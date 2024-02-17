The current 1xBet promo code in Bangladesh is BD1VIP.
By using the code, Bangladeshi users can claim the exclusive welcome bonus of a 100% matched deposit up to 15,600 BDT. You can also opt for the casino welcome bonus of 100% up to 195,000 BDT and 150 free spins.
1xBet Promo Code Offers in Bangladesh
1xBet Bangladesh has some very competitive sign up offers for new customers from Bangladesh. This includes interesting matched deposit bonuses for the online sportsbook and casino products.
Specifically, new players can get a 100% matched bonus of up to 15,600 BDT to use on the expansive sports betting markets. There is also a casino welcome package that matches your first deposit 100% up to 195,000 BDT and 150 free spins to use on selected slot games.
How to Use the 1xBet Promo Code in Bangladesh
There are a couple of steps you need to follow to ensure you use the 1xBet promo code properly:
Visit 1xBet website: Go to the official 1xBet website.
Click "Registration": Find and click on the "Registration" button.
Choose method: Select your preferred registration method (phone, email, etc.).
Enter promo code: Use the promo code "BD1VIP" during registration.
Fill out form: Complete the registration form with accurate information.
Agree to terms: Read and agree to the terms and conditions.
Verify account: Complete any necessary verification steps.
Make deposit: Deposit funds into your account using your preferred payment method.
Start betting: Once your account is funded, you can start betting on sports or playing casino games.
The registration process only takes a few minutes from the start to complete your new account setup.
How to Use the Promo Code on the 1xBet App
The 1xBet app provides a complete betting experience while on the move. You can download it from the 1xBet Bangladesh website to bet on your mobile or tablet device. The iOS app is available from the Apple App Store, while the Android .apk file can be easily downloaded from the 1xBet site.
When registering your account on the 1xBet mobile app, enter the 1xBet bonus code BD1VIP precisely as detailed in the above section. Then you will be able to claim the exclusive new customer welcome bonus offers. Whether registering directly on the 1xBet site or through the mobile apps, you qualify for sports and casino bonuses.
1xBet Bangladesh Sports Welcome Bonus
The 1xBet sportsbook offers new local players signing up with the 1xBet official promo code Bangladesh BD1VIP a very competitive 100% Matched Deposit Bonus. When you make your first deposit, 1xBet will match 100% up to 15,600 BDT in bonus funds after meeting all the requirements.
If you deposit 5000 BDT, for example, you can get another 5000 BDT in bonuses to bet with. This sports bonus makes it well worth signing up to 1xBet as a new customer from Bangladesh.
Sports Welcome Bonus Terms & Conditions
After using the promo code when signing up, make a minimum of 120 BDT for the first deposit to qualify for the Deposit Bonus. This will instantly double your account balance up to an extra 15,600 BDT, which can be used to bet on the broad sports markets 1xBet provides.
To unlock the bonus funds for withdrawals, a 5x wagering requirement must be met first. This means placing bets to five times the amount of your bonus. For example, suppose you deposit 5000 BDT and receive another 5000 BDT in bonus funds. In that case, you must place bets totalling 25,000 BDT before making a withdrawal request.
Bets placed to meet wagering must be 5-fold or higher accumulator bets, with at least three selections in each acca. A minimum odds requirement of 1.40 applies to each choice. The good news is there is no time limit to meet wagering, so take your time working through this reasonable requirement.
1xBet Bangladesh Casino Welcome Bonus
New Bangladeshi players can also take advantage of 1xBet's casino welcome offer with the promo code BD1VIP. This includes an extremely competitive 100% deposit match bonus of up to 195,000 BDT for doubling your account balance on the first deposit and 150 free spins. This casino package delivers value with competitive seven-day wagering requirements of 35x.
Casino Welcome Bonus Terms & Conditions
The minimum deposit to claim this casino bonus is 1,150 BDT. You then have seven days to meet the wagering requirement: bet your deposit + bonus amount х35 times over. If you deposit 2,000 BDT and receive a 2,000 BDT bonus, you must wager 70,000 BDT before withdrawing.
While working through wagering, you can only place bets worth 575 BDT or less per spin/hand. Once complete, any winnings derived from the bonus funds are yours to withdraw or keep playing with.
Pros of Using the 1xBet Promo Code in Bangladesh
There are a number of pros with using the 1xBet promo code for Bangladeshi users, such as the low minimum deposit, favourable wagering requirements amongst others. We will delve into this just below.
Low Minimum Deposit
The minimum deposit required to claim the sports welcome offer is just 120 BDT, making it very accessible. Comprehensive payment options like bKash, Nagad, local bank transfers, or credit/debit cards can be used.
For the 1xBet casino, you can claim a matched deposit bonus of up to 195,000 BDT by depositing only 1,150 BDT when first signing up. This small minimum first deposit makes it very worthwhile to claim when you see the size of bonus funds up for grabs.
Favourable Wagering Requirements
The sportsbook's 5x play-through requirement is very reasonable compared to competitors. Place 5-fold+ accumulator bets equal to your deposit + bonus x5. With no expiration, take your time to work through this comfortably.
The 35x casino wagering is the industry standard, allowing you seven days to play slot games, table games, and more until you hit the requirement.
Bonus Amount in BDT
It's always preferential to be able to deposit in your local currency. 1xBet Bangladesh allows this by accepting BDT payments. The 100% sports bonus of up to 15,600 BDT is paid in BDT rather than being converted. You can conveniently manage your bankroll and bonuses without worrying about exchange rates.
Additional 1xBet Bangladesh Promotions
On top of the new user offers for local players, extra promos are always running for existing members. Let's quickly examine some of the additional rewards loyal players can gain.
