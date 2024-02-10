The Mostbet promo code for new users in India is BONUSIN. The code unlocks an exclusive bonus and enables newly registered Indian players to claim a higher welcome deposit bonus 150% up to ₹34,000 for Sports or a 150% Bonus + 250 free spins for Casino.
Launched in 2009, Mostbet is spread across 90 countries. Acceptance of Indian rupee deposits and a sportsbook focused on cricket have made the operator popular in India.
Promo Codes for Mostbet in 2024
The valid Mostbet promo code offers welcome bonuses for sports and casino. To claim, follow the links below to opt-in with the exclusive code.
How to register with the Mostbet Promo Code?
You might be wondering how you register and claim the welcome offers using the promo code for Mostbet? The register process involves a few easy and simple steps that you should follow:
Choose a preferred registration method: either by email, social media, or mobile number
Input all personal information and enter the promo code for Mostbet - BONUSIN
Once you complete this process, click on the button marked 'Start the game'
Your Mostbet registration process is now complete and can log in and play.
How to use the promo code in the Mostbet app?
After you have downloaded the app, you can use the Mostbet app promo code with three easy steps:
Click the register button to open the one-click registration page.
Enter your country, currency, choose your preferred bonus, enter the promo code for Mostbet, confirm your adulthood, and press the register button.
To avail the Mostbet app promo code bonus offer, make your initial deposit.
Mostbet Sports Welcome Bonus: Up to Rs. 34,000
If you are looking for a great welcome offer for the Mostbet sportsbook, you can get the exclusive Mostbet promo code sports offer up to ₹34,000 upon first deposit.
The low min deposit makes this offer perfect for IPL or other cricket bets, as the brand offers some of the most competitive odds on the market.
Offer terms and conditions:
The following are the terms and conditions:
Minimum qualifying deposit: ₹100
Before they can avail the sports Mostbet bonus, users are required to wager 5X the amount of bonus on accumulator wagers.
Odds of 1.40 or higher must be quoted on three or more of the accumulators.
The validity of the offer is limited to 30 days from the registration date.
Use the promo code BONUSIN in order to be eligible for the higher bonus amount.
Mostbet Casino Promo Code: 150% Match Deposit + 250 free spins.
New users may opt for the Mostbet promo code casino welcome offer which offers a 150% deposit match bonus. New players can claim the bonus by depositing 1000 INR or more and get their bonus plus additional 250 Free Spins
The free spins will be divided in equal instalments over 5 days from registration.
Users must make deposits daily over 5 days and can claim the free spins within 24 hours of such deposit.
The Mostbet free spins are only eligible on specific slots displayed in the "Your Status" section.
60x times wagering req. apply in the "Virtual Sports," "Live Games," and Casino games.
Valid within three days (72 hours) of depositing the first amount
List of Mostbet Promotions
The following is a list of Mostbet promotions – apart from the Mostbet sign up bonus -- available to both new players and existing players from India, unless stated otherwise:
Risk Free Bet
As a user you can get 100% of your bet back on lost wagers weekly on eligible football matches. It can be either a pre-match or live wager at minimum odds of 2.0 and at a minimum bet of €15, which corresponds to roughly ₹1,400.
10% Cashback
In case you are an avid casino player, Mostbet offers up to 10% weekly cashback on your casino losses. The cashback bonus starts automatically at 5% at losses from ₹1,000 and up.
Accumulator Booster
Simply add 4 or more events with minimum odds of 1.2 to your accumulator betting slip. An odds boost will be applied to your bet depending on the number of events. The more events the higher the boost.
No Deposit Bonus
The Mostbet no deposit bonus is only eligible for new customers on Mostbet. Simply just sign up to Mostbet, and claim either 5 free bets in Mostbet Aviator or 30 free spins, without depositing.
Bet Insurance
Players can secure any Ordinary or Express wager with their chosen amount. Automatically, the calculated price will be included in the coupon. If the wager is lost, the amount placed will be instantly returned to the balance of the user's gaming account.
