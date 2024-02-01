Outlook Spotlight

5 Best SARMs Companies (Purest Tested Products) Updated 2024

Well hello there! In the world of research chemicals, none reign atop like SARMs or selective androgen receptor modulators. These chems were developed to replace androgenic steroids in the medical world, and, of course, the rest of us soon learned they have some pretty great benefits if used correctly.

February 1, 2024

Best SARMs Companies
Best SARMs Companies

Part of that includes getting the real thing. With countless companies online looking to make a quick buck, you’re in a maze of fake products, underdosed ones, and just dangerous sh*it. So, we put together a list of the 5 best SARM companies that should be on your radar when considering buying one of these. Without further ado, let’s get into things, shall we?

What makes a good SARM Vendor?

Various elements come together to define a reputable SARM company, transcending the simplicity of offering budget-friendly products. Shipping efficiency is a noteworthy consideration, as is the ease of navigation on the website, among several others. However, drawing from our extensive experience, these factors stand out as the most crucial:

1. Great Quality

Striving for the genuine article, aren't you? No interest in subpar or misrepresented substances, I presume. And rightly so. This underscores the significance of aligning with companies dedicated to exhaustive product testing, even if it entails a slightly elevated cost. Delve into diverse testing methodologies, ensuring the legitimacy of the testing entity itself. Conduct a meticulous online inquiry – scrutinize the company's name on search engines, validate ID numbers, and ensure the quality of your intended purchase. As an additional measure, explore conversations on platforms like Reddit to gauge the brand's credibility through the shared experiences of other users.

2. Customer Service

Look, SARMs are in the ‘gray’ are of the market. Yes, you may purchase the, but we do hear of stories when shipping wasn’t great. So, you better make sure the company you are buying from has great customer service. You might also want to ask a few questions before putting down your credit card info, so, they better be responsive.

3. Appropriate Pricing

Something sounding like a fairy tale? It probably is. Something with a price tag so high you wonder if you should just invest in a unicorn instead? Yeah, not worth the enchanted ride. Before diving into the mystical world of purchases, conduct thorough research to make sure those products are priced in the realm of reason.

3 Best SARM Companies

ChemyoScience BioSports Technology Labs
Pricing ??05-May04-May03-May
Product Range ??05-May05-May04-May
Products Available ??SARMs (liquid and powder) and NootropicsSARMs, Peptides, Racetams, Nootropics, and Health SupplementsSARMs and Peptides
Shipping ??US orders are usually delivered in 2-5 business daysUSPS First Class, USPS Priority Mail, USPS Priority Express Mail, and UPS Ground & FedEx GroundFree shipping for US orders over $149 and International orders over $299
Overall Rating ?05-May4.5/504-May

#1 Best SARM Company Overall: Chemyo

Chemyo
Chemyo

Chemyo, a Delaware-based leader in the American SARMs landscape, has etched its mark as a trustworthy online provider. Standing at the forefront of reliability, Chemyo breaks the norm with every product subjected to rigorous 3rd party testing – a rare commitment in the SARMs industry.

Their diverse product line, featuring capsules, liquids, tablets, and 1000 mg powder packets, extends beyond the ordinary, offering unique stacks like the Behemoth Stack that combines multiple products for comprehensive benefits. Setting itself apart, Chemyo packages its liquid SARMs in 50ml bottles, providing enhanced value for users.

Beyond the realm of SARMs, they venture into nootropic supplements, enhancing cognitive function. Chemyo's dedication to stringent quality control involves clean manufacturing, 3rd party lab testing, and transparently sharing raw data for verification. This thorough approach ensures that each solution undergoes meticulous scrutiny, upholding the highest standards of identification, purity, and efficacy from creation to consumer release.

Pros:

• High-quality liquid SARMs and powder SARMs

• Various payment methods including Crypto and Credit Cards

• Third-Party Testing

• Competitive Pricing

Cons:

• Comparatively slower delivery

• Strict return policy

#2 Oldest SARM Company: Science Bio

Science Bio
Science Bio

Science.bio stands as a prominent retailer specializing in advanced research compounds, offering a comprehensive range from metabolic and nootropic materials to longevity peptides. Serving a diverse clientele, including individual lab technicians, corporations, and research institutions, the company re-emerged in May 2023 after a temporary shutdown in February 2022.

