How to Use the Promo Code on the 1xBet App

The 1xBet app provides a complete betting experience while on the move. You can download it from the 1xBet Bangladesh website to bet on your mobile or tablet device. The iOS app is available from the Apple App Store, while the Android .apk file can be easily downloaded from the 1xBet site.

When registering your account on the 1xBet mobile app, enter the 1xBet bonus code BD1VIP precisely as detailed in the above section. Then you will be able to claim the exclusive new customer welcome bonus offers. Whether registering directly on the 1xBet site or through the mobile apps, you qualify for sports and casino bonuses.

1xBet Bangladesh Sports Welcome Bonus

The 1xBet sportsbook offers new local players signing up with the 1xBet official promo code Bangladesh BD1VIP a very competitive 100% Matched Deposit Bonus. When you make your first deposit, 1xBet will match 100% up to 15,600 BDT in bonus funds after meeting all the requirements.

If you deposit 5000 BDT, for example, you can get another 5000 BDT in bonuses to bet with. This sports bonus makes it well worth signing up to 1xBet as a new customer from Bangladesh.

Sports Welcome Bonus Terms & Conditions

After using the promo code when signing up, make a minimum of 120 BDT for the first deposit to qualify for the Deposit Bonus. This will instantly double your account balance up to an extra 15,600 BDT, which can be used to bet on the broad sports markets 1xBet provides.

To unlock the bonus funds for withdrawals, a 5x wagering requirement must be met first. This means placing bets to five times the amount of your bonus. For example, suppose you deposit 5000 BDT and receive another 5000 BDT in bonus funds. In that case, you must place bets totalling 25,000 BDT before making a withdrawal request.

Bets placed to meet wagering must be 5-fold or higher accumulator bets, with at least three selections in each acca. A minimum odds requirement of 1.40 applies to each choice. The good news is there is no time limit to meet wagering, so take your time working through this reasonable requirement.

1xBet Bangladesh Casino Welcome Bonus

New Bangladeshi players can also take advantage of 1xBet's casino welcome offer with the promo code BD1VIP. This includes an extremely competitive 100% deposit match bonus of up to 195,000 BDT for doubling your account balance on the first deposit and 150 free spins. This casino package delivers value with competitive seven-day wagering requirements of 35x.

Casino Welcome Bonus Terms & Conditions

The minimum deposit to claim this casino bonus is 1,150 BDT. You then have seven days to meet the wagering requirement: bet your deposit + bonus amount х35 times over. If you deposit 2,000 BDT and receive a 2,000 BDT bonus, you must wager 70,000 BDT before withdrawing.

While working through wagering, you can only place bets worth 575 BDT or less per spin/hand. Once complete, any winnings derived from the bonus funds are yours to withdraw or keep playing with.

Pros of Using the 1xBet Promo Code in Bangladesh

There are a number of pros with using the 1xBet promo code for Bangladeshi users, such as the low minimum deposit, favourable wagering requirements amongst others. We will delve into this just below.

Low Minimum Deposit

The minimum deposit required to claim the sports welcome offer is just 120 BDT, making it very accessible. Comprehensive payment options like bKash, Nagad, local bank transfers, or credit/debit cards can be used.

For the 1xBet casino, you can claim a matched deposit bonus of up to 195,000 BDT by depositing only 1,150 BDT when first signing up. This small minimum first deposit makes it very worthwhile to claim when you see the size of bonus funds up for grabs.

Favourable Wagering Requirements

The sportsbook's 5x play-through requirement is very reasonable compared to competitors. Place 5-fold+ accumulator bets equal to your deposit + bonus x5. With no expiration, take your time to work through this comfortably.

The 35x casino wagering is the industry standard, allowing you seven days to play slot games, table games, and more until you hit the requirement.

Bonus Amount in BDT

It's always preferential to be able to deposit in your local currency. 1xBet Bangladesh allows this by accepting BDT payments. The 100% sports bonus of up to 15,600 BDT is paid in BDT rather than being converted. You can conveniently manage your bankroll and bonuses without worrying about exchange rates.

