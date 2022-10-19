4 Best Probiotic for IBS 2022 – Reviews & Buyer Guide

“The best probiotic for IBS introduces good bacteria to the gut and boosts the immune system and overall body functions. Here are our top 4 picks.”

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) is a digestive disorder characterized by symptoms such as bloating, gas and pain in your stomach, constipation, and diarrhea. While the best probiotic for IBS will manage these symptoms, you want to opt for the right supplement for your digestive tract.

Usually, containing IBS symptoms requires a dietary modification and a lifestyle change. But the best probiotic for IBS reduces these modifications as it contains beneficial bacteria called probiotics to alleviate IBS symptoms.

What Are The Best Probiotic for IBS? (Top 3)

The right supplement will increase probiotics bacteria in your tract sufficiently, reducing the effects IBS has on your system. Here are the best supplements to combat your IBS digestive disorder.

#1. Probiology Gut - Best Probiotic Overall

Probiology Gut+

Probiology Gut supplements are capsules you will consume to boost your probiotics to sufficient levels. Besides increasing the good bacteria in your tract called probiotics, this supplement also enriches your prebiotics.

The capsules are easy to swallow, allowing you to enhance your digestive health conveniently. Even more impressive, this supplement boasting the slogan 'probiotics made better' provides probiotics with an impressive 250 times survival rate; this can only mean one thing: you will have more gut health benefits!

Additionally, this supplement enriches your gut with prebiotics - plant fibers that serve as probiotics foods. As a result, your good bacteria will thrive to enhance your digestive health excellently.

You will take the capsules twice daily, one in the morning and another at night. You also want to consume the capsules for at least 3 months to reap the benefits of this supplement.

Benefits of Probiology Gut+ Supplement

Probiology Gut supplements balance your gut to promote a healthy digestive system. The supplements help you in the following ways:

· It Reduces Bloating and Improves Weight Management

Probiology Gut + supplements reduce unhealthy appetite naturally. With your appetite declining, you will reduce consuming junk foods often rich in fats; that means fewer fats in your diet.

As a result, your stomach will not bloat. At the same time, your digestive system will rid the body of excess fats already in your body through bowel movements. Additionally, this supplement increases Angiopoietin-like 4 (Angptl4), a protein that decreases body fat. Therefore, the results are feeling lighter and slimmer.

· Reduced Stress Level

First, your gut produces about 95% of your body's serotonin. But this impressive secretion relies on your overall gut health and wellness. If your gut has fewer probiotics, it secretes serotonin below normal, thus increasing stress.

Probiology Gut + supplement boosts your gut health, allowing your gut to secrete enough serotonin, which then regulates your mood and, most importantly, stress levels. Also, this supplement contains essential proteins that stimulate a pleasant mood while combating stress.

· Improved Skin Health

The good bacteria in your gut also promote external health, specifically your skin health. The Probiology Gut + supply your gut with good bacteria to help combat acne, rosacea, eczema, and other skin issues.

At the same time, this supplement prevents various skin issues like inflammation due to allergy, skin hypersensitivity, and atopic dermatitis. It also prevents and treats skin hypersensitivity and UV damage while protecting wounds. Therefore, consuming this supplement will improve your skin health.

· Improved Bowel Movements

This supplement contains four bacterial strains that break food particles into easily digestible sizes. And this makes digestion easier and calmer. As a result, you will not have IBS symptoms such as excess gas, bloating, or stomach upsets.

Also, the probiotics in this supplement prevent constipation. Since this supplement eliminates the symptoms of IBS – stomach upset, bloating, and constipation – it improves your bowel movements.

· It Boosts Your Energy

This supplement works in two ways to boost your energy level. First, it improves food digestion, allowing your body to extract more nutrients and water from food substances. And more nutrients result in more energy.

Second, this supplement contains trillions of good bacteria positively influencing your brain chemistry. Your cognitive functions will improve, and so will your mood!

· It Boosts Your Immunity

Probiology Gut + supplements balance your gut microbiome, positively impacting your immune response. Regulated probiotics ensure your immune system stays healthy for a better response if bad bacteria attack your health.

Ingredients of Probiology Gut+

This supplement has some beneficial ingredients:

Lactobacillus Acidophilus – This probiotic boosts the breakdown of lactose and other sugars into lactic acid for use in glucose production. Therefore, Probiology Gut+ treats chronic fatigue syndrome and yeast infections.

Bifidobacterium Lactis – this probiotic helps control hunger. But more importantly, it breaks down fiber for your body to absorb quickly. When this y-shaped bacteria in your intestines breaks complex carbs, it produces short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), essential for improving gut health.

