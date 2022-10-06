12 Best Protein Drinks In 2022

Some athletes need extra protein to exercise at peak performance. You might not want to consume more meat to get sufficient protein. Fortunately, there are many alternative ways to supplement your protein needs.

Protein drinks can be excellent options for people seeking to boost their protein intake without consuming more meat, cheese, nuts, or legumes. Some of the best protein shakes are listed below.

Grass fed protein blend by Elm and Rye

Elm and Rye is an up-and-coming health and wellness supplement company founded in December 2020. Although the company is relatively new to the industry, it has already earned a stellar reputation and received noteworthy endorsements from major publishers, including Discover Magazine, the Salt Lake Tribune, and Forbes.

Elm and Rye sells a protein blend made with dairy from free-range, grass-fed cows. Every serving contains between 19 and 27 g of high-quality proteins for improved muscle performance. In addition to being a rich source of collagen protein for muscle and bone support, this supplement contains a customized mushroom complex to improve brain function, ashwagandha and BCAAs to improve muscle strength, and turmeric for pain management and inflammation reduction.

Protein Shakes by Premier Protein

Premiere Protein is a company dedicated to improving health and well-being. They sell many products that are rich in protein to reduce cravings and meet nutritional needs. Their products are also rated as the best tasting by Health.com.

Premiere Protein sells delicious protein shakes that come in 21 tasty flavors. The most popular flavored shakes are chocolate, caramel, vanilla, pumpkin spice, and cookies and cream. The nutritional information varies between flavors, but most have around 160 cal, 30 g of protein, 1 g of sugar and 24 essential vitamins and minerals.

Fairlife Core Power

Fairlife is a Chicago-based lactose-free milk company that was founded in 2012. They strive to create delicious-tasting dairy products that have the nutrients modern consumers need to live active lifestyles.

One of the most popular products is a shake called Core Power. This is a complete protein shake with all the essential proteins you need to stay healthy. There are 26 g of protein and 5 g of sugar in every 14-ounce bottle. This protein shake is also gluten-free.

Dymatize vanilla protein powder

Dymatize has been a leading nutritional supplement company for bodybuilders for nearly 30 years. The company has two award-winning flavors and formed five innovative flavored partnerships with other brands. The company creates exceptional products to help athletes meet their protein needs.

One of their top products is called ISO 100 Gourmet Vanilla Protein Powder. Customers enjoy a sweet vanilla flavor on the first sip. This protein shake has 25 g of protein and less than 1 g of sugar in every serving.

Essential Elements organic pea protein powder

Essential Elements is a company dedicated to helping customers achieve their personal development goals, whether they are big or small. They offer customers the products needed to satisfy those needs.

One of their first popular protein products is an organic pea protein powder. This protein powder doesn’t contain gluten and is compatible with the keto diet. Every serving contains 15 g of protein and only 80 cal.

OWYN Dairy-Free Protein Shake

OWYN is a company using an acronym for a name that stands for “only what you need.” This company believes in only using the best quality ingredients in all of its products.

OWYN sells a delicious dairy-free shake in six primary flavors: dark chocolate, cold brew coffee, smooth vanilla, cookies and creamless, sea salted caramel, and strawberry banana. You can also purchase a variety pack that has three of these flavors. Every shake has 20 g of plant-based proteins rich in green superfoods and omega-3 fatty acids. The shake is vegan-friendly and has a delicious taste.

Orgain clean protein shake

Orgain is a nutritional company that was founded by Dr. Andrew Abraham, a renowned integrative medical specialist and cancer survivor. Dr. Abraham started the company to offer clean nutritional products to customers seeking to live healthier lives.

Orgain has a delicious clean protein shake made with natural, gluten-free ingredients. This shake comes with 20 g of grass-fed proteins. There are only 130 cal in each shake. You will receive 12 shakes with every purchase.

You can save 25% off your order by subscribing to monthly shipments.

Kate Farms vegan protein shakes

Kate Farms is a nutritional company with a social mission. The founders provide a personal connection to nutrition and are dedicated to helping customers live happier healthier lives. Their products are made with entirely plant-based ingredients.

Kate Farms sells chocolate and coffee-flavored nutrition protein shakes that contain 16 g of protein and 330 cal in every serving. These shakes are made with USDA organic proteins and are free from GMOs. They do not have any milk, wheat, soybeans, peanuts, eggs, shellfish, fish, or tree nuts. Therefore, they are safe protein drinks for people with common allergens.

Grass fed whey protein powder by Naked Nutrition

Naked Nutrition sells a protein powder with whey ingredients derived from small dairy farms in California. Every serving contains 25 g of protein. This protein powder does not contain any additives or artificial sweeteners.

AvoCollagen By RSP Nutrition

RSP Nutrition has a line of collagen peptides called AvoCollagen. This keto friendly supplement is a rich source of proteins needed for healthy hair, skin and nails. Every serving contains only 90 cal and has 10 g of protein.

Ancient Nutrition bone broth protein

Ancient Nutrition provides a very concentrated bone broth that has three times the potency of most homemade bone broths. It is a rich source of protein needed for fighting inflammation, improving gut health, and joint support. This bone broth comes in salted caramel and pure flavors. Every serving has 20 g of protein and just 90 cal. There are 40 servings in every container.

Quest Nutrition multi-purpose protein powder

Quest Nutrition sells one of the only powders that is made entirely from protein. Every serving contains 24 g of protein. This protein mix comes in salted caramel, chocolate milkshake, vanilla milkshake, peanut butter, multi-purpose, coconut oil, MCT oil, cinnamon crunch and cookies, and cream flavors.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook editorial.