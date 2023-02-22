In 2021 Americans drank more than 3 liters of sports drinks. By 2028 it’s estimated that the sports drink industry will be worth more than $36 billion. If you’re looking to add a sports drink to your daily routine these are the best sports drinks to consider.

16 best sports drinks

Elm & Rye Electrolyte Drink Mix

Elm & Rye Electrolyte Drink Mix is the perfect sports drink to help you stay hydrated during activity. Blended with all-natural ingredients and crafted with electrolytes, these drink mixes deliver both flavor and refreshment in one convenient packet. No matter how hard or long you are working out, Elm & Rye can help you stay fueled! Plus, it requires no added sugar which means fewer calories and a healthier sports drink option for your body. Don't let fatigue set in; make sure to pick up the original sports drink: Elm & Rye Electrolyte Drink Mix!

BODYARMOR Sports Drink

BODYARMOR Sports Drink

BODYARMOR Sports Drink provides a scientifically-developed sports drink to keep you hydrated and active during sports activities. It's formulated with coconut water, vitamins, natural flavors, and potassium-packed electrolytes to give your body the nutrients it needs for extended performance. Not only does it provide essential electrolytes to help you stay hydrated, but manages dehydrating sports drink calories better than standard sports drinks do. With delicious fruit flavors and no artificial colors, sweeteners, or preservatives, it's an ideal sports drink for anyone looking to stay at their peak during any physical activity.

365 by Whole Foods Market, Sports Drink

365 by Whole Foods Market

If you're looking for a sports drink that can help you power your workouts, 365 by Whole Foods Market sports drink is worth trying out! With its balanced combination of sodium, electrolytes, and sugar, it helps maintain an optimal level of hydration while replenishing your body with the energy it needs. Plus, with its light and refreshing flavor, it's a delicious way to keep yourself extra-hydrated during all types of sports and physical activities! The next time you need an easy and refreshing thirst quencher, try out 365 by Whole Foods Market sports drink; you won't regret it!

BODYARMOR LYTE Sports Drink

BODYARMOR LYTE Sports Drink

For an enjoyable sports drink that will keep you hydrated, BODYARMOR LYTE Sports Drink has everything that you're looking for. It's low in sodium and sugar and made with natural flavors and colors plus Coconut Water and Electrolytes for optimal hydration. With ingredients like potassium citrate, sea salt, magnesium chloride, and calcium chloride, your body is sure to stay revitalized during any sporting activity. Developed by athletes for athletes, it's perfect for anyone who really wants to push their sports performance. So when you need something to fuel your next sports event or workout session, BODYARMOR LYTE Sports Drink can help keep you energized - safely!

Gatorade Zero Sugar Thirst Quencher

Gatorade Zero Sugar

Are you an athlete looking for a sports drink that tastes great and is low in sugar? Look no further than Gatorade Zero Sugar Thirst Quencher! This sports drink contains electrolytes and provides a boost of energy to help you focus and get through your workouts. Unlike other sports drinks, Gatorade Zero Sugar is free from added sugar and calories, giving you all the benefits of hydration without worrying about the extra baggage. Ditch the sugary sports drinks and pick up a Gatorade Zero Sugar Thirst Quencher for your next sports session – your body will thank you later!

Gatorade G2 Thirst Quencher

Gatorade G2 Thirst Quencher

With Gatorade G2 Thirst Quencher, sports enthusiasts can be confident that their bodies will stay hydrated and refreshed during rigorous physical activity. With lower sugar levels than many sports drinks, this beverage provides athletes with the electrolytes they need to stay energized, without the extra unnecessary calories. Furthermore, Gatorade G2 Thirst Quencher has a unique balance of flavors to revitalize any sports fan’s taste buds while ensuring that they’re getting the necessary vitamins and minerals. All in all, it's a refreshing drink that athletes can easily rely on!

Gatorade Fit Electrolyte Beverage

Gatorade Fit

Gatorade Fit Electrolyte Beverage is a sports drink designed to replenish electrolytes lost during exercise. The sports drink contains 45% less sugar than traditional Gatorade sports drinks and is flavored lightly with lemon-lime to make hydration enjoyable. As just 8 ounces offer the recommended daily allowance of Vitamins B3, B6, and B12, Gatorade Fit provides an easy and flavorful way to replenish electrolytes while also getting essential nutrients. Perfect for athletes and active people alike, Gatorade Fit helps you stay hydrated without feeling weighed down by sugary sports drinks.

Prime Hydration Sports Drink

Prime Hydration Sports Drink

Prime Hydration sports drink is a great way to rehydrate quickly after sports. The sports drink specially tailors the ratio of electrolytes and carbohydrates for optimal hydration, making it ideal for athletes looking to stay hydrated and perform at their best sports levels. With four delicious flavors, this sports drink also provides a flavorful solution to keep you feeling replenished all day. Whether you are a professional athlete, college sports player, weekend warrior, or simply someone looking for an easy, convenient way to stay hydrated, Prime Hydration sports drink will get the job done with ease!

