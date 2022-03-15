Tuesday, Mar 15, 2022
Pondy Logs 5 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches 1.65 Lakh

The five fresh cases identified at the end of examination of 428 samples were spread over Puducherry (two) and Karaikal (3).

Updated: 15 Mar 2022 4:57 pm

Puducherry clocked five fresh cases of coronavirus during the last twenty-four hours ending 10 a.m. on Tuesday pushing the overall tally to 1,65,764. The five fresh cases identified at the end of examination of 428 samples were spread over Puducherry (two) and Karaikal (3).

The other two outlying regions of Yanam and Mahe reported zero fresh case. The active cases were 17 and they were all in home quarantine with hospitals reporting zero patient with Covid 19 complaints, Director of Health G Sriramulu said.

He said four patients recovered and the overall recoveries were 1,63,785. No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions during the last twenty-four hours and the toll remained 1,962.

The Health Department has tested so far 22,23,749 samples and has found 18,68,475 out of them to be negative. The Director said the test positivity rate was 1.17 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 percent and 98.81 percent, respectively. The department had administered so far 16,06,989 doses which comprised 9,33,421 first doses, 6,60,568 second and 13,000 booster doses.

With PTI Inputs

