Polygon (MATIC) is a well-known cryptocurrency project that’s seen as a scaling solution for the second-largest blockchain in the world, Ethereum. Its aim is to provide cheaper and faster transactions by using layer-2 sidechains.

Unlike a lot of other crypto projects, MATIC has actually shown positive returns over the last 12 months. Thanks to a huge surge in recent months, including a 45.86% increase in value in the last month as of February 20, 2023, Polygon is up 4.79% in the last year. That might not sound like a lot, but it’s huge compared to many other projects.

As a result, crypto investors are flocking to MATIC. But, is it really the best crypto investment on the market? Many experts would say no – that there are plenty of alternatives that would make for much better buys.

Below, we provide a list of the five best Polygon crypto alternatives to buy in 2023, led by Fight Out (FGHT), C+Charge (CCHG) and RobotEra (TARO)

These 5 Best Polygon (MATIC) Crypto Alternatives to Buy in 2023 - Quick Outline

Before we dive into the full details, he's a quick outline of the 5 best Polygon (MATIC) crypto alternatives to buy in 2023:

Fight Out -- Changing the way M2E works

C+ Charge – Rewarding EV drivers

RobotEra -- The next big P2E metaverse game

Fantom -- Another low-fee blockchain solution

Polkadot -- A solid multi-chain protocol

1. Fight Out -- Changing the Way M2E Works

Fight Out (FGHT) is a new Move-to-Earn crypto that’s completely changing the way the sector operates. Instead of just tracking the number of total steps users take in a day, Fight Out tracks all different fitness metrics. As people use the fitness and gym app, various metrics are tracked and then represented in a soulbound avatar. This gives users an easy visualization so they can see how well they’re progressing toward their fitness goals.

As they progress toward these goals, users of Fight Out are able to earn impressive rewards that they can cash in. They’re incentivized to not only re-invest in the platform but to stay on track with their fitness goals, which is why there’s such a bright outlook for the project.

Fight Out is currently in presale, but price increases happen every so often. So, act now before you miss out.

2. C+Charge -- Rewarding EV Drivers

C+Charge (CCHG) is a new robust P2P payment system for EV charging stations. People who use the $CCHG token to pay for EV charging will be able to earn impressive rewards – namely, carbon credits. These outstanding investment pieces to this point have been out of reach for most ordinary individuals, going instead to wealthy people and large corporations.

Now, EV drivers – the ones who are doing the most to reduce their carbon footprint – will be able to reap the amazing benefits of these credits. In addition, C+Charge is making the EV charging industry transparent by providing real-time availability and pricing of EV charging stations. This wasn’t present before now, which is much different than the typical gas stations.

All of this leads to a great use case for why C+Charge is likely to continue to grow in usage and, as a result, value in the coming months. It’s in Presale Stage 3, but that is ending in a little more than a day. So, act now before another price increase occurs.

3. RobotEra -- The Next Big P2E Metaverse Game

RobotEra (TARO) is a sandbox-like, planet-rebuilding metaverse that is looking to be one of the leaders in the space. One of the main reasons for this is that it’s involving users in everything that happens on the platform. Not only are users given the opportunity to weigh in on the future of the platform, they are given the power to create whatever they can imagine on the beautiful metaverse planet of Taro.

They’ll do this by becoming robot avatars, creating robot companions and collaborating with other users. They’ll create multiple NFT communities when they do so, all of which will be built around the $TARO token. This makes a great use case for why it’s going to soar in value.

RobotEra is currently in presale, but Stage 1 is ending soon. This makes now the best time to buy this new crypto project.

4. Fantom -- Another Low-Fee Blockchain Solution

Fantom (FTM) is another blockchain protocol that has low fees, though this one operates on layer-one. It’s compatible with the EVM, or Ethereum Virtual Machine, and has been attracting many new users.

While investors may have been pulling back on Fantom in recent months, the number in total value locked has continued to rise, which shows long-term potential in Fantom from an investment standpoint and why it’s a great Polygon alternative to buy in 2023.

5. Polkadot -- A Solid Multi-Chain Protocol

If you’re looking for a multi-chain protocol solution, then Polkadot (DOT) could be a good alternative for you. The goal of this crypto project is to facilitate transfer of assets and data across multiple different blockchains.

It’s been underperforming some other layer-one blockchain projects as a result of the fact that it didn’t have a functioning bridge over to Ethereum. But, that changed earlier this year, when the GLMR (the Polkadot Moonbeam) launched. This is showing true potential for big returns in the future.

Buy These Polygon Alternatives Before You Miss Out

These are five of the best Polygon crypto alternatives to buy in 2023. While MATIC has been performing quite well in recent months, there are signs that it’s not going to continue on the rapid pace that it has been.

As a result, it’s worth looking into some alternative investments that could provide much better returns. Those are led by Fight Out, RobotEra and C+Charge, all of which are currently in presale stages. So, act now before you miss out on the low price they currently offer.