Accumulator Battle
You can potentially bag yourself a share of the monthly prize pool by placing accumulator bets with 5 or more legs; the more selections, the higher your share. Win even more if you top the Accumulator Battle leaderboard for the month.
No Risk Bet
1xBet provides insurance on accumulators with their No Risk Bet promotion. If just one leg of your 5+ fold combo bet loses, receive your stake back as a free bet refund.
Lucky Day
As the name suggests, each day, 1xBet players have the chance to try this promo. Opt in, then cross your fingers to randomly receive free bets, bonuses, or a share of the cash prize pool handed out daily.
TVBET Jackpot
For fans of the fast-paced virtual sports games by TVBET, stake 20 BDT or currency equivalent to receive one raffle ticket. Then, watch the jackpot prize pool increase with each ticket bought before some lucky player eventually cracks the right code to win.
TVBET Accumulator
Like the Jackpot above, place an accumulator bet containing only TVBET virtual football and horse racing markets to earn raffle tickets to the daily draw. Win instant cash prizes while you wait for your bet payout, too.
Lucky Friday
Look forward to Fridays with 1xBet when plenty of hot reloads, free bets and other special one-day promotions are unleashed for players.
x2 Wednesday Promotion
Start the working week winding down knowing Wednesday's odds on selected leagues and matches will be doubled – a punt with longer odds but no extra risk means potentially solid value.
Cricket Free Bet
One for the fans of bat and ball. Opt-in, then place five single bets on cricket markets with a minimum 500 BDT total stake to grab a 100 BDT free bet to use on upcoming cricket action.
1xBet Sports Markets
Cricket undoubtedly rules supreme in Bangladesh when it comes to sports betting interests. 1xBet fully recognises this by offering extensive cricket betting coverage whether you enjoy domestic, international or niche tournament action.
All Test series, ODI, and T20 clashes featuring Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Australia, England, and South Africa can be bet on. Match odds, totals, props like highest opening partnership, man of the match winners, coin toss, and more features for any vital series or tournament. 1xBet provides way more betting options than just standard match betting.
Tournament-wise, you'll find outright future odds on all the biggest events like the ICC World Cup, the Asia Cup, the T20 World Cup, IPL, BPL, Big Bash, and many more.
Beyond cricket, football, tennis, and basketball are the most extensive sports covered. Hundreds of daily markets are offered to span leagues and tournaments worldwide, including Asian football, NBA, ATP events, Grand Slams, domestic basketball, and football leagues on every continent.
1xBet Casino Games
The 1xBet casino provides a vast selection of top-quality games from leading developers. Players will find hundreds of the latest feature-packed video slots with all themes and bonus features covered. Table game enthusiasts are well catered to with multiple blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and poker variants.
Evolution Gaming powers an outstanding live dealer experience for that authentic casino atmosphere. Jackpot hunters can encounter progressive prizes from specific slot machines. Whatever your casino gaming taste, 1xBet has you covered for endless entertainment.
1xBet Deposit Methods Bangladesh
1xBet conveniently accepts the most popular local Bangladesh payment methods, making transactions much easier. Some of the main cashier options are:
bKash
Nagad
e-Wallets
Credit Cards
1xBet Withdrawals Bangladesh
When it comes to getting paid out from your betting account, speed and reliability stand paramount. Thankfully, 1xBet offers local favourites bKash and Nagad, which achieve both criteria. eWallet withdrawals are nearly instant, completing under 1 hour in most cases, sometimes as fast as 15 minutes. The minimum withdrawal follows in the region of 50 BDT.
1xBet Promo Code BD Review
In closing, the 1xBet Bangladesh welcome offer using promo code BD1VIP provides incredibly competitive matched deposit bonuses across sports and casino products totalling up to 15,600 BDT. While wagering conditions apply, these are achievable for most. Long-term rewards also come via ongoing promotions like tournaments and cashback deals.
In the table below we have summarized the pros and cons of using the 1xBet promo code for Bangladeshi users.
Pros
Cons
Low minimum deposit of 120 BDT for sportsbook offer and 1150 BDT for casino offer.
Limited time to meet wagering requirements especially for the casino bonus.
Favorable wagering requirements: 5x turnover for sportsbook and 35x playthrough for casino bonus.
Some promotional offers are subject to specific terms and conditions.
Bonus amounts are provided in Bangladeshi Taka (BDT) eliminating the need for currency conversion.
Not all payment methods may be available for withdrawals.
Wide range of payment methods accepted including bKash and Nagad.
Availability of certain promotions may vary over time.
Extensive sports coverage particularly in cricket with various betting options available.
Diverse selection of casino games from top developers along with live dealer options.
Mobile app available for convenient betting on the go.
Ongoing promotions for existing users offering additional rewards and benefits.
We would without a doubt recommend using the 1xBet promo code when signing up for 1xBet.
1xBet Promo Code Bangladesh FAQ
What is the promo code for 1xBet in Bangladesh?
1xBet promo code Bangladesh is BD1VIP.
What is the minimum deposit for the 1xBet welcome bonus?
120 BDT to activate the sportsbook offer. 1,150 BDT for the casino package.
What are the 1xBet welcome bonus wagering requirements?
Complete 5x turnover of the deposit and bonus amounts placed in 5+ leg accumulator bets to unlock sports bonus. For the casino offer, you need to meet 35x play through within seven days on slot games primarily.
Is 1xBet legal in Bangladesh?
Yes. 1xBet operates legally under international gambling license provisions. Bangladesh residents can sign up and use all real-money gaming services in a regulated, safe environment.
