Ramgarh Bypoll: Ex-MLA Mamta Devi ‘Falsely Implicated’ In Firing Case; People Will Vote For Her Struggle, Says CM

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday alleged that former Ramgarh MLA Mamta Devi was “falsely implicated” by BJP and AJSU Party in a case, and that people will vote for her struggle in the upcoming by-election to the constituency.

The bypoll to Ramgarh assembly constituency will be held on February 27 and votes will be counted on March 2.

“The former legislator of Ramgarh, Mamta Devi, was falsely implicated in a case when Raghubar Das was the CM and Chandra Prakash Chaudhary was his cabinet minister,” Soren said while addressing a rally in Gola block in Ramgarh district.

“In the upcoming bypoll, people will cast their votes to strengthen the hands of the government of Adivasi and Moolvasi. They will vote for the struggle of former MLA Mamta Devi and her child,” he said.

Soren exuded confidence that Devi's husband and Congress candidate Bajrang Mahto will win the by-election.

“UPA has won all the four by-elections that took place in the state after our government was formed in 2019,” he said.

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, Soren said Jharkhand remained poor and backward during the NDA rule as no tribal was allowed to complete full five-year term as the chief minister.

“The BJP removed Babulal Marandi and Arjun Munda from the CM’s post after three years, while a man from Chhattisgarh (Raghubar Das) was allowed to run the government for five years. This shows the BJP always supports outsiders,” he said.

Soren claimed his administration has changed the work culture in government offices.

“Earlier, people were forced to visit block offices for pension and other benefits. But now, officials are visiting villages and providing benefits of government schemes on the spot,” he said.

Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur alleged that the BJP and AJSU Party conspired to send Mamta Devi to jail, while she was “working for benefit of women, farmers and the poor”.

The Ramgarh seat fell vacant after the disqualification of Congress legislator Mamta Devi.

In December last year, a special MP/MLA court in Hazaribag sentenced Mamta Devi and 12 others to rigorous imprisonment for five years in a case relating to firing by agitators, and police retaliation, at a private industrial firm in 2016 in which two persons lost their lives.

Devi gave birth to a baby in Ramgarh in August last year. Her husband and Congress candidate Bajrang Mahto is taking care of the child after she was sent to the jail on December 13 last year.