Additional 1xBet Bangladesh Promotions

On top of the new user offers for local players, extra promos are always running for existing members. Let's quickly examine some of the additional rewards loyal players can gain.

Accumulator Battle

You can potentially bag yourself a share of the monthly prize pool by placing accumulator bets with 5 or more legs; the more selections, the higher your share. Win even more if you top the Accumulator Battle leaderboard for the month.

No Risk Bet

1xBet provides insurance on accumulators with their No Risk Bet promotion. If just one leg of your 5+ fold combo bet loses, receive your stake back as a free bet refund.

Lucky Day

As the name suggests, each day, 1xBet players have the chance to try this promo. Opt in, then cross your fingers to randomly receive free bets, bonuses, or a share of the cash prize pool handed out daily.

TVBET Jackpot

For fans of the fast-paced virtual sports games by TVBET, stake 20 BDT or currency equivalent to receive one raffle ticket. Then, watch the jackpot prize pool increase with each ticket bought before some lucky player eventually cracks the right code to win.

TVBET Accumulator

Like the Jackpot above, place an accumulator bet containing only TVBET virtual football and horse racing markets to earn raffle tickets to the daily draw. Win instant cash prizes while you wait for your bet payout, too.

Lucky Friday

Look forward to Fridays with 1xBet when plenty of hot reloads, free bets and other special one-day promotions are unleashed for players.

x2 Wednesday Promotion

Start the working week winding down knowing Wednesday's odds on selected leagues and matches will be doubled – a punt with longer odds but no extra risk means potentially solid value.

Cricket Free Bet

One for the fans of bat and ball. Opt-in, then place five single bets on cricket markets with a minimum 500 BDT total stake to grab a 100 BDT free bet to use on upcoming cricket action.

1xBet Sports Markets

Cricket undoubtedly rules supreme in Bangladesh when it comes to sports betting interests. 1xBet fully recognises this by offering extensive cricket betting coverage whether you enjoy domestic, international or niche tournament action.

All Test series, ODI, and T20 clashes featuring Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Australia, England, and South Africa can be bet on. Match odds, totals, props like highest opening partnership, man of the match winners, coin toss, and more features for any vital series or tournament. 1xBet provides way more betting options than just standard match betting.

Tournament-wise, you'll find outright future odds on all the biggest events like the ICC World Cup, the Asia Cup, the T20 World Cup, IPL, BPL, Big Bash, and many more.

Beyond cricket, football, tennis, and basketball are the most extensive sports covered. Hundreds of daily markets are offered to span leagues and tournaments worldwide, including Asian football, NBA, ATP events, Grand Slams, domestic basketball, and football leagues on every continent.

1xBet Casino Games

The 1xBet casino provides a vast selection of top-quality games from leading developers. Players will find hundreds of the latest feature-packed video slots with all themes and bonus features covered. Table game enthusiasts are well catered to with multiple blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and poker variants.

Evolution Gaming powers an outstanding live dealer experience for that authentic casino atmosphere. Jackpot hunters can encounter progressive prizes from specific slot machines. Whatever your casino gaming taste, 1xBet has you covered for endless entertainment.

1xBet Deposit Methods Bangladesh

1xBet conveniently accepts the most popular local Bangladesh payment methods, making transactions much easier. Some of the main cashier options are:

bKash

Nagad

e-Wallets

Credit Cards

1xBet Withdrawals Bangladesh

When it comes to getting paid out from your betting account, speed and reliability stand paramount. Thankfully, 1xBet offers local favourites bKash and Nagad, which achieve both criteria. eWallet withdrawals are nearly instant, completing under 1 hour in most cases, sometimes as fast as 15 minutes. The minimum withdrawal follows in the region of 50 BDT.

1xBet Promo Code BD Review

In closing, the 1xBet Bangladesh welcome offer using promo code BD1VIP provides incredibly competitive matched deposit bonuses across sports and casino products totalling up to 15,600 BDT. While wagering conditions apply, these are achievable for most. Long-term rewards also come via ongoing promotions like tournaments and cashback deals.

In the table below we have summarized the pros and cons of using the 1xBet promo code for Bangladeshi users.