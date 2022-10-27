Does it seem like your dog is always itching or licking at his paws? Does he have hot spots that only seem to get worse? For pups with skin problems, finding a quality medical dog shampoo for skin allergies is key. These products are formulated with soothing and nourishing ingredients that help to ease redness, itchiness, and other types of irritation.

Like humans, dogs can suffer from all sorts of allergies that cause skin irritation. In fact, you and your furry friend may be allergic to the same things. Insects, pollen, certain plants, and animal dander are some of the most common allergens for dogs. Food allergies can also cause problematic skin.

While you may think that waiting for the itch to subside is the best option, excessive itching can cause all sorts of problems, including atopic dermatitis and secondary skin infections. It’s best to tackle the problem.

Below you’ll find a list of the 15 best medicated dog shampoos for skin allergies. Each of these products is specially formulated for canines who need a little relief from itchy, red, irritated skin. No matter which shampoo you choose, use as directed and you’re bound to see results.

1. Pupper Coat

2. Penguin CBD Shampoo

3. Vet's Best Oatmeal Medicated Dog Shampoo

4. Bobbi Panter Itchy Dog Shampoo

5. TropiClean Anti-Itch Medicated Oatmeal Dog Shampoo

6. Douxo S3 Calm Itch Relief Dog Shampoo

7. Natural Care Itch Relief Dog Shampoo

8. Dog MX Medicated Antibacterial & Antifungal Shampoo

9. Zesty Paws Oatmeal Anti-Itch Dog Shampoo

10. Pet MD Medical Shampoo

11. Virbac Epi-Soothe Shampoo

12. GNC Pet Wellness Advanced Medicated Itch Relief Shampoo

13. Only Natural Pet Itch Relief Shampoo for Dogs

14. Alpha Paw Medicated Shampoo

15. Pet Head Life's An Itch Shampoo

What are medicated shampoos?

As the name implies, medicated shampoos are products that are specially crafted using certain ingredients to provide relief from itchy, red, irritated skin. These shampoos are made with ingredients that soothe and nourish the skin while also easing inflammation.

Most medicated shampoos are made with all natural ingredients, including colloidal oatmeal, aloe vera, chamomile, and lavender oil. When looking for a medicated shampoo, avoid any product that contains dyes, colorants, and other artificial ingredients. These compounds can lead to further irritation, which means more itching and licking.

Pupper Coat is relief in a bottle, especially for your furry pal with skin allergies. This shampoo is formulated with colloidal oatmeal, beeswax, aloe vera, and vitamins that nourish and soothe your pup's skin. It's pH-balanced and tear-free, which means it's safe to use on dogs of all ages and breeds.

Pupper Coat doesn't contain any parabens, sulfates, phthalates, and other irritating ingredients. Instead, it uses all natural compounds to clean, deodorize, and nourish your dog's skin and coat without removing essential natural oils.

After just one bath, your dog will be back to his itch-free self.

Penguin CBD Shampoo is a great option for dogs suffering from chronic itching, licking, and scratching. This shampoo is formulated with all-natural ingredients from trusted sources and is pH-balanced to cleanse and nourish from the outside. What makes this product unique is that it’s crafted with high quality CBD.

CBD is beneficial for your pup in many ways. Not only does it promote a sense of calm and relaxation, it also has natural anti-inflammatory properties while also easing topical pain and discomfort. Penguin CBD Shampoo can be used on puppies and adult dogs.

Get relief for your dog's dry, itching skin with Vet's Best Oatmeal Medicated Dog Shampoo. This shampoo is formulated to calm and moisturize your pup's skin using a soothing blend of all natural ingredients, including tea tree oil, colloidal oatmeal, salicylic acid, and vitamin B5. Together they eliminate dandruff, clear dirt and debris from the pores, and stimulate your dog's natural skin barrier.

Vet's Best Oatmeal Medicated Dog Shampoo can be used in conjunction with topical flea and tick treatments. Lather you pup for a few minutes and wait for the relief to set in!

Soothe your dog's hot spots and relieve irritated skin with Bobbi Panter Itchy Dog Shampoo. This shampoo is formulated with tea tree oil, lavender oil, and chamomile extract, which reduce redness, itching, and swelling. Other ingredients like hydrolyzed oat protein soothe sensitive skin while rosemary extracts conditions and leaves your pup's coat soft and shiny.

Bobbi Panter Itchy Dog Shampoo is salt-free and tear-free and doesn't wash off topical flea and tick treatments. Because it's super concentrated, it offers 2x more washes than other shampoos.

For fast-acting relief from skin allergies, bathe your furry friend with TropiClean Anti-Itch Medicated Oatmeal Dog Shampoo. It’s specifically designed to soothe itchy, dry, irritated, and inflamed skin using ingredients that you can trust. It uses natural salicylic acid along with tea tree oil, oatmeal, and vitamin E to reduce swelling and redness while promoting healing.

As an added benefit, TropiClean Anti-Itch Medicated Oatmeal Dog Shampoo leaves behind a fresh, soft, shiny coat. TropiClean Anti-Itch Medicated Oatmeal Dog Shampoo is soap-free and is safe for dogs at all life stages.

Provide soothing relief from itchy, inflamed skin with Douxo S3 Calm Itch Relief Dog Shampoo. This non-prescription shampoo is specially formulated to soothe and hydrate your dog's skin while also leaving his coat soft and shiny. It even helps the skin repair its ecosystem to keep infections at bay.

Douxo S3 Calm Itch Relief Dog Shampoo is made with Ophytrium, a natural ingredient that soothes irritated skin, supports the skin's physical barrier, and supports the skin's microbial flora.