Lactobacillus Plantarum – this ingredient stimulates the probiotics in your digestive tract to fight off bacteria known to cause diseases. Also, the ingredient allows your body to produce vitamins; it boosts your immunity and fights harmful bacteria.

Lactobacillus Paracasei – this ingredient improves your mood and combats stress. It also prevents bloating, allergies, and stomach pain. Therefore, it helps reduce constipation and bolsters your immunity.

MAKtrek Marine Polysaccharide Complex – this ingredient prevents inflammation, allergies, tumors, and obesity. Also, the ingredient combats diabetes and viruses and acts as an effective anticoagulant.

Fructooligosaccharide – this ingredient sweetens the supplements. It doesn’t spike your blood sugar and has low-calorie content.

Pros

It eases digestion

It eliminates bloating

Improved bowel movement

It boosts immunity

It nourishes your skin

It helps in weight management

Cons

Unavailable on unofficial websites

#2. Biotics 8 Probiotic – the Best Probiotic for Prostrate

Biotics 8 Probiotic

Biotics 8 supplements are probiotics designed for men 50 years or older. The probiotic supplements replenish the good bacteria in your gut, thus preventing gut-related disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Biotics 8 is a good supplement for men because it reduces tension in your prostate glands. The supplement also contains 20 billion bacteria from 10 strains to help you combat being overweight.

The supplement contains all-natural ingredients to boost your intestinal health. Therefore, you will reap the benefits with zero risks.

Biotics 8 Benefits

Biotics 8 supplement has the following benefits:

· The Supplement Improves Your Digestion

This supplement contains natural ingredients that enhance food digestion. Consequently, your body will break down fats, proteins, and sugar to produce energy. The supplement boosts your energy level as it improves food digestion.

Also, improved digestion relieves bloating and gas. The supplement also relieves ulcerative colitis, allowing you to live healthier.

· It Bolsters Your Immunity

Biotics 8 supplements the probiotics in your digestive tract, thus increasing the wanted bacteria to a sufficient level. What's more, gut microbes destroy unwanted microbes that could cause diseases in your digestive system.

Since this supplement fight bad microbes, it helps your immune system fight off diseases, thus bolstering your immunity. Specifically, this supplement fights inflammatory bowel disease.

· It Soothes Inflammation

The supplement contains L-theanine, an ingredient that boosts your immunity to fight off harmful microbes on your stomach walls. The ingredient allows your body to eliminate bacteria and viruses that usually cause inflammation.

· The Supplement Promotes Healthy Prostate

Besides promoting a healthy digestive system, Biotics 8 also supplements probiotics in the prostate to enhance the health of your prostate glands. As a result, your prostate glands will function optimally.

The supplement restores the testosterone hormones and reduces estrogen hormone production. Additionally, the supplement promotes metabolic processes to regulate your mood and initiate weight loss.

· It Improves Sleep Quality and Fertility

Another benefit of this supplement is it increases serotonin secretion. It raises serotonin to a sufficient level. But sufficient serotonin results in improved sleep quality. Also, it improves your sex drive and regulates your mood.

· The Supplement Helps You Lose Weight

The supplement contains added prebiotics from chicory roots. This ingredient cuts your appetite. But more significantly, this ingredient speeds the metabolism to increase fat loss. And that's how it helps you lose weight.

· Increased Muscle Growth

The Lactobacillus Plantarum strain contained in this supplement stimulates your muscles to grow. As a result, it boosts your endurance and energy to significant levels.

Ingredients of Biotics 8

This supplement contains 10 strains of probiotics to help you reap various benefits, as discussed above. But this supplement contains the ingredients below to achieve incredible results:

Alpha GPC – This ingredient enhances your memory to improve learning. At the same time, it stimulates the production of growth hormones. Therefore, it could combat dementia and Alzheimer's symptoms.

Huperzia Serrata – It boosts acetylcholine secretion resulting in improved neurotransmitters' health. This ingredient also protects your nerve cells to improve your memory. Even better, healthy neurotransmitters improve your cognitive performance!

Lutemax 2020 – This is an ingredient exclusive to this supplement. It helps reinforce your retina's outermost layers, allowing your eyes to withstand the effects of blue light. Additionally, it enhances cognitive functions.

Bacopa Monnieri extract – This ingredient contains tissue inflammation resulting from heart diseases, diabetes, and renal health complications. It also clears your metal functions to improve your concentration.

You also benefit from reduced stress and anxiety while lowering your blood pressure. Besides, it bolsters your digestive health!

L-Tyrosine – This ingredient helps your body produce enough thyroid hormones and proteins. It also promotes melanin production and raises mental alertness.

