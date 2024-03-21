The latest offering from the brand YCOM Gadgets, its Sound Bars are designed to enhance your audio experience, and are set to revolutionize how you enjoy music during your festive gatherings and everyday entertainment. The brand offers crystal-clear tunes and powerful bass with a 10-meter wireless range. Enjoy up to 6 hours of playtime at 60% volume, ensuring uninterrupted festivities. Bluetooth Version 5.3 ensures seamless connectivity for high-quality audio streaming without lag. With 10W output power, enjoy precise sound reproduction, from traditional Holi tunes to contemporary beats. The BasicBar's 1200mAh battery keeps the party going, whether you're dancing to the dhol's rhythm or celebrating in the serenity of an environment friendly setting. YCOM Gadgets Sound Bars are affordably priced at INR 1299/- and are available for purchase at Amazon and Flipkart