Birthday Bonus
A user can earn Mostbet freebets by participating in the Mostbet India Birthday Bonus. To become eligible, the user must place a minimum wager of ₹500 in the month that precedes their birthday.
Benefits of Using the Bonus Code for Mostbet
Using the promo code for Mostbet India offers several benefits to the user. Apart from the low minimum deposit for the welcome offer, the operator has a well-devised loyalty programme in addition to numerous bonuses run periodically.
Birthday Bonus
Low Minimum Deposit
Mostbet offers one of the lowest minimum deposits on their welcome offer out of any betting site in India. With a minimum deposit of only ₹100, you will be able to claim the welcome bonus even with a low budget.
Loyalty programme
Once you have claimed your desired welcome bonus and start playing, you can look forward to a great loyalty programme.
Mostbet India offers separate loyalty programs, with a status system ranging from beginner to legend (VIP). Users can increase status by performing specific tasks and increase their chance to claim additional rewards.
Available Mostbet Sports Markets
The sportsbook covers the world's most popular sports. There are over 30 sports available, each provided with competitive odds and the best markets. Some of the most popular sports offered by the bookmaker include the following:
Football;
Cricket;
Tennis;
Basketball;
Kabaddi;
And more.
Mostbet Deposits and Withdrawal Methods
Mostbet India accepts deposits in Indian rupees and offers numerous deposit and withdrawal options. Bank Transfer, UPI, Paytm, GPay are among the most popular deposit options with low minimum deposit amounts.
Other popular payment methods include:
Visa Mastercard;
Astropay Card;
Jeton Wallet;
ecoPayz.
You can make withdrawals by using the same payment modes. Withdrawal times vary according to the method used. For instance, the processing time could be as little as one hour, if you withdrew using AstroPay Card, ecoPayz, Jeton Wallet, Visa or MasterCard.
Using Paytm, your withdrawal could take 24 hours to process. A UPI- or Net Banking-based withdrawal could take 48 hours to complete.
Mostbet App Promo
Indian players can download the Mostbet Android application and enjoy seamless experience and mobile features. The promo code is compatible with the app and can be used for claiming the Mostbet mobile bonuses.
Do We Recommend Using the Mostbet Promo Code?
Yes, we do recommend using the promo code for Mostbet India, as it enables an extra bonus for new players upon registration. Along with welcome offers, the brand grows in popularity with its array of promotions such as Risk Free Bet, Combo Bonus, and rewards for its loyal customers.
Conclusion
When choosing a sportsbook and casino website it is important to consider different factors. We found that Mostbet offers a well-established platform tailored to Indian players. If players need support with their wagers or account, the brand offers different options along with a helpful section with questions.
Promotions variety: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️/5
Payment Options: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️/5
Design and usability: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️/5
Customer Support: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️/5
Below, we present our summary of Pros and Cons of the platform:
Pros:
Great live wagering platform with live streaming and cash out options
Accepts INR deposits and has a Hindi version
Vast portfolio of offers for new and existing customers
Welcome offer requires a low minimal deposit
Cons:
Games statistics not available
Lacking options for less popular sports
Mostbet Promo Code India FAQ
In this section of our Mostbet promo code review, we answer some frequently asked questions on the subject:
What is the Mostbet promo code for India?
To make the most of your bonus as a new player, use BONUSIN to get an exclusive bonus up to 34,000 INR.
What is the minimum deposit on Mostbet?
The online bookmaker accepts deposits in Indian rupees. The minimum deposit amount to claim the welcome offer is ₹100 though this can vary according to the method used.
How to refer a friend to Mostbet?
Registered and depositing players can opt-in to receive custom referral code to share with friends and grow their network.
What are the wagering requirements on the site?
For Mostbet Sports, the bonus amount rollover requirement is x5 times on accumulators. The Casino welcome bonus carries a wagering requirement of x60.
Note: Access to gambling products may be restricted in certain countries or states. Please ensure that your use of the products complies with the applicable laws in your state. These products are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana. This game involves an element of financial risk and may be addictive. Please play responsibly and at your own risk.
Disclaimer:
The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.