Cat's claw – The ingredient bolsters your immune system. The improved immunity then eases the stomach and joint pain. Also, the ingredient alleviates rheumatoid arthritis symptoms. Moreover, it enhances digestion, meaning it reduces bloating.

Oat straw extract – Besides reducing tissue inflammation, this ingredient improves blood flow. The consequence of this is enhanced heart health. Your cognitive functions will also improve. Your focus will also improve, and so will your attention and memory.

L-Theanine – This ingredient relaxes you and improves your sleep quality. for an ingredient found in green and black tea, this ingredient works great to improve your mental focus.

Vitamin B1 – This supplement contains Thiamin hydrochloride, a vitamin B1 chemical form. This vitamin keeps your muscles, heart, lungs, and neurological system healthy.

Vitamin B7 – It bolsters your nervous system.

Pros

Increased digestion efficiency

It improves your mental focus

Excellent muscle growth

It boosts testosterone

It promotes weight loss

It bolsters your immunity

Cons

It’s for male users

1MD Platinum Plus

1MD Platinum Plus is another popular probiotic that helps ease the symptom responses of irritable bowel syndrome. It packs probiotic strains that sufficiently make up for the deficiency of good gut microbiota in our daily diet.

The typical human digestive system houses over 500 bacterial strains. 85% of these are beneficial bacteria that play a huge role in suppressing IBS-related symptoms.

Overall, IBS patients who use probiotics for IBS, such as 1MD, enhance their bowel health to ease their symptoms.

1MD Platinum Plus Benefits

Like the other probiotics on this list that suppress gastrointestinal symptoms for IBS patients, 1MD has its benefits. The most beneficial traits of this probiotic supplement are:

· It helps to regulate good gut bacteria

1MD, like other probiotic strains, introduces essential gut bacteria that help in treating IBS and promote normal bowel movements.

· Regulates Bowel movement

One of the symptoms that keeps patients with IBS up at night is irregular stool frequency. By introducing healthy gut microbiota, 1MD improves the guts' ability to regulate antibiotic-associated diarrhea and other irritable bowel syndrome symptoms.

Improves Mood and Reduces Stress

Patients with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) go through a spectrum of moods, especially when they have flare-ups.

However, taking probiotics for IBS introduces bacteria strains such as lactobacillus plantarum and bifidobacterium species - research shows that these two have mental health benefits that include improving:

Depression

Anxiety

Autism spectrum disorder

Cognitive abilities

OCD

Boosts the Immune system

Treating irritable bowel syndrome symptoms isn't only about introducing good probiotic strains to the stomach. It's also about introducing probiotic bacteria that prevent small intestinal bacterial overgrowth.

1MD probiotics help boost your immune system by preventing the proliferation of harmful bacteria. The probiotic supplement also helps fortify the intestinal cells.

Product Ingredients

1MD platinum plus prevents the growth of harmful bacteria by introducing multi-strain probiotics from the following ingredients:

Lactobacillus Acidophilus - An essential bacteria, lactobacillus acidophilus is predominantly found in the intestine. The bacteria makes digestive enzymes and is known to reduce overall IBS symptoms.

However, it only works best when combined with antibiotics. Still, it's highly effective at treating symptoms of:

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)

Inflammatory bowel disease

Chronic constipation

Lactose intolerance

Nutraflora Prebiotic - Even the bacteria in your stomach need nourishment. In the 1MD package, probiotics come with a dose of prebiotics - food for the bacteria.

Providing probiotic strains with something to feed on ensures they're healthy and active by the time you ingest the supplement.

Bifidobacterium Lactis - Probiotics are a common component of multiple food products. While there are multi-strain probiotics, this is one of the most common.

According to research, the benefits of this ingredient include:

Enhancing the immune system

Fighting tumors

Improving digestion

Improve bowel movement

Reduce the side effect of antibiotics

Bifidobacterium Bifidum - A resident of the colon and small intestine, this component of the dietary supplement introduces gut microbiota that prevents IBS symptoms such as chronic diarrhea.

Bifidobacterium Longum - This probiotic bacteria is typically found along the gastrointestinal tract and is an essential component for preventing a gastrointestinal disorder.

Besides boosting your immunity and reducing specific IBS symptoms, it also treats intestinal inflammation. There are also claims, though unconfirmed, that it inhibits cytokine production, thus improving liver and skin health while lowering cholesterol.

Pros

Made of broad-spectrum ingredients that prevent bacterial overgrowth

Made of all-natural ingredients that reduce severe IBS symptoms

Made from non-GMO ingredients that curb gastrointestinal disorders

An uncomplicated dosage that effectively alleviates symptoms of IBS

Cons

It costs more than most competitors

It may have side effects and cause allergic reactions

It might introduce too much intestinal microflora into the guts of non-IBS sufferers

#4. Probiotic 40 Billion

Probiotic 40 Billion

Most of us grow up thinking bacteria is the same as germs. While there are harmful bacteria, there are also beneficial ones that are essential for treating IBS.

