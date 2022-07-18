Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Puducherry Logs 111 New Covid-19 Cases

Puducherry reported 111 new COVID-19 cases, thus raising the overall tally to 1,68,896 on Monday.

undefined
A nasal spray by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has shown potential to treat Covid-19 patients with speed PTI (Image for representation)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Jul 2022 9:07 pm

Puducherry reported 111 new COVID-19 cases, thus raising the overall tally to 1,68,896 on Monday.
       

Director of Health G Sriramulu in a bulletin said 111 fresh cases surfaced during the examination of 1,388 samples in the last 24 hours ending 10 am today.
       

Puducherry region alone accounted for 104 new cases out of the 111 cases followed by seven in Karaikal.
       

Yanam and Mahe regions did not report any fresh cases of viral infection, the Director said. 
       

Active cases were 1,135 which included 21 patients in hospitals and the remaining 1,114 in-home quarantine, he said.
       

Sriramulu said 87 patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries were 1,65,798. 
       

The official said the Health Department has so far examined  23,23,531 samples and out of the 19, 64.908 were found to be negative.
       

There was no fresh fatality on Monday and the death toll remained at 1,963, the Director said adding that the test positivity rate was eight percent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.16 percent and 98.17 percent, respectively. 
       

Sriramulu said the Health Department has so far administered  17,64,023 doses which comprised 9,74,936 first doses, 7,46,726 second doses, and 42,361 booster doses.

(Input from PTI)

Related stories

Gujarat Sees 596 New Covid-19 Cases, Active Tally At 4,768

Mumbai Sees 167 Covid-19 Cases; No Addition To Toll After Gap Of Five Days

152 New Covid-19 Cases Reported In Jammu and Kashmir

Tags

National Increases Covid-19 Death Tolls Negligence Positivity Rate Government Facilities Fatality Rate Puducherry New Covid-19 Cases
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Maharashtra: 12 Shiv Sena Members of Parliament Will Form Separate Group And Meet Lok Sabha Speaker, Claims Party MP

Maharashtra: 12 Shiv Sena Members of Parliament Will Form Separate Group And Meet Lok Sabha Speaker, Claims Party MP

Western Sanctions On Russia Will Only Bring Rest Of 3rd World To Its Knees: Wickremesinghe

Western Sanctions On Russia Will Only Bring Rest Of 3rd World To Its Knees: Wickremesinghe