Acknowledged for its extensive selection of SARMs, particularly vital in clinical research for conditions like muscle-wasting diseases, osteoporosis, and cancer, Science.bio has upheld its reputation since April 2019. Committed to a core mission of innovation and client dedication, the company upholds values of scientific rigor, sustainability, public advocacy, and employee satisfaction. Rigorous quality control, encompassing batch tracking and third-party testing, ensures transparency and purity in their products. With a comprehensive 2067-word quality control page, they leave no detail unaddressed.

Manufactured in ISO-compliant facilities by industry leaders Botany Biosciences and Science International, Science.bio provides full lab reports for each item in its catalog. Customers can seamlessly access detailed information by navigating to the Lab Reports section on the product listing.

Pros:

• Highest quality SARMs, one of the best place to buy SARMs

• Wide variety of SARMs available

Cons:

• Did go out of business for a while

• Not the most cost effective

#3 Widest Variety of SARMs and Research Compounds: Amino Asylum

Amino Asylum
Amino Asylum

Amino Asylum, while not boasting the broadest product range, distinguishes itself through an unwavering commitment to quality. Users consistently praise the effectiveness and reliability of their products. Operating for a commendable couple of years, their presence is underscored by collaborations with influencers and athletes.

Despite the absence of an 'Ordering and Shipping' section on their site, their delivery logistics, conducted via USPS Priority or UPS Ground, have proven reliable. Reports from Reddit users indicate deliveries are generally punctual, with any delays promptly communicated by Amino Asylum. The payment options, limited to Zelle, CashApp, and Credit Cards, reflect a streamlined approach. Noteworthy is their collaboration with athletes, offering discount codes on Instagram, providing an additional avenue for value-conscious consumers.

Pros:

• Provides more than just SARMs, including bodybuilding supplements

• Extremely reasonable prices

Cons:

• Low-quality control

• Slower payout and shipping compared to others

#4 Best Tested SARMs: Sports Technology Labs

Sports Technology Labs
Sports Technology Labs

Hailing from Shelton, Connecticut, Sports Technology Labs enters the SARMs landscape with a poised online presence, distinct for its measured approach in contrast to the industry norm. Specializing exclusively in SARMs, the website presents a diverse product portfolio, now expanded to include Peptides. Central to their ethos is an unwavering commitment to producing high-quality SARMs, underscored by the transparent availability of recent Certificate of Analysis (COA) results.

The product range spans Liquid SARMs, Powder SARMs, and SARM Stacks, facilitating a straightforward ordering process. In the realm of payment methods, Sports Technology Labs accepts Credit Card with MESH Network and Bitcoin. Shipping operations, conducted six days a week, ensure prompt dispatch, either on the same day or the subsequent business day, maintaining a professional and efficient service model.

Pros:

• Various payment options, including Bitcoin

• High-quality products, including liquid form

Cons:

• Limited options of SARMs for sale

#5 Cost-Effective SARMs: PureRawz

PureRawz
PureRawz

PureRawz, a US-based entity, specializes in online SARMs sales, presenting these compounds strictly for research purposes. Beyond SARMs, their diverse product range includes cannabis-based items, transdermals, PEDs, Peptides, Prohormones, and more.

Despite their relatively short presence, PureRawz has garnered a loyal following, attributed to competitive pricing and a wide-ranging product selection. However, a notable caveat is the absence of certificates of authentication, raising concerns about the transparency of their claimed stringent quality control procedures. Potential customers should carefully evaluate this aspect before considering PureRawz for their research product needs.

Pros:

• Comprehensive range of products, including research chemicals

• Cost-effective

• Worldwide shipping

Cons:

• Has received mixed reviews

• Certificates of analysis may not always be available

How do SARMs work?

