Night Traffic Curbs On NH-10 From Oct 7 For Slope Protection Work

Location & Timing: Night-time closures will be enforced on the Sevoke–Rangpo stretch of NH-10 from 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM.
Phased Schedule: The restrictions are split into two phases—October 7 to 15 and October 26 to November 5.
Purpose: The halts are necessary to facilitate vital slope protection and landslide mitigation works along the highway.
Vehicular movement on the 52-km Sevoke-Rangpo stretch of NH-10 in West Bengal will be restricted at night in two phases from October 7 to facilitate slope protection and landslide mitigation work, according to an order.
The restrictions will apply to all classes of vehicles between 9 pm and 6 am on the stretch from Sevoke Coronation Bridge to Rangpo, said the order issued by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL).
The first phase of the restrictions will remain in force from October 7 to 15, while the second phase will run from October 26 to November 5.
The NHIDCL said the curbs were necessary to ensure road users' safety during excavation and slope protection work along the hillside, which could pose hazards to passing vehicles.
The 52-km corridor is a crucial road link connecting Sikkim with the rest of the country, and traffic disruptions along the route due to landslides often affect the movement of passengers, goods and essential supplies.
The NHIDCL said any additional restrictions or closures required depending on the progress of work and prevailing safety conditions would be notified separately.
The administration may also introduce traffic management measures, including diversions and regulated movement, to ensure safety during the restriction periods, it said.
The highway authority is undertaking slope protection and landslide mitigation work at several sites in the Kalimpong district section of West Bengal.