G Organic

G Organic

G Organic sports drink is the perfect way to stay energized during your active and busy days. Not only does it taste great, but it also contains no added sugar or preservatives. By providing an organic alternative to sports drinks filled with additives, G Organic is perfect for individuals looking to make a healthier choice while achieving the same energy and hydration benefits. Additionally, the natural flavorings provide a distinct, delicious taste that can't be found anywhere else. If you're looking for an all-natural sports drink that will help you stay at the top of your game, G Organic is the obvious choice.

NOOMA Organic Electrolyte Sports Drink

NOOMA Organic Electrolyte

Designed to give sports enthusiasts the sustainable hydration they need, NOOMA Organic Electrolyte Sports Drink comes in five delicious soft drink-alternative flavors. Packed with essential electrolytes, mineral salts, and prebiotics, NOOMA is a low-sugar sports drink that supports optimal performance and proper hydration without compromising on taste. Certified by USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified, it’s made from natural, healthy ingredients to provide a refreshing and well-deserved beverage solution for sports lovers without detracting from the experience.

NOOMA Organic Sport Energy Drink

NOOMA Organic

NOOMA Organic Sport Energy Drink is the perfect sports drink to stay hydrated while participating in sports or daily activities. Not only is it better for you than traditional sports drinks, but it also offers a great variety of electrolytes and natural flavors that are sure to make staying hydrated enjoyable. With its combination of real fruit juice and coconut water, NOOMA offers a refreshingly natural sports drink that delivers the perfect balance of energy, flavor, and electrolytes in an organic format designed for all athletes. Plus, with zero added sugars and less than 25 calories per serving, NOOMA can help keep you energized during sports without feeling overfull from unnecessary carbs and sugars. Whether you're playing on a team or just trying to increase your exercise routine, NOOMA can help you stay hydrated and energized for peak performance.

Propel, Watermelon, Zero Calorie Sports Drinking Water with Electrolytes and Vitamins

Propel

Propel Watermelon sports drinking water with electrolytes and vitamins offers a perfect way to hydrate and replenish your body during sports or any other type of physical activity. Its zero-calorie formula means there's no guilt for indulging in this yummy sports drink! Studies show that sports drinks provide the necessary hydration, electrolytes, and energy needed to perform at peak levels. Additional vitamins further support our bodies during periods of intense physical activity. Not only does Propel Watermelon sports drinking water keep you hydrated, but it also keeps your body energized and healthy!

Gatorade - Sports Drinks G Zero Powder Packets

Gatorade

Gatorade sports drinks are a renowned hydration product for athletes and active individuals. Now, Gatorade has made its sports drinks more convenient with G Zero Powder Packets! Easy to use and store, these powder packets give you the same great sports drink experience with no sugar added in an easy-to-mix format – perfect for on-the-go hydration needs. Those looking to benefit from sports drinks without the extra sweetness can still get the electrolytes and carbohydrates that sports drinks provide in an easy packet! Enjoy your favorite sports drink with Gatorade’s G Zero Powder Packets.

Prime Hydration with BCAA Blend

Prime Hydration with BCAA Blend

If you're looking for an alternative to sports drinks that still give you the electrolytes and fuel you need for sports performance, Prime Hydration BCAA Blend is the perfect way to stay hydrated and energized during physical activity. This special blend of branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) helps build muscle mass and reduce muscle breakdown, allowing athletes to push their bodies harder without putting as much wear and tear on themselves. Additionally, BCAAs can help improve endurance, giving athletes more energy and increase strength throughout their workout. By using this combination of ingredients in one sports drink, athletes can receive essential nutrition while at the same time reducing athletic fatigue - the ultimate win-win!

MiO Sport Lemon Lime Naturally Flavored Liquid Water Enhancer with Electrolytes

MiO Sport Lemon Lime

The MiO Sport Lemon Lime Naturally Flavored Liquid Water Enhancer with Electrolytes is the perfect sports drink for any active lifestyle. Not only does it have a great taste, but it also contains electrolytes that keep you hydrated and going strong during even the most intense workout. Best of all, this water enhancer is easy to bring with you wherever you need to go – just put a few drops into your favorite bottle of water, and you'll be ready to hit the gym or track in no time! So don't forget your MiO Sport when you're out on your next adventure – it's the ideal sports drink for keeping your energy up throughout any activity.

PWR LIFT

PWR LIFT

Looking for an edge in sports performance? PWR LIFT sports drink could give you the boost you need. This drink contains electrolytes, carbohydrates, and caffeine to increase endurance, alertness, and reaction speed. PWR LIFT is designed to keep the body hydrated and energized so it can perform better during long sports sessions and other high-intensity activities. It's perfect for athletes who are training hard to reach their highest potential - don't hesitate to try it today!

Conclusion

Sports drinks are an important part of any athlete's routine, providing essential electrolytes and hydration. Studies have found that consuming sports drinks can increase endurance by up to 20% and improve reaction time by up to 10%. No matter what type of sport you're into, these 16 best sports drinks have something for everyone. Find the one that's right for your activity level and refuel your body with the natural energy it needs!

