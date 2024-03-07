National

Two Sides Of Same Coin: Congress On Possible BJP-BJD Tie-Up

The Congress' assertion comes amid buzz over a tie-up between the BJP and the BJD for the Lok Sabha and assembly polls.

PTI
March 7, 2024
Amid buzz over a tie-up between the BJP and the BJD, Congress asserts that they are two sides of the same coin Photo: PTI
The Congress on Thursday said it has always been stating that the BJD and the BJP are two sides of the same coin and whatever opposition the two show to each other in Odisha is merely "shadow boxing".

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "We've always been saying that the BJD and the BJP are two sides of the same coin. The BJD has always supported the BJP in Parliament and whatever opposition the two show to each other in the state is merely shadow boxing."

"The cat appears to be emerging out of the bag!" he said.

Although there was no formal announcement regarding a pre-poll alliance between the ruling BJD and the Opposition BJP in Odisha, leaders from both parties have hinted at a mutual tie-up before the Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

While BJD leaders held a marathon meeting at Naveen Niwas, the residence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, the BJP leaders had a similar meeting in the national capital, discussing election matters, including a potential alliance.

After more than three hours of discussion, BJD vice-president and MLA Debi Prasad Mishra acknowledged that talks were held on a possible alliance with the BJP but did not explicitly confirm its formation.

