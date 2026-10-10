Shashi Tharoor Slams Delhi Crackdown Over CJP Protest, SIR Row Curbs

He widened the criticism to the government’s handling of questions around the election process. “A government confident in the fairness of its elections would welcome questions about them, whereas one that turns its capital into a fortress to avoid them only deepens the very suspicions it seeks to suppress. The government should provide answers, not lathis; expression, not repression. Barricades will do nothing to restore faith in the Election Commission, and the sooner it answers the public’s questions, the sooner calm will be restored. The strength of a democracy is measured by how it treats those who question its working, and by that measure, what we have seen today is utterly shameful and unconscionable”, he said.