Current research suggests that Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMs) operate by selectively binding to specific androgen receptors predominantly found in muscle and bone tissues. This targeted binding initiates a cascade of biochemical events, promoting anabolic processes that lead to increased protein synthesis and muscle growth. The distinctive selectivity of SARMs enables them to focus on specific tissues, such as muscles, while minimizing interactions with other organs.

This precise targeting significantly reduces the risk of adverse side effects commonly associated with anabolic steroids, including impacts on the prostate, liver, and cardiovascular system. By harnessing this targeted approach, SARMs hold potential for enhancing athletic performance, fostering lean muscle mass, and improving bone density. However, it is crucial to underscore that, despite their potential as a safer alternative to traditional steroids, comprehensive research is imperative to fully comprehend the long-term effects of SARMs on human health.

SARMs will bind to the androgen receptors in muscle and bone tissue, causing a biological response in the realm of a gene transcription - meaning SARMs act exactly the same way steroids do, just with far fewer side effects.

Benefits of SARMs

1. Muscle Building: SARMs have been studied for their ability to promote muscle growth and increase lean body mass. They selectively target androgen receptors in muscle tissue, leading to anabolic effects without the same level of androgenic side effects seen with traditional anabolic steroids.

2. Fat Loss: Some studies suggest that SARMs may help in reducing body fat while preserving lean muscle mass. This is particularly interesting for individuals looking to improve body composition and enhance fat loss without compromising muscle.

3. Improved Bone Health: SARMs may have positive effects on bone density and mineralization. Research has indicated potential benefits for individuals with osteoporosis or other bone-related conditions.

4. Enhanced Athletic Performance: Athletes and fitness enthusiasts may be drawn to SARMs due to their potential to improve strength, endurance, and overall athletic performance. However, it's essential to note that the use of SARMs for performance enhancement is controversial and can have potential risks.

5. Selective Targeting: The term "selective" in SARMs refers to their ability to target specific tissues, such as muscle and bone, while minimizing effects on other organs. This selectivity is thought to reduce the risk of side effects commonly associated with traditional anabolic steroids, such as prostate issues, hair loss, and virilization in women.

Do Fake SARMs Exist?

Our scrutiny of SARMs providers focused on industry stalwarts, prioritizing those with established credibility and rigorous testing protocols to uphold product quality and safety. These companies distinguish themselves from the counterfeit market by consistently delivering genuine, high-quality SARMs. Their solid reputations are forged through customer testimonials, exceptional customer service, and unwavering transparency in business practices.

Unlike spurious SARMs providers, these entities substantiate their quality claims with concrete evidence. Paramount in demonstrating legitimacy is their commitment to third-party testing, an independent validation of product quality and purity. Certificates of Analysis (COAs) serve as comprehensive reports affirming adherence to stringent quality standards, instilling assurance and transparency for customers. In an industry marred by misinformation, these companies exemplify a commitment to elevated transparency and quality control, ensuring customers can confidently make informed decisions about their SARMs purchases.

It's essential to acknowledge that while these companies exhibit commendable practices and solid reputations, individual reactions to SARMs may vary. Prudent consultation with a healthcare professional is advised before embarking on any new supplement regimen.

Certificates of Analysis

This is why you would need to look for things like this testing report from MZ Biolabs done on a product from Sports Technology Labs. This is one of meany COAs you can look for, all indicating the purity and weight of the product at hand. By having reports like these, you ensure the product you are purchasing is, indeed, real.

Can you buy SARMs Online?

Yes, you may purchase SARMs online as research chemicals, and “not intended for human use”.

SARMs

If you pop over to the FDA website and lookup the word SARMs, you’ll come across a lot of information, like this image right here. This image is a snippet from an article on SARMs, showing that while SARMs may be sold as research chemicals, they may not be marketed as dietary supplements or drugs.

Conclusion

What defines a good SARM vendor? Several factors come into play, transcending mere affordability. Great quality is paramount – the real deal matters. Align with companies committed to rigorous product testing, even if it comes at a slightly higher cost. Customer service is crucial, especially in the 'gray' market of SARMs. And pricing, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Each of the brands on the list delivers on all of these accounts.

