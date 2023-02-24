Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Court Hearing On Charges Against Aaftab Poonawala On March 7

Arguments on charges against Aaftab Amin Poonawala who is accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into peices, will be heard on March 7 by a Delhi court.

Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar fixed the date for hearing on charges after Aaftab Poonawala was produced physically before the court. Earlier on February 21, a magisterial court had committed the case to sessions court where cases of heinous offences like murder are tried. On February 7, the court had taken cognizance of the 6,629-page chargesheet filed by the police on January 24.

What was in the chargesheet?

The Delhi Police claimed in chargesheet that Aaftab Amin Poonawala disclosed that he was friends with several women, including one in Dubai, and his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar doubted his fidelity which led to arguments between them.

Poonawala, who is accused of strangling Walkar and disposing her body after chopping it into pieces, had attended a two-week "butchering course" while he was pursuing his diploma in hotel management in Mumbai, the chargesheet also said.

According to the charge sheet, Walkar informed one of the witnesses questioned by the police that she used to frequently take take leave from work by claiming to be sick because Poonawala would beat her.

"Walkar doubted that he was cheating on her and he also disclosed that it was the main issue of his quarrel with Walkar. He disclosed that he used to beat her over these issues," the charge sheet said.

It said Poonwala became friends with a woman after Walkar's death. "He had shifted Walkar's dismembered body from a refrigerator (after cleaning it) to the kitchen cabinet when she visited the accused's residence," the charge sheet said.

(With inputs from PTI)