We can get most of these beneficial bacteria by taking probiotics for IBS, but the foods with these bacteria might not be palatable or available in many places.

Probiotic supplements such as Probiotic 40 Billion help by formulating the most essential probiotic group into an easily palatable supplement that introduces a helpful gut microbiome.

Benefits of Probiotic 40 Billion

The benefits of a probiotic mixture such as Probiotic 40 Billion include:

· Supporting Healthy skin and digestive function

Taking probiotics for IBS not only supports digestion but also helps nourish and improve the skin as other bodily functions thrive. Some probiotic supplements improve digestion and the skin by producing essential vitamins and neurotransmitters.

· Replenishing good bacteria

While the gut needs good bacteria, it doesn't always get a sufficient supply from a diet devoid of supplements. Taking probiotic brands such as 40 billion helps replenish good gut microbiota and alleviate symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome.

· Regulates the balance of bacteria in the gut

Most gastrointestinal diseases and autoimmune diseases, such as irritable bowel syndrome, are caused by a lack of balance in one aspect or another.

Introducing good bacteria to the gut means the body can function better, fight off diseases, and reduce the symptoms of specific disorders.

Product Ingredients

40 Billion probiotic supplements have the following main ingredients that make them one of the best probiotics in the industry.

Lactobacillus Plantarum - you can find this probiotic species in foods such as kimchi, sourdough, and brined olives. Among its beneficial effects include supporting intestinal walls and acting as an antioxidant.

Lactobacillus Paracasei - a lactic acid bacteria used to ferment dairy products, it helps balance the bacteria in the gut. It's mainly found in foods such as yogurt and cheese.

Bifidobacterium Lactis - its biggest benefit is boosting the immune system of people with an active lifestyle.

Lactobacillus Acidophilus - It produces lactic acid, which inhibits the growth of harmful live bacteria in the small and large intestine. You can find it in foods such as chees, yogurt, and sauerkraut.

Pros

It supports the immune system and healthy digestive function

It supports healthy skin and prevents urinary tract infections

Regulates live bacteria in the gut

Tops up good bacteria in the gastrointestinal tract

Cons

Unsuitable for pregnant women

Only available on the official website

No free samples are available

Buyer Guide

Probiotics are dietary supplements you'll introduce to your body to control your gut microbiome. So, how do you ensure you choose the best probiotic for IBS patients?

Here are some factors to consider if you want clinically proven products that won't make your IBS worse.

Probiotic strain

The more strains a formulation has, the better it will be for your gut. The best strains include:

Saccharomyces boulardii

Bifidobacterium longum

Lactobacillus plantarum

Lactobacillus acidophilus

Lactobacillus reuteri

Potency

CFU or colony forming units is the metric used to measure the number of good bacteria in a supplement. Your medical condition will determine whether you need a lower or higher number. However, you should only buy products with 10 to 25 billion CFU.

Quality of the supplement

Typically, the quality of the supplement will be determined by factors including:

CFU - A higher CFU is often higher, but it's also essential to ensure they can survive the length of the supplements' shelf life.

Coating - enteric-coated supplements can withstand stomach acid, which protects the CFU until it reaches the intestines at maximum efficiency

Prebiotics - the best probiotics for IBS patients, come with prebiotics to keep them nourished until they're consumed.

FAQs

Can a probiotic supplement treat IBS?

Regardless of the probiotic strain of supplements you take, it won't wholly treat IBS symptoms. However, the best probiotics for patients with IBS improve the health of the digestive tract, which reduces other IBS symptoms,

How often should I take probiotics?

You need a daily probiotic supplement dose as different probiotics get passed through and out of your body daily. So, you need to keep taking probiotics to supplement your gastrointestinal bacteria.

Can you overdose on probiotics?

No. In fact, doctors recommend that you take probiotics regularly to regulate gut motility and the pathogenic bacteria in your tummy.

How long does it take to start noticing results?

Typically, you'll start noticing significant improvements in your health after taking these dietary supplements for approximately 3 months.

Conclusion

Plenty of probiotic supplements spot ingredients subjected to many clinical trials. However, few have ingredients and a formulation that comes close to Probiology Gut , which is our best choice.

Probiology Gut+, while boosting the probiotic strain in your gut, also improves overall mental, physical and auto-immune wellness.

If you're looking for the best probiotic for IBS, we recommend Probiology Gut+.

