome bonuses.

Are You Ready to Get Started at the Best Apple Pay Casinos?

Phew! That was quite a ride, wasn’t it?

After dozens of casinos checked and tested, we found that Ignition is by far the best option for those who want to use Apple Pay.

It offers excellent gaming variety, fast transactions, and a secure way to enjoy your favorite casino games with Apple Pay via MatchPay.

But hey, Slots.lv, Cafe Casino, and Bovada are also worthy contenders with their unique features. Feel free to give them a try!

Whatever Apple Pay casinos you join, always gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffers from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 21+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations:

https://www.gamblersanonymous.org/

https://www.ncpgambling.org/

https://www.gamblingtherapy.org/

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.